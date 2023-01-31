ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

KCRG.com

Dubuque family thank hospital staff for saving ‘miracle baby’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - She is being called a “miracle baby” and on Wednesday she returned to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital where she was born. The hospital and parents call her a “miracle” because she coded for more than 15 minutes after delivery. Now nearly a month later - Traci and William Yeo got the chance to thank the care team whose quick action saved their newborn daughter’s life.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Heart Doctor Warns Women To Watch For Symptoms

(Des Moines) February is heart month, and an Iowa heart doctor reminds women their heart-attack signs can be vague. Dr. Denise Sorrentino with the Iowa Heart Center says fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea can be signs of a heart attack. Friday is Go Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages women to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease–the number one killer of both men and women.
People

Iowa Woman Raised $37,000 on GoFundMe Claiming She Had 3 Forms of Cancer. Police Say It Was All a Lie

Police who searched the apartment of 19-year-old college student Madison Russo allegedly found a wig, an IV pole and nausea pills prescribed for a relative In October 2022, 19-year-old Iowa college student Madison Russo opened up about the devastating cancer diagnosis she said she'd received eight months earlier. "I feel like I've been rocked to my soul, and right now, everything is kind of uncertain," the Bettendorf resident told the North Scott Press about purportedly being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at such a young age. "I just want...
ourquadcities.com

Kinna’s House of Love seeks help following hit-and-run

A Quad-City woman who has dedicated her life to giving back to the community now needs help continuing her mission. Luekinna Hodges, founder of Kinna’s House of Love, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources for battered women and children, said her car was badly damaged by a hit-and-run driver, which has left her unable to continue her work. Local 4 and Fox 18’s Trae Harris spoke with Hodges for more information and to find out how you can help.
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Iowa Woman Arrested in Jaw-Dropping Medical Fraud

A Quad Cities, Iowa woman has found herself on the wrong side of the law and possibly facing a 10-year jail sentence after being charged with theft by fraud. The 19-year-old St. Ambrose University student was arrested on January 23rd. Madison Russo had started a GoFundMe page and shared her "cancer journey" on social media, including Tik Tok.
KCRG.com

CR Advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’

Police say he was recently seen interacting with two teenage girls who are listed as missing - Emily Dudney and Liliana Carey. Family of 'miracle baby' thank Dubuque hospital staff for saving her life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The hospital and parents call her a "miracle" because she coded for...
KCRG.com

Pet hospital emergency room closures impact animals in crisis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids only 24/7 pet hospital has been closing it’s emergency room multiple times a month. The closures are having an impact on area pets. ”BluePearl in Cedar Rapids is an absolutely fantastic facility,” said Jan Erceg, Medical Coordinator at Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com

Shortage of ADHD medication continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting January first, ADHD medication manufacturers could ramp up following a shortage of the drug last year. All ADHD stimulant medications are schedule 2 drugs and are limited by the FDA on how much can be made each year. Pharmacists last year said a shortage started after there was an increase in prescriptions and usage of the drugs, and it has continued into this year as the manufacturers tried to handle the backlog.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning

A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com

Police looking to identify Dubuque subject

CR Advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’. The moment of heightened awareness due to the death of Tyre Nichols overlaps with issues we're already seeing here at home. Family of 'miracle baby' thank Dubuque hospital staff for saving her life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The hospital and parents...
KCRG.com

One found dead in Cedar Rapids hotel fire

Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For the first time, the...
