Increasing public awareness as well as increase in healthcare spending by the Government is driving the Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market to reach USD ~6.0 Bn by 2026F: Ken Research

Researchers from Illinois State University Report Recent Findings in Insurance (Health Insurers’ Use of Quality Improvement Expenses To Achieve a Minimum Medical Loss Ratio Requirement): Insurance
-- Research findings on Insurance are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Health insurer medical loss ratios (MLRs) are the percentage of premium dollar spent on medical claims and healthcare quality improvement expenses (QIEs). QIEs include activities to improve patient health outcomes and safety, reduce medical errors, and prevent hospital readmissions.”
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Health Management for Magnetic Storage Media”, for Approval (USPTO 20230020009): Marvell Asia Pte Ltd.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventor Nangare, Nitin (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic devices provide many services to modern society. These services enable an electronic device to provide entertainment, assist with scientific research and development, and provide many modern-day conveniences. Many of these services create or use data, which the electronic device stores. This data may include digital media such as books or movies, algorithms that execute complex simulations, personal user data, applications, and so forth. To avoid exceeding data storage limits, it is beneficial to increase the data storage capacity of the electronic device and avoid deleting data, limiting services, or purchasing additional external storage devices.
Federal University Rio de Janeiro Researchers Focus on Risk Management (Water Scarcity Risk Index: A Tool for Strategic Drought Risk Management): Risk Management
-- Current study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Drought events have affected many regions of the world, having negative economic, environmental and social impacts. When accompanied by increasing water demands, these events can lead to water scarcity.”
Researchers at Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. Release New Study Findings on Sustainability Research (Sustainable Return to Work for Workers with Mental Health and Musculoskeletal Conditions): Sustainability Research
-- A new study on sustainability research is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Common mental health and musculoskeletal disorders (CMDs and MSDs) are two of the most significant causes of non-participation in employment amongst working age adults. This case study fills an important gap in the scientific literature on reintegration back to work after sickness absence due to CMDs and MSDs.”
Govt to Roll Out National Social Health Insurance Fund As Part of Uhc – CS Nakhumicha
The government is set to roll out the National Social Health Insurance Fund by July 1. as part of its Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda. According to Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Wafula Nakhumicha, this will ensure that Kenyans of all walks of life get access to coverage. Developing story... ......
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited (BKI) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as...
Vertical Insure Raises New Capital to Help Vertical Software Platforms Drive Revenue Through Embedded Insurance
--News Direct-- Vertical Insure, the embedded insurance platform for platforms, today announced it raised. in additional financing, bringing its total seed funding raised since inception to. $6M. . Greenlight Re Innovations led the additional financing, with participation from. ,. and other strategic angel investors. Vertical Insure provides vertical SaaS platforms...
Findings from University of Maryland Yields New Findings on Female Infertility (In Vitro Fertilization: a Cross-sectional Analysis of 58 Us Insurance Companies): Reproductive Medicine – Female Infertility
-- Researchers detail new data in Reproductive Medicine - Female Infertility. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Infertility affects one in eight women in the. USA. . In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an effective but costly treatment that lacks uniform insurance coverage.”. Our...
Canadian Premier rebrands to Securian Canada, following acquisition of Sun Life’s Sponsored Markets business
(“Canadian Premier”) announced its rebrand to Securian Canada1 following its completed acquisition of Sun Life’s Sponsored Markets business. After more than doubling its position in the Canadian market, Canadian Premier, along with. Valeyo, Inc. (a sister company to Canadian Premier, and provider of technology and services for...
“Digital Safety and Account Discovery” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230018050): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Park, Jason D. ( Chicago, IL , US); Parkinson, John S. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Protecting confidential information in today’s online environment is difficult due to the increased connectivity and the increased number of consumer accounts accessible via web enabled computing devices. Consumers today have a large number of online subscriptions and keeping track of all of them is difficult and time consuming. Many consumers have subscriptions and financial accounts that they have long forgotten about but those subscriptions and financial accounts may still be active and accessible online. It is important from a digital safety perspective that consumer be aware of all of their online accounts and be diligent in closing unused or no longer wanted subscriptions.
MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial Lines Operations across Multiple Countries
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial. will replace legacy core systems in French, Belgian and Dutch markets. with Sapiens Core P&C Platform and Reinsurance module, underpinned by its Data &. Analytics solution; all delivered in the Sapiens Cloud.
Studies from Ted Rogers School of Management Yield New Data on Mathematics (Generalised Additive Modelling of Auto Insurance Data with Territory Design: A Rate Regulation Perspective): Mathematics
-- A new study on mathematics is now available. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Pricing using a Generalised. is the gold standard in the auto insurance industry and rate regulation. Generalised Additive Model applications in insurance pricing are receiving increasing attention from academic researchers and actuarial pricing professionals.”
Topa Insurance Company Implements Exavalu's "Digital Engagement Platform for Agents" to Enhance Agent Experience
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topa Insurance Company has implemented Exavalu's Digital Engagement Platform for Agents to enhance the experience and productivity of agents and position Topa for business growth. Topa Insurance Company. specializes in commercial property and casualty insurance with a 30-year history of providing...
No, Ontario is not ‘privatizing’ Canadian health care
"I don't even like the word' private,'" said Ontario Premier Doug Ford at a news conference last month, responding defensively to a question about his government's interest in expanding the number of privately run surgical facilities whose services are covered by Ontario's public health insurance program. Ontario's opposition New Democrats vowed to fight "…
Assurant Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, is proud to be Certified™ by. Great Place. to Work® in the. U.S. for the second consecutive year. The recognition, a gold standard in employer rankings, is based...
Covid claims 123% more expensive than 2017 earthquakes: insurers
After three years of pandemic, covid-19 has become the most costly incident in history, with 3 billion 217 million dollars paid out for major medical and life insurance, according to the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions. "Of the accumulated amount, if we review each of the almost thousand days that the pandemic lasted, the insurers paid 26.2 million…
MetLife Among the World’s Most Admired Companies, According to Fortune Magazine
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it once again has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2023 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Eight life insurers were included in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies. Annually, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry...
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
Harrison Daily Times (AR) U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the. Federal Reserve. as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in...
