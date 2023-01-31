Read full article on original website
valpo.life
Larson-Danielson supports community for over 100 years
Founded in 1908, Larson-Danielson Construction Company has been an integral part of Northwest Indiana for over 100 years. Larson-Danielson began first as a family, rather than a company. Founded by Charles Larson, Emil Danielson, and Frank Larson, the Larsons and the Danielsons were connected by a shared business passion, and through marriage.
valpo.life
Crown Point Police Department Brings Back Adopt a Car Program
The Crown Point Police Department is bringing back its Adopt a Car. Started in 1995, the Crown Point Police Department Adopt a Car Program began to help offset the cost of equipping squad cars with necessary emergency equipment, including light bars, radios, video equipment and more. The program allows local...
valpo.life
DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
valpo.life
Northwest Health to offer Free Blood Pressure Screenings throughout February
In observance of American Heart Month, Northwest Health will be offering free blood pressure screenings every Tuesday in February. The screenings will be conducted by the hospital’s chest pain and stroke coordinators in the main lobby at each of the three Northwest Health hospitals. Screening dates and locations include:
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close
Update: Our latest story on Chicago area store closures can be found here, as more stores have been added to the chain's list. Our original story continues below. The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
valpo.life
Vendor Applications Open for Crown Point Farmers Market
Vendor applications are now open for the 2023 Crown Point Farmers Market. The weekly Crown Point Farmers Market returns Saturday, May 27, to the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park, located at 183 S. West St. The Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday...
'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations
ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cubework to turn Orland Park Sears site into Coworking Mall
That vast empty space at Orland Square Mall that was once the home of retail giant Sears may be getting new life. California-based Cubework has purchased the former Sears property at Orland Square Mall and is marketing the former mall anchor store as a Coworking Mall. The 16-acre purchase includes...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Great horned owl recovering after rescued from icy lake in Indiana
The staff at Humane Indiana Wildlife are caring for the owl and working to determine the extent of its injuries.
wkvi.com
Knox City Police Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown
Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith would like to inform all of the Knox/Starke County community that several Knox Police Officers responded to the area of the Knox High School at around the time of 9 a.m. CT. School officials believed they heard the sound of a gunshot in the...
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Roger Luekens
Life after years of serving as a school superintendent is a lot more relaxing than the job itself. Tasked with addressing macro-and micro-level policies that need to be developed for the stability of whatever school district they oversee, the one fulfilling the role of superintendent is bound to face different challenges with each new day. Roger Luekens’ life, for many years, followed that pattern. Even happily retired, he still finds the time to involve himself in the happenings of a few local schools about the Region.
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria Announces Crown Point Location Opening Soon
The 1,500 square foot space is a carryout and delivery only location and does not include a dining room
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
WLFI.com
Crews respond to second fire in as many weeks at Rockland Flooring
MONON, Ind. (WLFI) — Firefighters spent hours Monday morning battling the second fire in as many weeks at a White County manufacturer. Authorities say the fire started just before 7 a.m. at Rockland Flooring in Monon. Multiple ladder and tanker trucks were seen coming and going from the business.
Driver rescued after crash on Dusable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is in the hospital following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Wednesday morning. The car was seen flipped in between trees. Authorities tell us the driver was headed south on DuSable Lake Shore Drive but ended up way off the road – leaving the person pinned inside. Firefighters rescued the person and carried them up an embankment before heading to the hospital.We're working to find out how it happened and how that person is doing.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton strikes a chord
Chesterton High School (CHS) held the 2023 Winter Formal Saturday, January 21. The formal was held by the National Honors Society in the CHS cafeteria. Students of all grades were encouraged to attend and to dress in semi-formal attire. The dance lasted from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m., and students were provided with water bottles. While the dance was not as populated as Homecoming or Prom, students who attended still had a great time as they danced the night away to songs requested to the DJ.
