Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Wind Chill Advisory from 1 AM to 9 AM Friday. Wind chills to -15°
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Michigan from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 Friday. Expect wind chills to reach -15° for much of tonight. You can get frostbite within 30 minutes on exposed skin. This Evening: Increasing clouds with flurries and some snow showers. Temps...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Around freezing tomorrow and then another temp crash tomorrow night.
If you are looking for the green comet tonight do it in the early morning hours. Look just under the big dipper. The comet will move toward the northwest. Tonight: Cold, but not as cold as the past two nights. Clear to partly cloudy with a low of 15°. Wind chills 0° to 5°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
City of Detroit opens two 24-hour warming centers as extreme cold arrives
The City of Detroit has opened two 24-hour warming centers starting Wednesday morning through the weekend due to extremely cold temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chills below-zero, which prompted the city to open the warming centers. They will be open from Wednesday morning, Feb....
Tv20detroit.com
Several winter festivals and Motown Love happening in metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Several metro Detroit communities are kicking off the month of February with winter festivals including Trenton, Plymouth and Romeo. Love for the city of Detroit will be celebrated during Motown Love, and the Detroit RV & Camping Show returns. Here's a list of seven things to...
Tv20detroit.com
Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Westbound and eastbound lanes of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 will close Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 6 for the demolition of the Cass Avenue overpass. Traffic from westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75...
Tv20detroit.com
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
Tv20detroit.com
City considers resident-only parking in Brush Park due to LCA, other venue traffic
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Between games and concerts at downtown arenas, and a boom in Detroit's restaurant industry, parking in Detroit's Brush Park can seem impossible some nights. A woman who lives nearby told 7 Action News, "There’s been a couple nights when there’s been events at all three arenas and Fox Theater. I’ve given up and just driven to my parent's house and stayed the night there because I can’t find parking."
Tv20detroit.com
New restaurant, event space coming to historic GAR Building in Detroit
(WXYZ) — The historic Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building in Detroit will soon be home to a new steakhouse and event space come spring. That’s according to a press release from Michigan-based real estate investment and management company Barbat Holdings, which recently acquired the building. The...
Tv20detroit.com
Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled Detroit performance
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled are believed to have been found. The bodies were found in Highland Park, city officials said. Montoya Givens, 31, Armani Kelly, 28, and Dante Wicker, 31,...
Tv20detroit.com
She's gonna need a bigger yard. Michigan teacher's snow sharks win the internet.
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just when you thought it was safe to walk near your neighbor’s front yard ... Frosty the Snowman better hold on to his hat, because Jennifer Ramirez in Madison Heights has made jaw(s)-dropping snow sculptures right outside her house — and they're garnering a lot of attention on social media.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan to receive $33.6 million to improve safety on MI roads, sidewalks, crosswalks
(WXYZ) — Michigan is receiving a $33.6 million grant from the White House to improve safety on Michigan roads. The grant is part of Pete Buttigieg's Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program and is meant to address the growing issue of traffic fatalities on U.S. roads, sidewalks, and crosswalks.
Tv20detroit.com
The Rink at Campus Martius hosting Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate
The Rink at Campus Martius will transform into a romantic destination for Valentine's Day with a special-themed skate. According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, The Rink will host a Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. It will include mood lighting shining down on...
Tv20detroit.com
Hopcat Royal Oak set to open Feb. 11 with free Cosmik Fries, swag & more
The all-new Hopcat in Royal Oak will open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11 with free Cosmik Fries for a year for the first 100 guests. The restaurant was originally expected to open last month, but had to delay it for a couple of weeks due to construction delays.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old with schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on January 25. Family of Demarco Gregory told police he has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and a cognitive impairment. Police say Gregory left his home in the 18600...
Tv20detroit.com
'Pawn Stars' cast coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stars of History’s Pawn Stars are coming to Michigan. According to the series’ Facebook page, Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee Russell will be making a stop in Ann Arbor. The three will be coming to Michigan as part of the second...
Tv20detroit.com
Chef Fabio Viviani to open concept restaurant near Campus Martius this summer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Chicago-based chef and restaurant group Fabio Viviani have announced the launch of a new concept in Downtown Detroit featuring Italian and Mediterranean influences. “We are delighted to be joining the evolving culinary scene in the Campus Martius area and look forward to sharing more details shortly....
Tv20detroit.com
Police searching for missing 72-year-old man last seen in December
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help with finding a missing man who was last seen in December. Melvin Gosha Jr., 72, was last seen by his daughter on Dec. 24, 2022. The Detroit Police Department said she hasn't been able to contact him or find him.
Tv20detroit.com
WXYZ Editorial: Participate, learn, and celebrate Black History Month
WXYZ DETROIT — Black History Month 2023 is officially underway. It’s an exciting time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of African Americans. This longstanding tradition dates back to 1926 when it was established by noted scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson. Woodson intended for it to be incentive...
Tv20detroit.com
How you can save money & still have fun this Valentine's Day
(WXYZ) — As Valentine's Day approaches, people may be opening up their hearts, but having trouble opening up their wallets as we continue to deal with inflation. The National Retail Federation said more than half of consumers plan to spend an average of $192.80 on Valentine's Day this year. That's up from $175.41 last year.
Tv20detroit.com
Family demands answers from CPS after violent death of Detroit boy
(WXYZ) — A horrifying violent death of a young boy in Detroit left the family of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher demanding answers from Child Protective Services. He was found dead from physical abuse and torture in late January despite calls to CPS for help. “He loved to be loved. Go...
