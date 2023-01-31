Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in Kansas Legislature are political bullying tactic, activists say
TOPEKA — The Kansas GOP is testing the waters with new legislation meant to discredit the LGBTQ community, activists say, with bills seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care and drag show performances for children, and a revised ban on transgender athletes. House Bill 2238, a new form of the “fairness...
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Thursday, February 2, 2023
Kansas Commits $304 Million to Chip Plant to Lure Federal Funds. TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory. But state officials and Wichita-based Integra Technologies said Thursday that the $1.8 billion project won’t go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation’s chip-making capacity. Governor Laura Kelly announced that Kansas has an agreement with Integra Technologies for a 10-year package of tax breaks and reimbursement of expenses. State officials say the new plant would cover 1 million square feet and have 2,000 employees. The U.S. is trying to reverse a loss of capacity for making semiconductors and Congress last year approved $52 billion in grants and incentives.
Attorney General Kobach to request $1 million budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies
Attorney General Derek Schmidt seeks $1 million budget increase to hire prosecutors to work complex criminal cases and enforce the new sports wagering law. The post Attorney General Kobach to request $1 million budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Why a rare, wild chicken is stirring controversy in Kansas
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- The lesser prairie chicken, a declining animal found in parts of Western Kansas, is stirring up a heated debate over government overreach. It’s even prompted Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to threaten legal action over the latest move from U.S. officials. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is listing the rare wild chicken as […]
flatlandkc.org
Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds
Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas foster care monitor called a success in first year with room for improvement
TOPEKA, Kansas — Stacy Crow was a foster parent trying to adopt a child she was caring for. But her effort to give that child a forever family ran into maddening complications — questions raised about why a child kept falling that were sorted out with a doctor’s exam that revealed a crooked spine.
Kansas Public Radio
A $1.8 billion semiconductor plant is planned for Wichita through another Kansas megaproject deal
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has struck a deal with a Wichita company to build a $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant, but it hinges on the company securing federal money by later this year. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Thursday a deal with Integra Technologies to build the plant...
kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Kansas to OK secret incentives deal for $1 billion-plus megaproject in Wichita, sources say
The State Finance Council will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss an incentives package.
KMBC.com
Callers still experiencing wait times, disconnection with Kansas labor department phone lines
TOPEKA, Kan. — Nearly three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused a surge in unemployment claims, the Kansas Department of Labor continues to resolve claim concerns as it undergoes a nearly $44 million modernization of its systems. If people are not able to get through,...
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
State Giving Kansas Families Cash to Help Pandemic Learning Recovery. TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas is giving out $1,000 grants to families as a way to help make up for student learning delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money can be used for tutoring, buying school supplies or anything else that helps a student’s learning. Families meeting the guidelines are eligible for $1,000 per child. Parents must apply for this money after February 22 and their income must be just under double the federal poverty line. That is around $40,000 dollars for a household of three. Governor Laura Kelly says this money is aimed at reversing years of lost learning due to COVID. National reports show both reading and math scores are well below the pre-pandemic averages.
Kansas AG to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken protections
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue the Biden administration over a rule that lists lesser prairie chickens as a threatened species.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
KAKE TV
Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KAKE TV
Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen.
Even with the damage of Sam Brownback’s failed tax “experiment” visible in the rear-view mirror, the Kansas Chamber and others have begun pushing for a “flat” (one-rate) income tax, significantly benefiting wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations at the expense of working-class Kansans. Perhaps they think people have forgotten that the 2012 Brownback tax experiment […] The post Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Tuesday, January 31, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers are considering raising the minimum age for marriage to 18. A bill introduced by Representative Stephanie Clayton would eliminate an exception in state law that allows 16 and 17-year-olds to get married with a parent’s consent. Current law also allows 15-year-olds to marry with a judge’s permission. Clayton, an Overland Park Democrat, says people under the age of 18 are not allowed to make other legally binding decisions. "It really is the only adult thing that children can do, and I think it’s due to a lot of outdated notions and just, you know, ideas about marriage," she said. Clayton proposed a similar bill two years ago, but it failed to advance. Seven states have banned marriage for people under 18. Research shows that most underage marriages involve teen girls who marry adult men.
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today) While Kansas is known for being an incredibly flat state. Yet, it does have an interesting history filled with prehistoric mammals, a sea that covered it in hundreds of feet of water, and even dinosaurs. While the dinosaurs that lived in Kansas weren’t among the largest or most dangerous, they were still interesting.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Legislature to Consider Legislation on State’s Water Issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are under increasing pressure to respond to the state’s worsening water crisis. Last year, the Legislature failed to pass legislation to deal with the crisis. Opposition came from groups that lobby for farmers and ranchers. But with a prolonged drought in many parts of the state, there’s even more pressure to act this session.
