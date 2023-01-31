ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Times-Bulletin

Commissioners restrict alt-energy projects in four townships

VAN WERT — Renewable energy companies looking to locate large wind or solar farms in Van Wert County are now further limited in where they can build such facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Van Wert County Commissioners designated Jackson, Union, and Pleasant Townships as restricted areas for renewable energy generation facilities.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot

Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Four new firefighters sworn in

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department has four new firefighters. Joseph Morlino, Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell and Reed Warnement were sworn in at the Mayor’s Press Conference Wednesday morning. “I really appreciate the men and women of our fire department and the work you all do,” said Mayor...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1

David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
LIMA, OH
dayton247now.com

DBJ: New Sheetz locations coming to Dayton, new comedy club

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a major convenience store chain that just landed three more locations in the Miami Valley. Plus, a new comedy club is coming to Dayton!
DAYTON, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Steel Ohio Media

Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.

It’s A Saturday in late January around noon, with snow on the ground from prior days of snow, in the mid-’40s. Yellow Springs, Ohio is a unique experience every time you visit, it is known for many things and many nicknames in the region, growing up about 25 minutes from it most of my life, I have visited many times. it is known perhaps for Glen Helen's nature preserve, but also its incredibly diverse culture, this is a place where everyone is accepted and greeted with open arms. Many people here are those who in many communities could be viewed as different or unequal. This is not the case as everyone is equal, both morally and under the law. Nevertheless, we know this is not always the case, Yellow Springs has a high population of LGBTQ, alternative religions, peace supporters, and war protestors, and unlike many cities in the area a very active and busy downtown area.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WLWT 5

Women's locker room incident at area YMCA stirs controversy

XENIA, Ohio — A 31-year-old from Fairborn faces three counts of public indecency for an incident inside the Xenia YMCA. On all of the police reports and court documents obtained by WLWT, the suspect is listed as a male named Darren Glines, but, according to police reports, Glines claimed to be a woman when Glines reportedly exposed private parts.
XENIA, OH
1017thepoint.com

LOCAL EMPLOYER ANNOUNCES MAJOR LAYOFFS

(Eaton, OH)--A large number of layoffs will be finalized Wednesday at a major Whitewater Valley employer. Silfex in Eaton has already begun the layoffs. Here’s one employee who asked to remain anonymous: "Not everyone had any notice. Some people worked a full shift. Then, at the end of the shift, they got pulled aside and walked out the door." The specific number of people to be laid off in Eaton has not been released. Silfex issued a statement saying that the layoffs are the result of recent trade restrictions limiting the ability to do business with China. Silfex employs 419 people in Eaton.
EATON, OH
dayton247now.com

Xenia Police officer retiring after 25 years in law enforcement

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 25-year veteran of the Xenia Police Department retires officially Tuesday. Officer Ellyn Thornburg was sworn in on Jan. 8, 1998. Xenia Police Chief Chris Stutes said her experience, and presence will be missed around the division. “Officer Thornburg has served as a committed, dependable officer...
XENIA, OH
Fox 19

Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
WAYNESVILLE, OH

