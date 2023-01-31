Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
This Bugatti Chiron is the Most Valuable New Car Ever Sold
RM Sotheby's just auctioned off a new Bugatti Chiron with record-breaking results.
msn.com
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
Carscoops
Rivian R1T Dies With A Bang After Plugging Into Electrify America Charging Station
Rivian owner Anson Wong says that his Rivian R1T was plugged into an Electrify America charger for about one minute before he heard a loud boom from the charging stall. Two errors popped up on his vehicle and he says the charger fried his battery and battery management system. It’s at least the third instance of an EV pulling up to an Electrify America charging station before having to be towed away.
Hypebae
(di)vision's FW23 Collection Was a Y2K-Inspired Disaster
Finishing off the first official day on the Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 calendar, (di)vision staged a disaster-inspired collection, titled “Dressed for Disaster.”. Inviting guests to a restaurant that seemed to have been left after a party (breadcrumbs, unfinished glasses of wine and cigarette butts were laid across each...
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
qcnews.com
Lamborghini R&D chief says “not the right time” for electric supercar
Lamborghini in 2021 confirmed plans to launch an EV later this decade as a fourth model line, but don’t count on it being a supercar. In an interview with Motor1 published on Monday, Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s R&D chief, said EV technology hasn’t advanced to the point where it is truly ready for supercar applications. He also said it still might not be ready even five or six years down the line.
hypebeast.com
(Di)vision FW23 "Dressed for Disaster" Comes Home After Dark
Closing out day one of Copenhagen Fashion Week, Simon and Nana Wick’s label, (di)vision, was a jaw-dropping showcase filled with rebellious attitude. Targeted toward genre-defying rule-breakers, the Danish imprint set a clear mark on the Fall/Winter 2023 season and delivered an astonishing performance that left attendees in awe. Set...
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Shop 10 cheap TVs for Super Bowl Sunday 2023
If you plan on watching the biggest football game of the year, you’ll want a new screen to catch all the action. Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is coming up on Sunday, February 12, so why not upgrade your viewing experience with one of the best cheap TVs on the market? We found 10 top-rated cheap TVs to shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more ahead of the big game.
Carscoops
Facelifted Porsche Taycan Shows Off Its Trick New Matrix LED Headlights
It’s a testament to the rightness of the Taycan’s design that it still looks so fresh more than three years after it first went on sale, but Porsche still has plans to subtly upgrade its sporty EV with some mild styling revisions and some major new tech. In...
thetexastasty.com
2023 Ford Mustang GT Review
We recently got our hands on a 2023 Ford Mustang GT and suffice it to say we were impressed. The 2023 Ford Mustang GT 2023 is a fantastic sports car that offers a perfect blend of power and handling. The 5.0-liter V8 engine generates a whopping 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful Mustangs ever made. The car’s suspension system is also top-notch, providing a smooth and comfortable ride while still delivering precise handling and agility. The interior of the Mustang GT is sleek and modern, with comfortable seats, a large touchscreen display, and a host of advanced safety features.
Amazon Takes Aim at Marvel With Its Newest Venture
The company has a treasured new IP to play with.
yankodesign.com
This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant
There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
Carscoops
Unleash Your Inner Speed Demon With A 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C
Few brands have quite the same racing pedigree as Porsche and at Gooding & Company’s upcoming Amelia Island auction running from March 2-3, a particularly special 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C will be available. This car was built by Kremer Racing and only ever raced twice, namely at the 24...
Carscoops
Karma To Produce B-On Electric Delivery Vehicles In California
Karma’s first crossover was supposed to be launched last year, but we haven’t heard much about the model since a press briefing in 2021. The crossover is still MIA, but Karma has announced plans to assemble electric commercial vehicles for B-ON at their Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, California.
conceptcarz.com
Bugatti Vanvooren Leads The Grandes Marques At Bonhams
The Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris Sale is renowned for celebrating the truly great automotive marques and coachbuilders across all eras and this year's edition is no exception, with a 1932 Bugatti Type 55 Vanvooren one of the highlights to cross the block on 2 February. Considered...
Carscoops
Fast X Teased As ‘The End Of The Road Begins,’ Trailer Coming February 10
A teaser image of the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, currently known simply as Fast X, has been released on social media. The photo shows Dominic Toretto, once again played by Vin Diesel, grasping a necklace with a cross on it and reads ‘The End Of The Road Begins.’ This refers to the fact that Fast X will be the penultimate film in the series before it is wrapped up with Fast 11. The teaser also confirms that the first trailer will be released on February 10 and that the film will reach theaters in May.
Carscoops
Toyota Says Data Proves EV-Only Policy Is Worse For The Planet
Despite doing more than another carmaker to popularize the idea of hybrid technology, Toyota has been slow to enter the full EV market and has received flak as a result. But now Toyota claims it has the data to prove that going all-in on EVs as many rival automakers have committed to do, isn’t just a bad business decision, it could be bad for the environment. The firm’s Chief Scientist, Gill Pratt, says it makes far more sense for car companies to offer cars with different energy sources, including hybrids and hydrogen.
Carscoops
Honda-GM Fuel Cell System In Hydrogen CR-V Will Be One Third Cost Of Clarity Sedan’s
The hydrogen fuel cell system Honda is developing with GM will costs one third as much as the equivalent powertrain in the older Clarity, Honda says. The new hydrogen system will be installed in the Ohio-built CR-V and goes on sale in Japan and North America in 2024. Unusually for a fuel cell vehicle, the hydrogen Honda SUV will also feature plug-in functionality for extra convenience. That sounds like a smart move given how patchy the hydrogen refuelling infrastructure is, and will still be a year from now.
