WIBC.com
Zionsville 2040: Republican Candidate John Stehr’s Plan
ZIONSVILLE, Ind.--Republican candidate for Mayor of Zionsville John Stehr says he has a three-part comprehensive plan for Zionsville over the next 15 years if elected. He calls it “Zionsville 2040.”. “When I set out to run for mayor, I did it with a purpose – I want to make...
Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
WIBC.com
Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor
Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
WRBI Radio
Y staff member receives S.O.A.R. Award
Batesville, IN — Wendy Rohrig, YMCA Learning Center Assistant Teacher, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the January Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). “Since joining the Learning Center team in March of 2022,...
wrtv.com
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had been there since...
wrtv.com
Lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS settled out of court for more than $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has settled a federal lawsuit after an Indianapolis couple claimed the agency removed their children from their home under false pretenses. The lawsuit claimed two minor children were taken from the home of Adam and Hope Huff in 2018 after the...
Home Folks Not Sold on ‘Nice Guy’ Mike Pence
On a drizzly day in December, Indianapolis talk radio host Rob Kendall railed against Mike Pence on his radio show, “Kendall & Casey.”. “For 20 consecutive years, Mike Pence has been in public office. What is the signature accomplishment of Mike Pence? Anyone? Anybody?” he asked. Kendall didn’t...
Neglect charges dismissed against ex-Madison County DCS worker
ANDERSON, Ind — A former DCS caseworker in Madison County is no longer facing neglect charges after a 4-year-old boy suffered serious injuries while in the care of his mother. Spencer Day Osborn was initially charged with four crimes in September 2019. According to documents, Osborn had reached a...
WRBI Radio
Nearly $8.5 Million in grants awarded to help improve Hoosier health outcomes
Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants to organizations working to improve Hoosiers’ health as part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Violent crime plagues some Indy bars, yet the state does little to enforce its policies
INDIANAPOLIS — Fights, shootings and assaults are an ongoing problem for several bars in Indianapolis, which continue operating despite a history of violent crime inside the establishment or on the property. Our reporting, alongside the IndyStar, found serious discrepancies between how the state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) claims it handles problems at bars and […]
wrtv.com
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
WRBI Radio
Several GPD officers receive 2022 awards
— Several Greensburg police officers were recognized when the department handed out 2022 awards recently. Officer Casey Jones received the Chief’s Award. Sgt. Chris Bridges is the Officer of the Year. The Investigator of the Year is Detective Mark Naylor. The Leadership Award goes to Officer Matt Terkhorn. And...
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
WRBI Radio
BPS kindergarten pre-registration begins next week; orientation scheduled for April
— Batesville Primary School (BPS) kindergarten orientation will take place Thursday, April 13, in the cafeteria and gym, according to BPS Principal Brad Stoneking. Children must be five (5) on or before August 1, 2023, to enter kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. There will be 20-minute orientation sessions during...
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 for suspected check fraud, identity deception
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in finding two people tied to a fraud investigation. Officials released images of two people suspected of check theft, identity deception, and fraud. Investigators said the suspected parties each cashed a check that had been stolen. If you recognize either person […]
WRBI Radio
Batesville’s first heavy trash pick up of the year set for Saturday
— The first heavy trash collection day of the year in the City of Batesville takes place tomorrow (Saturday). Residents are reminded to place items on the curb Friday night to ensure they are picked up by Rumpke, which begins collecting at 5 am sharp. It’s also recommended that you...
eaglecountryonline.com
Resurfacing Project Starts Next Week in Aurora
The city is using a Community Crossing Grant to make improvements. (Aurora, Ind.) - The City of Aurora will begin resurfacing projects next week. Around $654,000 will be used to make improvements along Billingsley Drive, Richmond and Washington streets, Bridgeway, and 4th Street. The projects are being funded by a...
korncountry.com
North Vernon man arrested for bringing gun into elementary school
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An adult who brought a loaded gun into North Vernon Elementary School on Thursday was taken into custody. The arrest is the latest in a series of recent incidents at Jennings County Schools. Eric E. Smith, 47, of North Vernon, entered the main office of...
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
