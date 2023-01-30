Read full article on original website
McAlester ready for what Mother Nature delivers in round three of wintry weather
Preparations are underway as southeast Oklahoma is now under an ice storm warning.
KTUL
Bartlesville man dies in Osage County car crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man has died in an accident on State Highway 123 in Osage County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer and a truck were traveling south on Highway 123 in the same lanes. When the semi-trailer slowed to turn east onto County Road 2712, the truck behind did not slow down or stop and slammed into the back of the semi-trailer.
KOCO
Winter weather causes Shawnee woman to slip, fall and break tailbone
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The winter weather caused a woman in Shawnee to slip and fall, breaking her tailbone. Street crews have been working around the clock, taking care of the roads during the ice storm. EMSA said car crashes haven’t been their top call. It’s been slips and falls....
Sleet, Freezing Drizzle Make For Hazardous Driving Conditions Around Parts Of Tulsa
Road crews in Tulsa have been busy the past few days treating slick spots across the city caused by sleet and freezing drizzle. News On 6's Autumn Bracey is out tracking conditions around the Tulsa metro on Tuesday morning and offered the latest updates.
WATCH: Semi jackknifes on icy Oklahoma highway
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an incident involving a jackknifed semi on I-40 'could have been so much worse' after the whole thing was caught on a Trooper's dash camera.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
Photo gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
5newsonline.com
Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads
ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
Man Dies After Car Crash In Osage County, OHP Says
A Bartlesville man has died following a car crash in Osage County Thursday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. Joseph Harris, 60, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital due to his injuries sustained in the crash, OHP said. OHP said while another vehicle in front of Harris began to...
Icy conditions attributed to fatal crash, travel nightmare for southern Plains
With sleet and freezing rain reports piling up, travel both on the ground and in the air were heavily impacted Monday, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Icy conditions across the southern Plains have resulted in a travel nightmare for many on Monday including a fatal wreck in Arkansas and chaos in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro region.
KTUL
Retired teacher from Tulsa appears on 'Jeopardy!,' advances to next episode
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa is advancing onto the next round of Jeopardy!. Patti Palmer starred in Jeopardy on Feb. 1 and walked away with $32,200. "It was really, when I think about it, kind of an out-of-body experience," said Palmer. "I watch...
KHBS
VIDEO: Icy roads cause wrecks in River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cars appeared to crash into each other and into a fire truck on the icy I-540 Monday morning.Follow this link to learn more about the road conditions. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter....
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — A local animal shelter is investigating an increase of animal cruelty calls during the recent winter weather across Green Country. The Tulsa SPCA has an animal cruelty investigator that handles calls regarding animal cruelty. This week he received 65 calls from people reporting concerns about animal cruelty.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather
JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs
Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. (Spencer Humphrey)
Tractor trailers leave I-49 crashing below onto US-60 near Neosho
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY — TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATEI-49 closes at 26 MM, MO-86, detour through Neosho to south of Crowder College. Multiple crashes at I-49 and US-60
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TU purchases Hardesty Arts Building and takes over MAYFEST
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa has purchased the Hardesty Arts Building and MAYFEST. The Hardesty Arts Building has been empty since ahha Tulsa closed suddenly last November, a decision that shocked and surprised local artists and the Tulsa community. Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum said, “When Arts...
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
