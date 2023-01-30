Read full article on original website
satnews.com
A 1st for sustained microgravity research + testing on Earth by Gravitlab Aerospace Services
Gravitilab Aerospace Services Ltd. has announced a world first for microgravity research and testing. At their UAV testing site at Predannack airfield, Cornwall, UK, the company successfully engineered the first ever commercial microgravity service using the company’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology. This test, which opens up the world...
satnews.com
Fleet Space partners with Power Nickel to improve mineral exploration
Fleet Space Technologies has partnered with Canadian metal exploration company, Power Nickel, which specializes in exploration of high-potential nickel, copper, gold and other battery metal prospects in Canada and Chile — the company will use Fleet Space’s ExoSphere technology to seek additional, high-grade nickel ore deposits at its NISK site in Quebec, Canada.
satnews.com
Thales Alenia Space to provide TETRA electric propulsion for Korea’s GEO-KOMPSAT-3 satellite
Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has signed a contract with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) to provide electric propulsion for incorporation on their GEO-KOMPSAT-3 (GK3) satellite. Scheduled for launch in 2027, GK3 is a multi-band communications satellite that will provide broadband satellite...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
satnews.com
Inmarsat’s-6 F2 satellite built by Airbus arrives on Airbus’ Beluga for launch in Florida
The second Airbus-built Inmarsat-6 geostationary telecommunications satellite (I-6 F2) has arrived on board an Airbus Beluga at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida ready for its launch in February. The second satellite of the Inmarsat-6 generation is based on Airbus’ Eurostar E3000 spacecraft and will be the 58th Eurostar E3000...
Recycling Today
German company to build PET recycling facility in Georgia
Revalyu Resources GmbH, with headquarters in Kleinostheim, Germany, has announced that it will invest $50 million during the initial phase of its strategic expansion to the United with the construction of a plant in Statesboro, Georgia. Groundbreaking at 43-acre Statesboro site will take place in the first half of 2023,...
While Some Corporate DEI Progress Has Been Made, Real Growth Remains Low, Especially in Black Leadership Roles
A scarce 3% of Fortune 500 firms’ diversity data is available to the public, research shows. Data also shows around 81% of CEOs of large companies are white men, compared to just 3.2% who are Black, based on a recent report. And the number of Black CEOs has shrunk...
Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners to Accelerate Expansion into New Markets and Sectors
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Constellation, a first-of-its-kind verticalized SaaS enterprise technology platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly-regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted digital creative at scale, today announced a significant equity investment from Newlight Partners LP (“Newlight”), a growth equity investment firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006144/en/ Headshots Left to Right: Nauman Hafiz, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Diana Lee, Co-Founder & CEO, Matt Woodruff, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer (Photo Credits: Adrian Bayona)
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
NASDAQ
Emerging Technologies: Unleashing Their Potential Through a Full-Systems Approach
Photo above: NASA's Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie with several of the 10 sample tubes it deposited at a sample depot it is creating within an area of Jezero Crater nicknamed "Three Forks." The image was taken by the WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) camera on the end of the rover's robotic arm on Jan. 20, 2023, the 682nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
satnews.com
Xplore multi-sensor satellites to offer space data products under NOAA imagery license
Xplore, Inc.,’s multi-sensor XCRAFT is the first in a constellation to serve Earth Observation (EO), space domain awareness (SDA) and astronomy customers. Xplore Inc., a space company providing space data products, data fusion and on-board computing from its multi-sensor XCRAFT™, has been granted a remote sensing license from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for the company’s first mission to LEO that is scheduled for launch later this year.
satnews.com
Kleos Space achieves a daily data delivery milestone
Kleos Space S.A. (ASX: KSS, Frankfurt: KS1) has reached the milestone of daily product delivery collected from a strategically critical area of interest to its early adopter customers. RF data is collected by the Vigilance Mission (KSF1) satellites and is then processed through Kleos systems to generate intelligence products. The...
satnews.com
NASA just released 2022 NASA State-of-the-Art Small Spacecraft Technology Report
NASA’s Small Spacecraft Systems Virtual Institute is pleased to announce the official release of the 2022 State-of-the-Art Small Spacecraft Technology report. This endeavor was made successful by the contributions of numerous people across NASA and other organizations who served as authors and reviewers. We thank them and the individuals from the companies, universities, and organizations that provided their time and information for this report.
Docebo Named Core Leader in Fosway Group's 2023 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning solutions provider, announced today that Fosway Group, Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst, named Docebo as a Core Leader on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems for the sixth consecutive year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005370/en/ Fosway Group’s 2023 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst Recognizes Docebo as a Core Leader for the Sixth Consecutive Year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com
Multi-Alloy and Multi-Process Additive Manufacturing for Rocket Engines – AMS Speaker Spotlight
In a harsh, unforgiving environment, abundant design decisions, complicated manufacturing, and component integration are necessary for hot-fire testing of liquid rocket engines. Knowing that things can go wrong in milliseconds, the engine’s rumble and the test’s thrill can sometimes leave you forgetting to breathe. Although complex and challenging, the design process for rocket engines is usually not where significant issues arise.
satnews.com
ATLAS Space Operations working with AWS to advance ground station coverage
ATLAS Space Operations, a Ground Software as a Service™ (GSaaS) provider, is the first provider to join the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Provider Program (SPP) to resell AWS Ground Station, a fully managed ground station infrastructure that enables customers to control satellite communications, process data, and scale their operations.
Huge Ekranoplan-Like Airlifter Design Teams Selected By DARPA
General AtomicsAurora Flight Sciences and General Atomics have been chosen to compete to design and possibly build the gigantic Liberty Lifter X-plane.
satnews.com
AWS announces 2023 AWS Space Accelerator to advance global space sustainability
AWS has announced their 2023 AWS Space Accelerator to advance global space sustainability. Now in its third year, the AWS Space Accelerator is a hybrid technical, business, and mentorship opportunity open to space startups from around the globe who are looking to power their space missions using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
satnews.com
SpaceX launches D-Orbit’s OTV ION in a first mid-inclination orbit
Space logistics and orbital transportation company D-Orbit launched Starfield, the eighth commercial mission of their proprietary orbital transfer vehicle (OTV) ION Satellite Carrier (ION), and the first one in a mid-inclination orbit. The OTV lifted off today, January 31st, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. PT (16:15 UTC) aboard a Falcon 9...
