ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Thursday, February 2, 2023

Kansas Commits $304 Million to Chip Plant to Lure Federal Funds. TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory. But state officials and Wichita-based Integra Technologies said Thursday that the $1.8 billion project won’t go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation’s chip-making capacity. Governor Laura Kelly announced that Kansas has an agreement with Integra Technologies for a 10-year package of tax breaks and reimbursement of expenses. State officials say the new plant would cover 1 million square feet and have 2,000 employees. The U.S. is trying to reverse a loss of capacity for making semiconductors and Congress last year approved $52 billion in grants and incentives.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Why a rare, wild chicken is stirring controversy in Kansas

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- The lesser prairie chicken, a declining animal found in parts of Western Kansas, is stirring up a heated debate over government overreach. It’s even prompted Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to threaten legal action over the latest move from U.S. officials. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is listing the rare wild chicken as […]
KANSAS STATE
flatlandkc.org

Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds

Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
ATCHISON, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

State Giving Kansas Families Cash to Help Pandemic Learning Recovery. TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas is giving out $1,000 grants to families as a way to help make up for student learning delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money can be used for tutoring, buying school supplies or anything else that helps a student’s learning. Families meeting the guidelines are eligible for $1,000 per child. Parents must apply for this money after February 22 and their income must be just under double the federal poverty line. That is around $40,000 dollars for a household of three. Governor Laura Kelly says this money is aimed at reversing years of lost learning due to COVID. National reports show both reading and math scores are well below the pre-pandemic averages.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen.

Even with the damage of Sam Brownback’s failed tax “experiment” visible in the rear-view mirror, the Kansas Chamber and others have begun pushing for a “flat” (one-rate) income tax, significantly benefiting wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations at the expense of working-class Kansans. Perhaps they think people have forgotten that the 2012 Brownback tax experiment […] The post Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are considering raising the minimum age for marriage to 18. A bill introduced by Representative Stephanie Clayton would eliminate an exception in state law that allows 16 and 17-year-olds to get married with a parent’s consent. Current law also allows 15-year-olds to marry with a judge’s permission. Clayton, an Overland Park Democrat, says people under the age of 18 are not allowed to make other legally binding decisions. "It really is the only adult thing that children can do, and I think it’s due to a lot of outdated notions and just, you know, ideas about marriage," she said. Clayton proposed a similar bill two years ago, but it failed to advance. Seven states have banned marriage for people under 18. Research shows that most underage marriages involve teen girls who marry adult men.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today) While Kansas is known for being an incredibly flat state. Yet, it does have an interesting history filled with prehistoric mammals, a sea that covered it in hundreds of feet of water, and even dinosaurs. While the dinosaurs that lived in Kansas weren’t among the largest or most dangerous, they were still interesting.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Legislature to Consider Legislation on State’s Water Issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are under increasing pressure to respond to the state’s worsening water crisis. Last year, the Legislature failed to pass legislation to deal with the crisis. Opposition came from groups that lobby for farmers and ranchers. But with a prolonged drought in many parts of the state, there’s even more pressure to act this session.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy