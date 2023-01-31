WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences is pleased to announce some of its online programming is ranked among the best in the nation and in Kentucky. The online graduate level Education programs rank #3 in Kentucky and #2 in the commonwealth for veterans. Dr. Susan Keesey is the Director of the School of Teacher Education says online programs are absolutely critical right now to support school distracts that are facing a teacher shortage. “The School of Teacher Education is transforming our traditional in-person coursework into quality hyflex delivery options tailored to the needs of non-traditional students and school personnel working to become certified teachers. These high-quality online programs increase the number of well-prepared teachers in our classrooms.”

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO