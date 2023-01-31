From a hundred dollars a month, to $400 -- local homeowners are hot under the collar over a recent spike in their gas bills. Joy Benedict has the story.A Leimert Park street lined with perfectly manicured lawns and 1940s houses has homeowners inside heated up.Linda Lindsey has never had a problem with her utilities before. But now, using her two heaters, gas dryer and gas stove, her gas bill is soaring."How am I supposed to live and provide food? Eggs already seven dollars -- what are we supposed to do?" said Lindsey.And she's not the only one, as neighbors handed...

1 DAY AGO