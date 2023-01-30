Read full article on original website
Asia FX rallies, dollar tumbles as markets bet on Fed pivot
Investing.com-- Most Asian currencies rose sharply on Thursday, while the dollar sank to a nine-month low even after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, with markets betting that a U.S. economic slowdown will force the bank into reversing its hawkish stance this year. The Chinese yuan rose 0.4% and came...
Fed's Powell says no rate cuts this year, and markets hear it differently
(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had a clear message on Wednesday: as "gratifying" as it is that inflation has begun to slow, the central bank is nowhere near to reversing course or declaring victory. "It's going to take some time" for disinflation to spread through the economy, Powell...
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers. Brent crude futures settled at $82.17 a barrel, shedding 67 cents, or 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $75.88 a barrel, down...
Fed Flushes Dollar Down the Drain, ECB and BoE Next
Fed chief strikes neutral tone, markets take it as ‘green light’ to party. ECB and BoE decisions coming up, both set for 50bps rate increases. Earnings season goes into full force with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Dollar crumbles, stocks surge after Fed. As expected, the...
U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private tweet
(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday found Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc and CEO Elon Musk not liable in a securities fraud case over a tweet that he had lined up funding to take the electric car company private. Plaintiffs have claimed billions in damages and the decision also had been...
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession. Among these are...
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
Billionaire Musk likely to 'double down' on tweets after court victory
(Reuters) - Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find...
NFIB Survey Suggests a Recession Is Coming
The most recent NFIB (National Federation Of Independent Business) survey is sending a strong signal of an economic recession. In 2019, the NFIB survey, combined with an inverted yield curve, suggested an impending recession. In 2020, those signals became a reality. As in 2019, we see many of the same...
Gold nurses steep losses as dollar rebounds ahead of nonfarm payrolls
Investing.com -- Gold prices inched higher on Friday after pulling back sharply from nine-month highs in the prior session as the dollar rebounded in anticipation of key nonfarm payrolls data, while other economic readings showed some strength in the labor market. While the Federal Reserve recently noted that inflation was...
Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit terms
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and...
Stock Bull Pain Threshold Swells to Pandemic Size in New Market Run-Up
(Bloomberg) -- Anyone who lived through the 2020 bull market knows: investors, especially of the retail ilk, can stomach a lot of pain. However dark is the here and now, light beckons at the end of the tunnel. It worked in the pandemic, when equities spiked in the middle of...
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.38%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Consumer Services, Utilities and Basic Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.04%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 1.59%.
Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival U.S. short sellers
(Reuters) -When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners bet against companies there. Hindenburg's bet has been lucrative so far. Its allegations, which...
Weekly Comic: Adani's woes are an opportunity for India
Investing.com -- It’s a moment of truth for India’s capital markets, and perhaps its whole growth model. Gautam Adani, on paper Asia’s richest man until last week, stands accused of “the largest con in corporate history,” using extreme leverage and a network of offshore shell companies to manipulate the value of his group companies higher.
Adani's market losses top $100 billion as crisis shockwaves spread
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Adani's market losses swelled above $100 billion on Thursday, sparking worries about a potential systemic impact a day after the Indian group's flagship firm abandoned its $2.5 billion stock offering. Another challenge for Adani on Thursday came when S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove...
S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC
© Reuters S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC. As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its first meeting of the year. By delivering a 25bps hike, the Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes after it hiked by 50bps in December and by 75bps at each of its previous four meetings.
