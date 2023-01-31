Read full article on original website
Related
chemengonline.com
Business News: February 2023
Entegris to expand production capacity of Electronic Chemicals facilities. January 12, 2023 — Entegris, Inc. (Billerica, Mass.; www.entegris.com) plans to increase production and purification capacity for its Pueblo, Colo. and Hollister, Calif. sites to support the anticipated increase in demand for its Electronic Chemicals business. The Electronic Chemicals business is part of Entegris’ Advanced Planarization Solutions division and includes ultra-high-purity acids, bases, solvents and formulated blend chemistries for use by semiconductor manufacturers.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market
Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
Clemens: Wine sales statistics
Which of these statements about the wine industry is correct? Demand decreases, the industry faces rocky times. The industry is doing fine, even if volume is down, value is steady. The industry has a rosy future as drinkers switch to higher-priced wine. Rob McMillan of Silicon Valley Bank — a...
Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift
David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
Pursuing economic growth will kill us all in the end
I have read many Guardian articles on “economic growth”, but on reading this one (Britain the only G7 economy forecast to shrink in 2023, 31 January), I felt I had to write to you. On Friday 27 January, I and six other women received suspended prison sentences for carefully cracking windows at Barclays global HQ in April 2021. We did this to call out Barclays as Europe’s biggest fossil fuel funder, and one of the world’s leading “investors” in ecosystem destruction and plastics pollution. But I also took that action, and risked prison, to call out the whole political economy and the growth-based system that is driving us all off a cliff.
U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground Ahead Of Fed Announcement [Real-Time Trader]
India , Feb. 1 -- The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to give back ground following the strong upward move seen in the previous session. Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's gains ahead of the. Federal Reserve's.
BBC
EU takes on US as tries to win electric car battle
The European Commission has unveiled a plan to try to boost manufacturing of electric cars and renewable energy projects, as it fights to compete with the US. The proposal calls for simpler regulation and faster access to funding for firms working in green industries. It would also loosen state aid...
Electric vans startup Arrival to cut 800 jobs amid focus on US market
British firm hopes to benefit from Joe Biden’s green energy subsidies and start production in North Carolina
DAX Holds Steady Ahead Of Fed Decision [Real-Time Trader]
India , Feb. 1 -- German stocks were steady on Wednesday as investors reacted to mixed manufacturing data from. interest-rate decision later in the day for direction. The benchmark DAX was up 0.1 percent at 15,144 after ending marginally higher the previous day. Hannover. Re shares slumped 4.3 percent. In...
MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial Lines Operations across Multiple Countries
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial. will replace legacy core systems in French, Belgian and Dutch markets. with Sapiens Core P&C Platform and Reinsurance module, underpinned by its Data &. Analytics solution; all delivered in the Sapiens Cloud.
Wall Street resumed its upward trend in January after declining in December
Wall Street rises on Tuesday, January 31, as wage growth data indicated that the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to controlling inflation is taking hold ahead of its monetary policy decision. The Fed will decide on rates on Wednesday and traders are betting on a 25 basis point hike at the end of its two-day meeting, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June.
Ping An Named World's Most Valuable Insurance Brand for 7th Consecutive Year
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that Ping An has been ranked the World's Most Valuable Insurance Brand for the seventh year in a row by leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance. Ping An, with a brand value of.
If economy meets expectations, rate cuts unlikely this year: Powell
Feb 1- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday rebutted growing hopes that the U.S. central bank may unwind some of its interest rate hikes this year. The current outlook points to slower growth, a modest rise in unemployment and a slow decline in inflation, Powell said at the Fed's post-policy decision press conference. "If the economy behaves…
Ping An Awarded CSR Initiative of the Year by InsuranceAsia News
HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that the group and its subsidiary. Ping An Property and Casualty Insurance. were jointly awarded CSR Initiative of the Year by. InsuranceAsia News. (IAN). Ping...
Insurance Market: An In-Depth Look at the Current State and Future Outlook
Increasing need for insurance policies across organizations protect businesses from unforeseen losses is key factor driving revenue growth of insurance market. /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the most recent market intelligence report, "Global Insurance Market", is to provide the intended audience with essential details about the global keyword industry. The report conducts extensive research on the factors that have an impact on the expansion of the Insurance market as well as the expansion of the industry. The report goes into great detail about the benefits and drawbacks of the pandemic for the Insurance industry. The Insurance industry's dynamics have changed as a result of economic volatility and disruptions to the supply chain. The report looks at how the pandemic affected the market's most important segments and regions. Accordingly, Emergen Research's report on the Insurance Market is an in-depth compilation of the most important aspects of the market, such as product offerings by key players, wide range of applications. of these products, key market segments, key competitors, company profile, pricing strategy, production capacity, revenue generation strategy, technological advancement, etc. The global economic landscape has been dramatically altered by the pandemic, disrupting the workings of the keyword market. The current market situation and underlying growth prospects are discussed in detail in the report. An organized database of keyword market dynamics is included in the report, helping market analysts estimate the growth rate of the global market over the forecast period. The Insurance market report provides a comprehensive look at the past, present, and anticipated revenues for each industry vertical, segment, end-use industry, application, region, and industry vertical. Organizations have been forced to respond effectively to the rapidly changing business environment due to the severe global crisis. Additionally, the report provides an assessment of the immediate and predictable impacts of the pandemic on the Insurance industry. Key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats and micro and macroeconomic factors of the Insurance Market are all discussed in detail in the report.
ANNOUNCEMENT FORFEITURE OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (the "Company"), the Company may exercise the right to forfeit unclaimed dividends after the expiration of the applicable limitations period, subject to the requirements of the relevant laws, rules and regulations of the PRC, as well as the regulations of the jurisdictions in which the shares of the Company are listed. Accordingly, the board of directors of the Company announces that the 2016 final dividend of.
Fed raises rate as market expected but investors fear a recession
The Fed moved the rate in line with market expectations, raising the cost of money by 25 basis points. In line with expectations, the Federal Reserve raised the rate by 25 basis points to a range between 4.5% and 4.75%. This is the highest rate level since 2007 and the Federal Reserve applied the most aggressive monetary tightening program since the 1980 s.
The price of eggs in the past 50 years
You may not believe it till you see it, but according to a recent USDA report, retail prices of eggs have actually begun to ease. More than perhaps any other product, eggs have become a symbol of inflation the past few months. Prices soared 60% in 2022, reaching $4.25 for a dozen eggs in December. […]
Sun Life completes majority acquisition of Advisors Asset Management
TORONTO, ON ; WELLESLEY, MA ; MONUMENT, CO , Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) ("Sun Life") today announced the completion of its acquisition of a 51%1 stake in Advisors Asset Management, Inc. ("AAM"), a leading independent. U.S. retail distribution firm. AAM will be part of SLC...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0