Read full article on original website
Related
CORVEL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
This report may include certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including (without limitation) statements with respect to anticipated future operating and financial performance, including the impact of COVID-19, growth and acquisition opportunities and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "strive," "ongoing," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," as well as variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statement based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise. Actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) the impact of global pandemics, such as COVID-19; general industry and economic conditions, including a decreasing number of national claims due to a decreasing number of injured workers; competition from other managed care companies and third party administrators; our ability to renew or maintain contracts with our customers on favorable terms or at all; our ability to expand certain areas of our business; growth in our sale of third-party administrator ("TPA") services; shifts in customer demands; increases in operating expenses including employee wages, benefits, and medical inflation; our ability to produce market-competitive software; cost of capital and capital requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the impact of possible cybersecurity incidents on our business; possible litigation and legal liability in the course of operations and our ability to resolve such litigation; changes in regulations affecting the workers' compensation, insurance and healthcare industries in general; governmental and public policy changes, including but not limited to legislative and administrative law and rule implementation or change; the impact of recently issued accounting standards on our consolidated financial statements; the availability of financing in the amounts, at the times, and on the terms necessary to support our future business; and the other risks identified in Part II, Item 1A of this report.
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited (BKI) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as...
KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
American Equity readies 2022 earnings report amid ongoing conflicts
American Equity is one of the more anticipated earnings reports this month, with the fixed indexed annuity seller fighting off all comers. For now. The West Des Moines, Iowa, insurer remains an attractive takeover target after fending off a several takeover bids in three years. AEL rejected a recent offer from Prosperity Group to acquire the company for $45 per share in cash, according to several reports.
MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial Lines Operations across Multiple Countries
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial. will replace legacy core systems in French, Belgian and Dutch markets. with Sapiens Core P&C Platform and Reinsurance module, underpinned by its Data &. Analytics solution; all delivered in the Sapiens Cloud.
HCI Group to Present at Bank of America 2023 Financial Services Conference
TAMPA, Fla. , Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, will present at the. Bank of America Financial Services Conference. in. New York. in. February 2023. . HCI Group. Chairman and...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to The Pie Insurance Company and Pie Casualty Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. (Pie). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Pie’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Reinsurance Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of. expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by. , topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by. Zacks. expected. $4.31 billion. . For the year, the company reported profit of. $623 million. , or.
Journal of Financial Services Research Issues Research Articles in February 2023 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Feb. 3 -- The Journal of Financial Services Research , a journal that says it features banking, risk management, capital markets, mutual funds, insurance, venture capital, consumer and corporate finance, published research articles on the following topics in its. February 2023. edition:. Original Papers:. *. and. Firm...
Vertical Insure Raises New Capital to Help Vertical Software Platforms Drive Revenue Through Embedded Insurance
--News Direct-- Vertical Insure, the embedded insurance platform for platforms, today announced it raised. in additional financing, bringing its total seed funding raised since inception to. $6M. . Greenlight Re Innovations led the additional financing, with participation from. ,. and other strategic angel investors. Vertical Insure provides vertical SaaS platforms...
Canadian Premier rebrands to Securian Canada, following acquisition of Sun Life’s Sponsored Markets business
(“Canadian Premier”) announced its rebrand to Securian Canada1 following its completed acquisition of Sun Life’s Sponsored Markets business. After more than doubling its position in the Canadian market, Canadian Premier, along with. Valeyo, Inc. (a sister company to Canadian Premier, and provider of technology and services for...
Insurance Market: An In-Depth Look at the Current State and Future Outlook
Increasing need for insurance policies across organizations protect businesses from unforeseen losses is key factor driving revenue growth of insurance market. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the most recent market intelligence report, "Global Insurance Market", is to provide the intended audience with essential details about the global keyword industry. The report conducts extensive research on the factors that have an impact on the expansion of the Insurance market as well as the expansion of the industry. The report goes into great detail about the benefits and drawbacks of the pandemic for the Insurance industry. The Insurance industry's dynamics have changed as a result of economic volatility and disruptions to the supply chain. The report looks at how the pandemic affected the market's most important segments and regions. Accordingly, Emergen Research's report on the Insurance Market is an in-depth compilation of the most important aspects of the market, such as product offerings by key players, wide range of applications. of these products, key market segments, key competitors, company profile, pricing strategy, production capacity, revenue generation strategy, technological advancement, etc. The global economic landscape has been dramatically altered by the pandemic, disrupting the workings of the keyword market. The current market situation and underlying growth prospects are discussed in detail in the report. An organized database of keyword market dynamics is included in the report, helping market analysts estimate the growth rate of the global market over the forecast period. The Insurance market report provides a comprehensive look at the past, present, and anticipated revenues for each industry vertical, segment, end-use industry, application, region, and industry vertical. Organizations have been forced to respond effectively to the rapidly changing business environment due to the severe global crisis. Additionally, the report provides an assessment of the immediate and predictable impacts of the pandemic on the Insurance industry. Key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats and micro and macroeconomic factors of the Insurance Market are all discussed in detail in the report.
Personal Lines Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Progressive, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Allstate
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2023 -- Global Personal Lines Insurance Market Report from. highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.
Wall Street resumed its upward trend in January after declining in December
Wall Street rises on Tuesday, January 31, as wage growth data indicated that the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to controlling inflation is taking hold ahead of its monetary policy decision. The Fed will decide on rates on Wednesday and traders are betting on a 25 basis point hike at the end of its two-day meeting, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June.
Consideration When Purchasing Life Insurance
Grand Laker, The (Vinita, OK) There are a number of different life insurance products and features to consider when evaluating plans. Discussing the importance of owning life insurance can be a sensitive topic - after all, few people like to talk about death. However, if others depend on your support,...
Topa Insurance Company Implements Exavalu's "Digital Engagement Platform for Agents" to Enhance Agent Experience
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topa Insurance Company has implemented Exavalu's Digital Engagement Platform for Agents to enhance the experience and productivity of agents and position Topa for business growth. Topa Insurance Company. specializes in commercial property and casualty insurance with a 30-year history of providing...
“Digital Safety and Account Discovery” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230018050): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Park, Jason D. ( Chicago, IL , US); Parkinson, John S. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Protecting confidential information in today’s online environment is difficult due to the increased connectivity and the increased number of consumer accounts accessible via web enabled computing devices. Consumers today have a large number of online subscriptions and keeping track of all of them is difficult and time consuming. Many consumers have subscriptions and financial accounts that they have long forgotten about but those subscriptions and financial accounts may still be active and accessible online. It is important from a digital safety perspective that consumer be aware of all of their online accounts and be diligent in closing unused or no longer wanted subscriptions.
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
Harrison Daily Times (AR) U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the. Federal Reserve. as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in...
Fed raises rate as market expected but investors fear a recession
The Fed moved the rate in line with market expectations, raising the cost of money by 25 basis points. In line with expectations, the Federal Reserve raised the rate by 25 basis points to a range between 4.5% and 4.75%. This is the highest rate level since 2007 and the Federal Reserve applied the most aggressive monetary tightening program since the 1980 s.
David Zoffer Joins Leading Farm / Ag Specialty Underwriter as General Counsel
ARU, the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, and loss control, announced the addition of. David is a key addition to the ARU team. Not only is he exceptionally well qualified... but he has also demonstrated a rare skill set that is near and dear to ARU: David is a builder."
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0