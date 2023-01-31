ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

Teen girl hit crossing East Colfax dies

A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive.
ESTES PARK, CO
KDVR.com

Mom killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers

Family and friends are forced to say goodbye to their loved one, Kathy Rothman, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver nearly two weeks ago while driving for Uber.
ESTES PARK, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Gruesome Memphis police culture reflected in Aurora | Sentinel Colorado

Another horrific murder of a Black man at the hands of police, this time in Memphis, resonates back to places like Ferguson, Minneapolis and Aurora. The cruel and inexplicable torture of Tyre Nichols by five officers of the Memphis Police Department reveals how onerous it will be for Aurora to root out its own tenacious police malfeasance and corruption.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police launch fentanyl task force in response to epidemic

Fentanyl — the new boss drug — is a lot different from the old lords of methamphetamines, crack cocaine or even "regular" opioids. And marijuana is so 2012. This week, the Denver Police Department repurposed its Marijuana Task Force with a new unit to hone in on fentanyl abuse. The Fentanyl Investigations Unit (FIT) is comprised of six officers dedicated to holding dealers accountable.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man charged with overdose death of child

A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police announces new investigation team made to combat fentanyl

Denver police announce the formation of a new task force, dedicated to combatting the rise of fentanyl, the department said in a press release. The Fentanyl Investigations Team or FIT, was formed to address the rise in fentanyl distribution along the Denver metro, which has become an ever-increasing epidemic. Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says there were 215 overdose deaths reported in 2022. There were 1,724 cases involving suspected fentanyl in 2022, compared to 286 back in 2020. FIT is dedicated to focusing on disrupting distribution networks, and reducing the supply of fentanyl in the community, while assisting...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Driver arrested after returning to scene of deadly hit-and-run in Denver

A suspect was arrested after Denver police say a man was hit and killed while walking near W 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard in Denver on Thursday night. Denver Police department confirmed the pedestrian died in an update on Friday morning, as well as an arrest being made. According to DPD, the victim was left with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene. DPD originally tweeted about the response at 9:41 p.m. on Thursday. In the Friday morning update, DPD confirmed the victim died at the hospital; meanwhile, the hit-and-run suspect returned to the scene and was arrested.The suspect was identified as a man, but was not immediately named. He faces a charge for Careless Driving Resulting in Death. RELATED: Denver police investigates hit-and-run incident in area of 11th Street and Speer Boulevard
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

‘They’re not gonna help you’: Why domestic violence survivors say they’re being failed by police and the ‘red flag’ law

Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and descriptions of violence. Sitting in the common room of her condo building in the Denver area, a woman recalled the moment that she decided to do something. Her partner, she said, had just threatened to take his own life — and then, chillingly, told her that he would shoot her too.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Thornton family asks for help after serious crash

A Thornton mother is struggling with her recovery after a bad vehicle crash. Greg Nieto reports.
THORNTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1

A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93

FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver cops are ‘ABLE’ to do a tough job | Denver Gazette

The brutal and unprovoked beating death of unarmed Tyre Nichols last month by police in Memphis unfortunately serves to raise doubts about law enforcement across the country. The public, sickened by video footage of Memphis law officers relentlessly pummeling Nichols, inevitably wonders if it could happen in their own community.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for driver after several cars smashed overnight

Police in Denver are investigating after several cars were smashed while parked in one neighborhood overnight. At least four parked cars were found damaged at 10th and Emerson on Friday morning. Many of the vehicle owners weren't aware that something had happened until they headed outside to get into their vehicle or answered the door to answer questions from police. No one was injured but there was a lot of damage. "Fortunately compared to some of these other cars, I was reality unscathed. The back bumper fell off the tail gates, it's smashed in but it's driveable," said car owner Wynn Jeffery. "This isn't something you really want to see first thing in the morning and you're trying to comprehend what happened here because I couldn't figure out why the car that was in the front was parked in front of a driveway. I thought, 'Did that car back into that car?' but when I got farther out I looked down and saw all these cars piled up into this tree," said vehicle owner Anthony Torres. Another neighbor said they heard the collisions and saw a tow truck strike the vehicles, back up and drive away. Officers are searching for that driver. 
DENVER, CO

