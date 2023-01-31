ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

City of Detroit opens two 24-hour warming centers as extreme cold arrives

The City of Detroit has opened two 24-hour warming centers starting Wednesday morning through the weekend due to extremely cold temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chills below-zero, which prompted the city to open the warming centers. They will be open from Wednesday morning, Feb....
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Westbound and eastbound lanes of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 will close Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 6 for the demolition of the Cass Avenue overpass. Traffic from westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

City considers resident-only parking in Brush Park due to LCA, other venue traffic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Between games and concerts at downtown arenas, and a boom in Detroit's restaurant industry, parking in Detroit's Brush Park can seem impossible some nights. A woman who lives nearby told 7 Action News, "There’s been a couple nights when there’s been events at all three arenas and Fox Theater. I’ve given up and just driven to my parent's house and stayed the night there because I can’t find parking."
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New restaurant, event space coming to historic GAR Building in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The historic Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building in Detroit will soon be home to a new steakhouse and event space come spring. That’s according to a press release from Michigan-based real estate investment and management company Barbat Holdings, which recently acquired the building. The...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

The Rink at Campus Martius hosting Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate

The Rink at Campus Martius will transform into a romantic destination for Valentine's Day with a special-themed skate. According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, The Rink will host a Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. It will include mood lighting shining down on...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old with schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on January 25. Family of Demarco Gregory told police he has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and a cognitive impairment. Police say Gregory left his home in the 18600...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Pawn Stars' cast coming to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stars of History’s Pawn Stars are coming to Michigan. According to the series’ Facebook page, Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee Russell will be making a stop in Ann Arbor. The three will be coming to Michigan as part of the second...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Chef Fabio Viviani to open concept restaurant near Campus Martius this summer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Chicago-based chef and restaurant group Fabio Viviani have announced the launch of a new concept in Downtown Detroit featuring Italian and Mediterranean influences. “We are delighted to be joining the evolving culinary scene in the Campus Martius area and look forward to sharing more details shortly....
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police searching for missing 72-year-old man last seen in December

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help with finding a missing man who was last seen in December. Melvin Gosha Jr., 72, was last seen by his daughter on Dec. 24, 2022. The Detroit Police Department said she hasn't been able to contact him or find him.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

WXYZ Editorial: Participate, learn, and celebrate Black History Month

WXYZ DETROIT — Black History Month 2023 is officially underway. It’s an exciting time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of African Americans. This longstanding tradition dates back to 1926 when it was established by noted scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson. Woodson intended for it to be incentive...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

How you can save money & still have fun this Valentine's Day

(WXYZ) — As Valentine's Day approaches, people may be opening up their hearts, but having trouble opening up their wallets as we continue to deal with inflation. The National Retail Federation said more than half of consumers plan to spend an average of $192.80 on Valentine's Day this year. That's up from $175.41 last year.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family demands answers from CPS after violent death of Detroit boy

(WXYZ) — A horrifying violent death of a young boy in Detroit left the family of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher demanding answers from Child Protective Services. He was found dead from physical abuse and torture in late January despite calls to CPS for help. “He loved to be loved. Go...
DETROIT, MI

