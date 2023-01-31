JEFFERSON CITY — Ninety-one percent of business owners in Missouri trying to hire report few or no qualified applicants. According to NFIB’s monthly jobs report, 57 percent of owners reported hiring or trying to hire in January, up two points. Of those hiring or trying to hire, 91 percent of owners reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. Twenty-seven percent of owners reported few qualified applicants for their open positions and 25 percent reported none.

