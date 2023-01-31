ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
The New York Times

Biden Clears the Way for Alaska Oil Project

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Wednesday took a crucial step toward approving an $8 billion ConocoPhillips oil drilling project on the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, drawing the anger of environmentalists who say the vast new fossil fuel development poses a dire threat to the climate.
ALASKA STATE
CBS LA

Homeowners hot under the collar over higher heating bills

From a hundred dollars a month, to $400 -- local homeowners are hot under the collar over a recent spike in their gas bills. Joy Benedict has the story.A Leimert Park street lined with perfectly manicured lawns and 1940s houses has homeowners inside heated up.Linda Lindsey has never had a problem with her utilities before. But now, using her two heaters, gas dryer and gas stove, her gas bill is soaring."How am I supposed to live and provide food? Eggs already seven dollars -- what are we supposed to do?" said Lindsey.And she's not the only one, as neighbors handed...
cdrecycler.com

Invalua introduces technology to establish Scope 3 emissions baselines

Ivalua, a global leader in cloud spend management solutions, has announced the launch of its Environmental Impact Center (EIC), a solution that enables organizations to measure and reduce their value chain (or Scope 3) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. By integrating the EIC’s functionalities in their procurement practices, Ivalua says organizations can accelerate sustainability agendas with reliable emissions data for all the direct and indirect products and services they acquire and establish transparent reporting standards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cdrecycler.com

Western Placer WMA joins Bye Bye Mattress collection program

The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) located in Placer County, California, has joined a growing list of participants in the Alexandria, Virginia-based Mattress Recycling Council (MRC)’s Bye Bye Mattress collection program. “At the WPWMA, we continuously strive to make recycling and disposal easier for our community, and partnering...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

