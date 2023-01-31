ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WNDU

New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
99.5 WKDQ

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant

ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
ELKHART, IN
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana

Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
ELKHART, IN
valpo.life

Larson-Danielson supports community for over 100 years

Founded in 1908, Larson-Danielson Construction Company has been an integral part of Northwest Indiana for over 100 years. Larson-Danielson began first as a family, rather than a company. Founded by Charles Larson, Emil Danielson, and Frank Larson, the Larsons and the Danielsons were connected by a shared business passion, and through marriage.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Roger Luekens

Life after years of serving as a school superintendent is a lot more relaxing than the job itself. Tasked with addressing macro-and micro-level policies that need to be developed for the stability of whatever school district they oversee, the one fulfilling the role of superintendent is bound to face different challenges with each new day. Roger Luekens’ life, for many years, followed that pattern. Even happily retired, he still finds the time to involve himself in the happenings of a few local schools about the Region.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter not seeking reelection

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Plymouth will have a new mayor next year for the first time in a decade and a half. Four-term incumbent Mark Senter will not run for a fifth term. As a detective for the Indiana State Police, Senter worked on the Pelley...
PLYMOUTH, IN
valpo.life

City of Valparaiso updates Warming Centers

The City of Valparaiso has coordinated with local organizations to announce Warming Centers available when temperatures and wind chills dip below freezing. The following organizations are serving as warming centers:. Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185. 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive. Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Elkhart councilman gets ready to provide medical relief in Ukraine

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People know Aaron Mishler as the first district councilman in Elkhart, but fewer people may know he is also a registered nurse. Mishler has provided assistance in a dozen volunteer missions, and now, he’s getting ready to head to Ukraine to do it again. “First...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of adoptions

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County shared an exciting update on 16 Morning News Now. Earlier in the month, HSEC shared an urgent need for pet food donations. In just a few weeks, the community went above and beyond, donating enough pet food to last through...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Frigid Friday with some snow on the way

Poppy and Phil both saw their shadow this morning, but Michiana is in for a few more days of winter, not six more weeks. A powerful cold front will blast through the area tonight, dropping temperatures into the teens overnight. Some snow showers are possible overnight into Friday, especially in northern Berrien and Cass counties. Most of us will pick up an inch or so through Friday afternoon. Some minor travel impacts are possible for the commute on Friday morning. Otherwise, tomorrow will be cloudy and cold with highs only making it into the middle teens. Wind chills will be near zero until Saturday morning. The weekend will be warmer and sunnier, too. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday before we start next week with highs in the lower to middle 40s. While it's still winter, the middle of next week looks mild and rainy.
MICHIANA, MI

