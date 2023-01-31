INDIANAPOLIS – Highs have reached the mid 50s in Indianapolis this Saturday, but wintry weather is not out of the equation this weekend. The rise in temperatures will be brief as cold air begins to return on Sunday. A rise for some, we should say; a stationary front actually cut the Hoosier state in half today. Highs were in the 50s in Indianapolis and areas south, but mainly in the 30s north of the city! Those 30s will return to the rest of the state tomorrow.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO