Commissioners restrict alt-energy projects in four townships
VAN WERT — Renewable energy companies looking to locate large wind or solar farms in Van Wert County are now further limited in where they can build such facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Van Wert County Commissioners designated Jackson, Union, and Pleasant Townships as restricted areas for renewable energy generation facilities.
Ohio school officials discuss circumventing potential CRT ban in undercover video
DAYTON, Ohio (TND) — School district officials in the Dayton, Ohio area can be heard describing on undercover video how they would circumvent a proposed ban on teaching critical race theory circulating through the state legislature. "There's ways around anything. It all goes back to how you dress the...
News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
Four new firefighters sworn in
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department has four new firefighters. Joseph Morlino, Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell and Reed Warnement were sworn in at the Mayor’s Press Conference Wednesday morning. “I really appreciate the men and women of our fire department and the work you all do,” said Mayor...
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
DBJ: New Sheetz locations coming to Dayton, new comedy club
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a major convenience store chain that just landed three more locations in the Miami Valley. Plus, a new comedy club is coming to Dayton!
Ohio State Parks Witness Heavy Camping Demand
As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans have discovered a new appreciation for the great outdoors. Despite the perception of a growing phone addiction, parks and recreation areas in Ohio have seen a significant increase in patrons over the years. As per a report from Springfield...
ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.
It’s A Saturday in late January around noon, with snow on the ground from prior days of snow, in the mid-’40s. Yellow Springs, Ohio is a unique experience every time you visit, it is known for many things and many nicknames in the region, growing up about 25 minutes from it most of my life, I have visited many times. it is known perhaps for Glen Helen's nature preserve, but also its incredibly diverse culture, this is a place where everyone is accepted and greeted with open arms. Many people here are those who in many communities could be viewed as different or unequal. This is not the case as everyone is equal, both morally and under the law. Nevertheless, we know this is not always the case, Yellow Springs has a high population of LGBTQ, alternative religions, peace supporters, and war protestors, and unlike many cities in the area a very active and busy downtown area.
Women's locker room incident at area YMCA stirs controversy
XENIA, Ohio — A 31-year-old from Fairborn faces three counts of public indecency for an incident inside the Xenia YMCA. On all of the police reports and court documents obtained by WLWT, the suspect is listed as a male named Darren Glines, but, according to police reports, Glines claimed to be a woman when Glines reportedly exposed private parts.
Two area companies either closing or laying off workers; What this says about the region’s economy
Just this week, News Center 7 has learned that two Miami Valley companies are either closing or laying off workers.
LOCAL EMPLOYER ANNOUNCES MAJOR LAYOFFS
(Eaton, OH)--A large number of layoffs will be finalized Wednesday at a major Whitewater Valley employer. Silfex in Eaton has already begun the layoffs. Here’s one employee who asked to remain anonymous: "Not everyone had any notice. Some people worked a full shift. Then, at the end of the shift, they got pulled aside and walked out the door." The specific number of people to be laid off in Eaton has not been released. Silfex issued a statement saying that the layoffs are the result of recent trade restrictions limiting the ability to do business with China. Silfex employs 419 people in Eaton.
‘Potato Chip King’: The man behind the empire
A man once dubbed the ‘Potato Chip King’ started a business that began in two small bedrooms on fifth street, which grew into the oldest potato chip company in the nation, announced its closure today.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Xenia Police officer retiring after 25 years in law enforcement
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 25-year veteran of the Xenia Police Department retires officially Tuesday. Officer Ellyn Thornburg was sworn in on Jan. 8, 1998. Xenia Police Chief Chris Stutes said her experience, and presence will be missed around the division. “Officer Thornburg has served as a committed, dependable officer...
New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History
The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history.
Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
‘An effective tool for law enforcement’ soon to be implemented in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — An automated license plate reader system will soon be actively used to assist a police department in Miami County starting in February. Tipp City will be implementing the Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader System (ALPR) to assist the police department in identifying vehicles to solve crimes.
