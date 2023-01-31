Police in Denver are investigating after several cars were smashed while parked in one neighborhood overnight. At least four parked cars were found damaged at 10th and Emerson on Friday morning. Many of the vehicle owners weren't aware that something had happened until they headed outside to get into their vehicle or answered the door to answer questions from police. No one was injured but there was a lot of damage. "Fortunately compared to some of these other cars, I was reality unscathed. The back bumper fell off the tail gates, it's smashed in but it's driveable," said car owner Wynn Jeffery. "This isn't something you really want to see first thing in the morning and you're trying to comprehend what happened here because I couldn't figure out why the car that was in the front was parked in front of a driveway. I thought, 'Did that car back into that car?' but when I got farther out I looked down and saw all these cars piled up into this tree," said vehicle owner Anthony Torres. Another neighbor said they heard the collisions and saw a tow truck strike the vehicles, back up and drive away. Officers are searching for that driver.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO