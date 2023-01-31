Like every other aspect of banking, mortgage lending continues to change as technology streamlines processes and gives would-be borrowers access to more lender options. “The mortgage industry over time has evolved to be more automated,” said Chris Turner, a mortgage originator in Wrightsville Beach for Northpointe Bank. “I have been licensed in several states for a while, but I can now lend in all 50 states.”

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO