Read full article on original website
Related
Company controlled by Asia’s richest person loses $51 billion in value in one week
The Adani Group, controlled by Asia’s richest person, Gautam Adani, lost more than $51 billion in value this week after a short seller accused the company of engaging in a “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.” The company’s stocks began plummeting on Tuesday following the release of the report from Hindenburg Research and it…
Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 on lending income
MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A solid rise in revenues and lending income allowed Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) to post an 18% jump in profit to a record 9.6 billion euros in 2022, offsetting higher provisions set aside against uncertain economic conditions.
OilPrice.com
Norway’s $1.3 Trillion Wealth Fund Takes Profits From The Oil Stock Rally
The biggest sovereign wealth fund in the world, Norway’s $1.3-trillion Government Pension Fund Global, slightly lowered its stakes in the world’s top Western oil firms last year, taking a profit from the rise in oil and oil stocks. The fund is commonly referred to as Norway’s oil fund...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stocks across emerging Asia advanced on Wednesday, while currencies were muted as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision to gauge whether the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle. The Philippine peso PHP appreciated 0.3% and led gains among regional...
msn.com
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
The Jewish Press
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
The biggest risk to the market is no recession at all in 2023, JPMorgan strategist says
JPMorgan strategist Mike Bell said the biggest market risk is if there is no recession this year and wage growth stays high. That would force the Federal Reserve to raise rates by more than expected to rein in inflation, he told Bloomberg. Both stocks and bonds would decline if the...
investing.com
Marathon Petroleum tops profit estimates on high demand, tight supplies
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as its margins soared amid tight supplies and high demand for refined products. The top U.S. refiner also approved an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases, while rival Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through...
CNBC
Silvergate Capital shares jump after BlackRock reports increased stake in the crypto bank
BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
investing.com
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
US News and World Report
Central Banks Bought the Most Gold Since 1967 Last Year, WGC Says
LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The data underline a shift in attitudes to gold since the 1990s...
investing.com
Dow futures trade lower as tech earnings disappoint, Apple sheds 2.8%
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Thursday's evening deals, after major benchmark averages finished mixed as investors grew cautious after a slew of mixed earnings reports. By 18:35 ET (23:35 GMT) Dow Jones futures were down 0.2%, S&P 500 futures fell 0.6%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were...
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
Comments / 0