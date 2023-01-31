Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
An Iowa teen was arrested after sharing a fake cancer journey on social media to steal $37,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, said police
A subsequent search of Russo's residence apparently turned up an IV pole with a feeding pump as well as a wig.
KCRG.com
Dubuque family thank hospital staff for saving ‘miracle baby’
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - She is being called a “miracle baby” and on Wednesday she returned to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital where she was born. The hospital and parents call her a “miracle” because she coded for more than 15 minutes after delivery. Now nearly a month later - Traci and William Yeo got the chance to thank the care team whose quick action saved their newborn daughter’s life.
Iowa Heart Doctor Warns Women To Watch For Symptoms
(Des Moines) February is heart month, and an Iowa heart doctor reminds women their heart-attack signs can be vague. Dr. Denise Sorrentino with the Iowa Heart Center says fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea can be signs of a heart attack. Friday is Go Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages women to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease–the number one killer of both men and women.
KCRG.com
Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time
Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Federal Reserve raises interest rates for 8th time in a row. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Federal Reserve has raised interest...
Iowa Woman Raised $37,000 on GoFundMe Claiming She Had 3 Forms of Cancer. Police Say It Was All a Lie
Police who searched the apartment of 19-year-old college student Madison Russo allegedly found a wig, an IV pole and nausea pills prescribed for a relative In October 2022, 19-year-old Iowa college student Madison Russo opened up about the devastating cancer diagnosis she said she'd received eight months earlier. "I feel like I've been rocked to my soul, and right now, everything is kind of uncertain," the Bettendorf resident told the North Scott Press about purportedly being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at such a young age. "I just want...
ourquadcities.com
Kinna’s House of Love seeks help following hit-and-run
A Quad-City woman who has dedicated her life to giving back to the community now needs help continuing her mission. Luekinna Hodges, founder of Kinna’s House of Love, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources for battered women and children, said her car was badly damaged by a hit-and-run driver, which has left her unable to continue her work. Local 4 and Fox 18’s Trae Harris spoke with Hodges for more information and to find out how you can help.
Iowa Woman Arrested in Jaw-Dropping Medical Fraud
A Quad Cities, Iowa woman has found herself on the wrong side of the law and possibly facing a 10-year jail sentence after being charged with theft by fraud. The 19-year-old St. Ambrose University student was arrested on January 23rd. Madison Russo had started a GoFundMe page and shared her "cancer journey" on social media, including Tik Tok.
KCRG.com
CR Advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’
Police say he was recently seen interacting with two teenage girls who are listed as missing - Emily Dudney and Liliana Carey. Family of 'miracle baby' thank Dubuque hospital staff for saving her life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The hospital and parents call her a "miracle" because she coded for...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley encourages random acts of kindness on International Optimism Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One Cedar Rapids man known for his generosity is helping spread the kindness Wednesday for International Optimism Day. Willie Ray Fairley of Willie Ray’s Q Shack has been helping people in need for years. He is known for feeding people when natural disasters hit,...
Newtown nursing home report alleges neglect, staffing shortages
CT inspectors found residents at the Athena-owned nursing home left in their beds for hours and in unsanitary conditions.
KCRG.com
Pet hospital emergency room closures impact animals in crisis
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids only 24/7 pet hospital has been closing it’s emergency room multiple times a month. The closures are having an impact on area pets. ”BluePearl in Cedar Rapids is an absolutely fantastic facility,” said Jan Erceg, Medical Coordinator at Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Advocates for Social Justice to hold Saturday protest for Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 4th, the Advocates for Social Justice will lead a protest over the lack of clarity with the police investigation in the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne...
KCRG.com
Shortage of ADHD medication continues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting January first, ADHD medication manufacturers could ramp up following a shortage of the drug last year. All ADHD stimulant medications are schedule 2 drugs and are limited by the FDA on how much can be made each year. Pharmacists last year said a shortage started after there was an increase in prescriptions and usage of the drugs, and it has continued into this year as the manufacturers tried to handle the backlog.
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.
KCCI.com
'It's really brought a lot of relief': Family of murdered Iowa missionary finally gets justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa missionary who was murdered in Jamaica nearly seven years ago says justice is finally served. "It's really brought a lot of relief which I wasn't expecting," said Sara Hentzel, the widow of Randy Hentzel. Randy Hentzel was killed in 2016...
KCRG.com
Police looking to identify Dubuque subject
CR Advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’. The moment of heightened awareness due to the death of Tyre Nichols overlaps with issues we're already seeing here at home. Family of 'miracle baby' thank Dubuque hospital staff for saving her life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The hospital and parents...
KCRG.com
Man accused of killing girlfriend's uncle in Cedar Rapids pleads guilty
The DNR told TV9 the company C-6 Zero did not provide a list of the chemicals used inside the plant, by the deadline earlier this week. Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids got some help for its daily free lunch for those in need from the Mount Vernon Boys Basketball Team.
KCRG.com
One found dead in Cedar Rapids hotel fire
Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For the first time, the...
Comments / 0