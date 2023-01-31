ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan, SC

live5news.com

Early-morning North Charleston house fire displaces 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that displaced two adults who are now receiving help from the American Red Cross. North Charleston firefighters responded to the fire at 4:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Kent Avenue, Assistant Chief...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Portion of Savannah Hwy. drainage project breaking ground in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in the Avondale and Byrnes Downs area will soon be able to walk to commercial areas regardless of the weather. City of Charleston officials say a new drainage project breaking ground this week will decrease sidewalk flooding, reconnecting the commercial district with area neighborhoods. This...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is starting to reopen in the area of Dorchester Road following an “isolated incident” that closed lanes on Wednesday. Dorchester County deputies responded to the incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester Roads in the afternoon. Officials say it was...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle. The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The Charleston County coroner has not yet released...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who police say died after being struck by a vehicle. Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

ATV crash leaves 1 dead in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash involving an ATV Friday evening. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger just before 9:00 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. “While units were still responding, an updated coordinate location was given that showed the location being […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Burning trash fire spreads to nearby Colleton County property

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An unattended trash pile fire burned acres of forest, before reaching a neighbor’s property in Colleton County on January 17.  Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe the fire was started by children burning a trash pile at a residence on Robin Drive.  According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to an outdoor fire […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

