ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two brothers from US killed in avalanche on Canadian ski trip

Two American nationals and prominent businessmen leading Pennsylvania’s construction and real estate development companies were killed during a skiing trip in Canada, said their family in a statement on Tuesday.Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were trapped in an avalanche near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke in British Columbia while on a heli-skiing guide a day earlier.The two men, along with their guide, were airlifted to Kelowna and rushed to a hospital. They, however, could not be saved, while the guide, an employee of Ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, remains in stable condition.The brothers, Timothy and Jonathan, were top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
activenorcal.com

Mount Shasta Named One of the ‘Best Secret Ski Towns in North America’ by National Geographic

There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
outsidemagazine

10 Easy-Access Backcountry Cabins in the U.S.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As a former mountain guide, wilderness therapy instructor, and trail worker, and now an obsessed recreationist, I’ve spent hundreds of nights sleeping outside in tents, under tarps, in yurts, portaledges, and bivy sacks. But nothing is better than landing in the perfect hut for a night or two to get away from it all. I love the fire towers in Washington, where I live, the ski-in mountain huts in British Columbia across the border, and the cozy tree houses scattered around the Pacific Northwest.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

An inspiration for all people to get outside

When Philip Henderson was the leader of the first all-Black team of climbers on Mount Everest in May, he had his goals set on something higher than the summit of the world’s tallest peak. First and foremost, Henderson said, the Full Circle Everest Expedition was about 11 mountaineers of...
COLORADO STATE
icytales.com

Are Electric Cars Good for Environment:- Know the Truth!

Since the 20th century, cars have been the lifeblood of an industrialized world. Ferrying people to and from jobs, houses, and cities, the car has, for many, become a necessity to live. We in the imperial core have built our lives around a contraption that guzzles fossil fuels. That is,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy