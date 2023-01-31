ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, IN

WRBI Radio

Several GPD officers receive 2022 awards

— Several Greensburg police officers were recognized when the department handed out 2022 awards recently. Officer Casey Jones received the Chief’s Award. Sgt. Chris Bridges is the Officer of the Year. The Investigator of the Year is Detective Mark Naylor. The Leadership Award goes to Officer Matt Terkhorn. And...
GREENSBURG, IN
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 2-2-23

Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. February 1, 2023. Indiana State Police. Jesse Joe Simpson, 39, Salem. Possession of methamphetamine. Maintaining a common nuisance.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal confinement with […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

Disturbance Downtown Lands Man In Jail On Many Different Charges

If you have been the victim of a credit / debit card scam contact Madison Police. January 28, 2023, Madison Police responded to a report of a male subject creating a disturbance in the alley behind City hall. Upon arrival in the area, officers located the individual in question on West Second Street. Clayton T. Rowlison 33, Madison, Indiana, was reportedly in possession of a machete and was handling it in a threatening manner.
MADISON, IN
ripleynews.com

3 perish in Jennings County house fire

Last week a family felt the loss of three victims of a house fire after it burned to the ground with them inside. Chris Hermann, 53, and his girlfriend, Angela Lyons and her son James, were inside the two story brick home last Tuesday, January 24 around 5:30 a.m. when fire was called into 911 dispatchers. The three died of smoke inhalation according to the Coroner. The home was located close to the Jennings/Decatur County line near Westport in Jennings County.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

CFD firefighter retires after serving nearly three decades

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of firefighter Glenn “Skeeter” Martin, a 29-year veteran of the department. He joined the CFD team in 1994. Martin is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician. Firefighter Martin retires from his current...
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

3 arrested for hunting equipment theft in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three people for the theft of hunting equipment earlier this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were allegedly located. Terry J. Kinworthy, 40; John Stacy, 50; and Meagan P. Stacy, 41; all of Paris Crossing, were taken into custody.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

PARIS CROSSING, IN

