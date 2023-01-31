Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Negative wind chills are possible through Friday morning
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Wind chills as low as 0 to -10 degrees are expected Thursday night into Friday morning, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Low temperatures tonight in the mid-single digits to mid-teens combined with northwesterly winds gusting as high as 25 mph at times will produce the wind chills, which will struggle to rise out of the single digits across much of the area on Friday.
WISH-TV
Winter Weather Advisory until noon; slick spots possible
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until noon today. Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible this morning and maybe a few flurries. Freezing rain and snowfall accumulations will be light. However it doesn’t take much to create some slick spots.
Fox 19
Rain, fog, snow chances to start week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow, freezing rain and rain are all possible Monday and could mix at times. Patchy, dense fog also is blanketing parts of the Tri-State. Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible through mid-morning. Watch for slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
WISH-TV
Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
WISH-TV
More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
cbs4indy.com
Snow, sleet lead to slick spots, hazardous road conditions in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m.; the advisory was extended for some counties until 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. The National Weather Service warned of slick travel conditions, especially on “untreated side roads, bridges and overpasses.”
WRBI Radio
DCCS to use President’s Day for snow make-up day
— Decatur County Community Schools will hold in-person learning on Monday, February 20. The day was originally scheduled to be an off day for the President’s Day holiday, but will instead be used as a snow make-up day from last week. The school corporation says all students are expected...
Fox 59
Drought conditions slowly improving in Indiana
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! Indianapolis picked up just shy of 4″ of precipitation, totaling 3.97″. That’s 0.85″ above normal for the month of January!. Currently, 49.32% of the state is drought-free! 50.68%...
Fox 59
Wintry weather to make brief appearances later this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Highs have reached the mid 50s in Indianapolis this Saturday, but wintry weather is not out of the equation this weekend. The rise in temperatures will be brief as cold air begins to return on Sunday. A rise for some, we should say; a stationary front actually cut the Hoosier state in half today. Highs were in the 50s in Indianapolis and areas south, but mainly in the 30s north of the city! Those 30s will return to the rest of the state tomorrow.
Fox 59
Slick travel south of Indy; Cold finish to January
Roads are in better shape this Tuesday morning for much of central Indiana, including near downtown Indianapolis. However, light freezing rain is mixing with light snow in our southernmost counties and in southern Indiana. It will be enough to create tricky travel conditions near Bedford, Seymour, and North Vernon. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 8 a.m. over the southern third of the state.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Weather Advisory for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 31, 8:00 AM EST https://t.co/C1ZETIe5lD https://t.co/cBlSOi5Khl. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow...
cbs4indy.com
A February warm-up in progress for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
WISH-TV
Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition
HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues
The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues.
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
crothersvilletimes.com
Sandhill Crane Event at Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge Saturday
A ”Celebration of Cranes” event will be held at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge this Saturday, Feb. 4. “February is usually a big migration time for Sandhill cranes through Jackson County and right now there are many thousands of birds in the area,” said Donna Stanley, NWR ranger. “Everyone who enjoys birds is invited to come out and join Refuge staff and volunteers in looking for and learning about cranes before the birds leave the area and head north to the nesting grounds.”
wdrb.com
Madison, Ind. fabricator handcrafting creative holiday displays for city streets
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Spiders, dancing skeletons, Santa Claus and hearts: they may sound random, but they all share one thing in common: how they're made. Each design serves as a holiday or seasonal display in Madison, Indiana, and each one is hand-crafted by city fabricator Dave Kidwell. "I'm a...
