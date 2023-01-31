ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Zionsville 2040: Republican Candidate John Stehr’s Plan

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.--Republican candidate for Mayor of Zionsville John Stehr says he has a three-part comprehensive plan for Zionsville over the next 15 years if elected. He calls it “Zionsville 2040.”. “When I set out to run for mayor, I did it with a purpose – I want to make...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor

Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
PENDLETON, IN
FOX59

Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers.  The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding.  “What we’re […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Y staff member receives S.O.A.R. Award

Batesville, IN — Wendy Rohrig, YMCA Learning Center Assistant Teacher, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the January Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). “Since joining the Learning Center team in March of 2022,...
BATESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Violent crime plagues some Indy bars, yet the state does little to enforce its policies

INDIANAPOLIS — Fights, shootings and assaults are an ongoing problem for several bars in Indianapolis, which continue operating despite a history of violent crime inside the establishment or on the property. Our reporting, alongside the IndyStar, found serious discrepancies between how the state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) claims it handles problems at bars and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Several GPD officers receive 2022 awards

— Several Greensburg police officers were recognized when the department handed out 2022 awards recently. Officer Casey Jones received the Chief’s Award. Sgt. Chris Bridges is the Officer of the Year. The Investigator of the Year is Detective Mark Naylor. The Leadership Award goes to Officer Matt Terkhorn. And...
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Resurfacing Project Starts Next Week in Aurora

The city is using a Community Crossing Grant to make improvements. (Aurora, Ind.) - The City of Aurora will begin resurfacing projects next week. Around $654,000 will be used to make improvements along Billingsley Drive, Richmond and Washington streets, Bridgeway, and 4th Street. The projects are being funded by a...
AURORA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy