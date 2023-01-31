ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEBS Online Education Programs Recognized by U.S. News

WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences is pleased to announce some of its online programming is ranked among the best in the nation and in Kentucky. The online graduate level Education programs rank #3 in Kentucky and #2 in the commonwealth for veterans. Dr. Susan Keesey is the Director of the School of Teacher Education says online programs are absolutely critical right now to support school distracts that are facing a teacher shortage. “The School of Teacher Education is transforming our traditional in-person coursework into quality hyflex delivery options tailored to the needs of non-traditional students and school personnel working to become certified teachers. These high-quality online programs increase the number of well-prepared teachers in our classrooms.”
WKU Student Publications names 2023 summer fellows

WKU Student Publications today announces a class of 10 Student Publications fellows for Summer 2023. Nine of the students will spend at least 10 weeks working in professional organizations this summer in internships tailored to help them grow their skills, and the 10th will cover news on the WKU campus.
View from the Hill: Black History Month Opening Ceremony

The national theme of Black History Month 2023 is Black Resistance. That was highlighted at Wednesday night’s opening ceremony at WKU. WKU’s Amy Bingham has more in this week’s View from the Hill. “Black resistance is real but it can’t stop you, the only one that can...

