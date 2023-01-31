Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in FebruaryPJ@SCDDSNMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WilmingtonBiz
Employers Connect With Middle Schoolers
This spring, students are set to complete a career readiness program that caters to middle schoolers – the first of its kind in New Hanover County. Developed by the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, the Career and Leadership Development Academy will graduate 42 students in its inaugural class. Next year, the plan is to double that number.
WilmingtonBiz
Tech Streamlines Mortgage Industry
Like every other aspect of banking, mortgage lending continues to change as technology streamlines processes and gives would-be borrowers access to more lender options. “The mortgage industry over time has evolved to be more automated,” said Chris Turner, a mortgage originator in Wrightsville Beach for Northpointe Bank. “I have been licensed in several states for a while, but I can now lend in all 50 states.”
WilmingtonBiz
When The Government Becomes A Landlord
Should a complicated deal come to fruition, the city of Wilmington could become a landlord over office space in the city’s tallest building. This wasn’t the city’s intention. Officials realized the Thermo Fisher Scientific building could be a cost-saver, given estimates that rebuilding and consolidating city offices...
WilmingtonBiz
Aiming To Possibly Revive Project Grace, Firm Seeks Business, Community Support
A Wilmington-based development firm investigating what role it might be able to play in the next iteration of Project Grace shared an update on its efforts Tuesday. Their work has included asking other businesses for support as it considers navigating what could be a difficult bureaucratic endeavor. The outreach effort...
WilmingtonBiz
WilmingtonBiz Talk: Two Years After NHRMC's Sale To Novant
Wednesday marked two years since the sale of the county-owned New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health. On the Business Journal’s BizTalk interview, two local officials talked about how it’s gone and what’s next for the health system, including updates on upcoming construction projects such as the planned Scotts Hill hospital in northern New Hanover County.
WilmingtonBiz
Investors Pay $5M For Former N2 Publishing Facility On New Centre Drive
Tennessee-based veterinary and medical real estate investors bought the former N2 Publishing building in Wilmington for $5 million, according to a deed. N2 shut down its facility at 5051 New Centre Drive in Wilmington and last year listed the building for sale, a result of its plans to build a new production facility in Irving, Texas.
WilmingtonBiz
Longtime Bowling Center Stays In Fast Lane
On a chilly Tuesday afternoon near the end of January, a Wilmington bowling center hosted enough players to fill most of its 32 lanes. Cardinal Lanes, 3907 Shipyard Blvd., is busier these days than ever before, said owner Ron Schnell. “I’ve got 20 teams that have a Tuesday afternoon senior...
WilmingtonBiz
Funding The Fight: Local Governments Put Opioid Settlement Dollars To Use
Showered with billions of dollars from some of the nation’s biggest drug manufacturers and distributors accused of stirring up opioid abuse, state and local governments are zeroing in on what they will do with the proceeds from massive legal settlements. In Southeastern North Carolina, officials in New Hanover County,...
WilmingtonBiz
Stone Distributor Slated To Purchase Land In County Business Park
New Hanover County could soon see the first purchase of property from its 120-acre Blue Clay Business Park. An affiliate of stone distributor Francini Inc. is slated to purchase 6.3 acres in the park for $250,000. County commissioners will consider the purchase offer, including a four-year option to add on...
WilmingtonBiz
Rangers Minor League At Play: Will Leland Win Where Wilmington Struck Out?
Officials with the Texas Rangers are considering launching a minor league baseball team in Leland and building a new entertainment venue to accommodate the endeavor. Though Wilmington now has a large-scale entertainment venue of its own, the talks may spur deja vu of the decade-old swing and miss to bring baseball downtown.
WilmingtonBiz
Vegan Eatery From Triangle Cruises Into Wilmington As Ghost Kitchen
The couple behind a popular vegan food truck from Durham has set up shop in Wilmington, expanding their repertoire from bar food to creative, scratch-made vegan fare. Stairway to Veggin’ owners Angie and Matt Barrell built a following of fans from their tie-dyed food truck during the pandemic. Cooking and sharing vegan food is a passion project for the couple, but the cramped quarters aboard the food truck limited Angie Barrell’s creative impulses to a menu predominated by loaded tater tots and sandwiches.
