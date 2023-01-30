ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Bartlesville man dies in Osage County car crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man has died in an accident on State Highway 123 in Osage County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer and a truck were traveling south on Highway 123 in the same lanes. When the semi-trailer slowed to turn east onto County Road 2712, the truck behind did not slow down or stop and slammed into the back of the semi-trailer.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
5newsonline.com

Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads

ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

VIDEO: Icy roads cause wrecks in River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cars appeared to crash into each other and into a fire truck on the icy I-540 Monday morning.Follow this link to learn more about the road conditions. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter....
FORT SMITH, AR
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — A local animal shelter is investigating an increase of animal cruelty calls during the recent winter weather across Green Country. The Tulsa SPCA has an animal cruelty investigator that handles calls regarding animal cruelty. This week he received 65 calls from people reporting concerns about animal cruelty.
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather

JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
JOPLIN, MO
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs

Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. (Spencer Humphrey)
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TU purchases Hardesty Arts Building and takes over MAYFEST

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa has purchased the Hardesty Arts Building and MAYFEST. The Hardesty Arts Building has been empty since ahha Tulsa closed suddenly last November, a decision that shocked and surprised local artists and the Tulsa community. Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum said, “When Arts...
TULSA, OK
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy