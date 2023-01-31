Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
countynewsonline.org
Lindsay Ann Purnhagen
Lindsay Ann Purnhagen, 42, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She was born on March 14, 1980, in Greenville, to Jim and Denise (Graham) Purnhagen of Greenville. Lindsay was born and raised in Greenville, graduating from Greenville High School...
countynewsonline.org
Robert J Gunckle
SEPTEMBER 22, 1930 – FEBRUARY 1, 2023. Robert J. “Bob” Gunckle, age 92 of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 3:02 AM Wednesday February 1, 2023 at the Oakley Place in Greenville. Bob was born September 22, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio and the son of the late William Jennings and Trixie Marie (Medford) Gunckle.
countynewsonline.org
Donald Keith Judy
Judy, Donald Keith, age 87, of Arcanum, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his birth-parents, Leonard & Garnet (Eubank) Judy, by brothers, Harold Judy, Marvin Dwain Judy & Paul E. Judy & by a sister, Alora Wemple. He was also preceded by an uncle & aunt, Harold “Fuzzy” & Julia Fasnacht, who raised Keith from the age of two.
countynewsonline.org
Nova E Stickley
February 5, 1926 ~ January 31, 2023 (age 96) Nova E. Stickley, age 96, of Laura, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born February 5, 1926 to William Herman & Sarah Rebecca (Landis) Reck at their home on Red River West Grove Road in Darke County, OH.
countynewsonline.org
Bradford High Community Feb. 9 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Help keep the area blood supply strong during the heart of winter by donating at the Bradford High School community blood drive Thursday, Feb. 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville City Schools Kindergarten Registration for the 2023- 2024 school year will be held in March
Greenville City Schools Kindergarten Registration for the 2023- 2024 school year will be held on March 27 –31 at Memorial Hall, with extended hours at MH on Monday from 4:00-5:30, and Tuesday from 4:00-6:00. Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2023. Bring an official birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers (if applicable), a parent/guardian photo ID, and two forms of proof of residency. These items are required in order to complete enrollment. Once the enrollment process is complete, parents can sign up for a screening appointment. This year’s Kindergarten Screening will take place at Greenville Elementary School April 24- 28.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 26, 2023 at 01:33 AM Offcers were dispatched to 205 Rhoades Avenue, in reference to a vehicle alarm, which had been activated twice within a fifteen minute period. The rear cargo light of a 2003 gray Ford F150 in the driveway of 205 Rhoades Avenue was on and the right-rear passenger door was ajar. The owner, Brett Kane, indicated a Sentry safe containing cash, silver certificates, Oxycodone tablets and other items as well as a backpack with content were stolen from the rear seat area of the Ford F150. Brett Kane indicated the last known time he knew the items were in his vehicle was on January 25, 2023 at 10 PM and at that time, the vehicle was locked. There were no signs of forced entry. Brett Kane stated there are times, the rear doors on the involved vehicle will not lock when utilizing the vehicle’s key fob. One set of old, iced over footprints located in the snow on the driver’s side of the involved vehicle could be seen. The officers did not observe any type of footprints on the roadway leading to/from the involved vehicle/driveway.
countynewsonline.org
Greenwave Bowling: boys lose to Piqua, girls defeat Piqua
The Greenville Varsity Boys lost to Piqua in an away match. Alex Hadden led the Wave with a high game of 172 and a high series of 330. The Greenwave Varsity Girls were victorious over the Piqua Indians. In a close match, the Wave came out of their 2 games...
countynewsonline.org
Mercer County: Second fatal Crash in 2023
Celina, OH-Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating the second fatal traffic crash in Mercer County this year. Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call 9-1-1 call at 6:14 AM this morning of a traffic crash on US Rte 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township.
countynewsonline.org
Family Health Services is seeking an Optometrist
The Family Health Services of Darke County, Inc. is currently seeking a full-time Optometrist, licensed in the State of Ohio, for their busy, well-established Eyecare practice. Practice consists of patients of all ages. Family Health’s mission is “building healthy lives together” and assuring all patients receive great, quality care. They...
countynewsonline.org
Fairboard held its monthly meeting on Wednesday 2/1
The Fairboard held its monthly meeting on Wednesday. The President of the Darke County Harness Horsemen’s Association, Tim Reck, presented numbers about the costs to repair 42 stalls in the barns. The board asked Tim Reck in January meeting to work with Craig Bowman on this issue and report to the Board.
countynewsonline.org
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 02/02
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-40-2023) Examination and Allowance of Bills. Resolution (R-41-2023) Transfer of Appropriations (County Vehicle Maintenance) Resolution (R-42-2023) Rev. & Approp. Increases and Transfer of Appropriations (2023 Airport Runway Rehab) – 2...
Comments / 0