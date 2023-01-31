Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Several GPD officers receive 2022 awards
— Several Greensburg police officers were recognized when the department handed out 2022 awards recently. Officer Casey Jones received the Chief’s Award. Sgt. Chris Bridges is the Officer of the Year. The Investigator of the Year is Detective Mark Naylor. The Leadership Award goes to Officer Matt Terkhorn. And...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 2-2-23
Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. February 1, 2023. Indiana State Police. Jesse Joe Simpson, 39, Salem. Possession of methamphetamine. Maintaining a common nuisance.
Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal confinement with […]
wrtv.com
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
wrtv.com
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had been there since...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
Court documents reveal new details about Preble Co. woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather
Court documents reveal new details about a Preble County woman facing charges after an animal cruelty investigation back in December.
wrtv.com
Lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS settled out of court for more than $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has settled a federal lawsuit after an Indianapolis couple claimed the agency removed their children from their home under false pretenses. The lawsuit claimed two minor children were taken from the home of Adam and Hope Huff in 2018 after the...
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 for suspected check fraud, identity deception
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in finding two people tied to a fraud investigation. Officials released images of two people suspected of check theft, identity deception, and fraud. Investigators said the suspected parties each cashed a check that had been stolen. If you recognize either person […]
Misdemeanor charge led to bond for accused killer who forgot he was arrested days before
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutors knew Jermerrell Hubbard, 20, was a risk to re-offend when they asked a magistrate last Saturday to place him on a seven-day hold while they pursued a Level 5 felony gun charge against him. Too late, said the magistrate: Hubbard had already been freed from jail the day before on […]
Neglect charges dismissed against ex-Madison County DCS worker
ANDERSON, Ind — A former DCS caseworker in Madison County is no longer facing neglect charges after a 4-year-old boy suffered serious injuries while in the care of his mother. Spencer Day Osborn was initially charged with four crimes in September 2019. According to documents, Osborn had reached a...
FOX59 Angela Answers: New rules proposed for inmate trust fund accounts
INDIANAPOLIS — The Justice Department has proposed new rules for the operation of inmate trust fund accounts. It’s the money the incarcerated use to buy items in the prison commissary. Kevin Ring, President of FAMM and Cecilia Cardenas who spent 10 years in prison joined Angela Ganote. Watch the video to see the policies surrounding […]
953wiki.com
Disturbance Downtown Lands Man In Jail On Many Different Charges
If you have been the victim of a credit / debit card scam contact Madison Police. January 28, 2023, Madison Police responded to a report of a male subject creating a disturbance in the alley behind City hall. Upon arrival in the area, officers located the individual in question on West Second Street. Clayton T. Rowlison 33, Madison, Indiana, was reportedly in possession of a machete and was handling it in a threatening manner.
Local News Digital
Juvenile arrested for third North Vernon school intimidation incident
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – A Jennings County High School student has been arrested in connection to a third intimidation incident at Jennings County school in a period of four days. School Resource Officer (SRO) Matt Staples was told of an intimidating statement made by a Jennings County High School...
ripleynews.com
3 perish in Jennings County house fire
Last week a family felt the loss of three victims of a house fire after it burned to the ground with them inside. Chris Hermann, 53, and his girlfriend, Angela Lyons and her son James, were inside the two story brick home last Tuesday, January 24 around 5:30 a.m. when fire was called into 911 dispatchers. The three died of smoke inhalation according to the Coroner. The home was located close to the Jennings/Decatur County line near Westport in Jennings County.
korncountry.com
CFD firefighter retires after serving nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of firefighter Glenn “Skeeter” Martin, a 29-year veteran of the department. He joined the CFD team in 1994. Martin is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician. Firefighter Martin retires from his current...
WLWT 5
CPD officer fired after pleading guilty to crime following allegations of stalking ex-girlfriend
A Cincinnati police officer has been fired following an internal investigation. Officer Darryl Tyus had been on desk duty for several months during a criminal and internal investigation. His police powers were suspended after the department was made aware of serious allegations of stalking. Tyus was charged with menacing by...
korncountry.com
3 arrested for hunting equipment theft in Jennings County
JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three people for the theft of hunting equipment earlier this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were allegedly located. Terry J. Kinworthy, 40; John Stacy, 50; and Meagan P. Stacy, 41; all of Paris Crossing, were taken into custody.
wbiw.com
