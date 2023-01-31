Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
live5news.com
Early-morning North Charleston house fire displaces 2
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that displaced two adults who are now receiving help from the American Red Cross. North Charleston firefighters responded to the fire at 4:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Kent Avenue, Assistant Chief...
Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
WMBF
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people will be airlifted to the hospital with injuries after an accident with entrapment in Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown County police and emergency crews were sent to South Island Road and S Fraser Street at about 12:20 p.m. Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Fire...
live5news.com
Portion of Savannah Hwy. drainage project breaking ground in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in the Avondale and Byrnes Downs area will soon be able to walk to commercial areas regardless of the weather. City of Charleston officials say a new drainage project breaking ground this week will decrease sidewalk flooding, reconnecting the commercial district with area neighborhoods. This...
live5news.com
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is starting to reopen in the area of Dorchester Road following an “isolated incident” that closed lanes on Wednesday. Dorchester County deputies responded to the incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester Roads in the afternoon. Officials say it was...
live5news.com
Report: Charleston Co. 911 Center receives more than 45,000 hang-up calls in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new report is showing just how many 911 hang-up calls Charleston County received last year. The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center received 50,001 “open line” calls and 45,204 hang-ups in 2022. Hang-up calls were up 70% from the prior year. It happened...
live5news.com
Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in North Charleston. Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
live5news.com
Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle. The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The Charleston County coroner has not yet released...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who police say died after being struck by a vehicle. Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
abcnews4.com
Homeless man charged with attacking homeowner with baseball bat in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after a homeowner in North Charleston reported he had been assaulted with a baseball bat, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Rivers Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday...
live5news.com
Charleston Police search for missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
Outdoor fire leaves 2 buildings damaged, acres burned in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Walterboro residents and fire crews worked to contain an outdoor fire that burned several acres and damaged two buildings on January 20. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), crews responded to a reported fire in the woods along Wolfe Creek Road just after 2:30 p.m. CCFR says a bystander reported the […]
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
Woman, 19, facing several charges after pursuit, crashes along Rivers Avenue
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing several charges after leading Charleston County deputies in a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash along Rivers Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. A deputy attempted to stop a Chrysler sedan for a traffic violation on Rivers Ave. near Midland Park shortly after 3:00 p.m., but the […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
ATV crash leaves 1 dead in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash involving an ATV Friday evening. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger just before 9:00 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. “While units were still responding, an updated coordinate location was given that showed the location being […]
Burning trash fire spreads to nearby Colleton County property
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An unattended trash pile fire burned acres of forest, before reaching a neighbor’s property in Colleton County on January 17. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe the fire was started by children burning a trash pile at a residence on Robin Drive. According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to an outdoor fire […]
WYFF4.com
SC woman with only beginner's permit leads deputies on chase; gun, marijuana found in car, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A 19-year-old South Carolina woman with only a beginner's permit lead deputies on a chase with a gun and marijuana in the car, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Authorities say a deputy tried to stop...
