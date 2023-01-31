Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
Last day of dog licensing season!
The end of the dog licensing season is upon us! Today is the last day to purchase them for $18 each before the penalty will kick in which they will be $36 each and you may be issued a citation. You can get a license at:. the Darke County Animal...
ohparent.com
Find Your Fur-Ever Family Pet at My Furry Valentine
My Furry Valentine is the tri-state’s largest Pet Adoption Event. Brought to you this year by our sponsors Phodographer, Ten, Petco Love and Bobs from Skechers we return to the Sharonville Convention Center Saturday, February 18th and Sunday, February 19th. This year’s event will feature hundreds of adoptable pets...
Preble County chihuahua dethroned as world’s oldest living dog
Bobi, from Portugal, is not only the oldest living dog, but he’s the oldest living dog ever.
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
Groundhog Day: Boonshoft’s Walnut the hedgehog makes spring prediction
At 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, you can witness Walnut the hedgehog's inaugural prediction.
This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm
From the picturesque porches to original pocket doors, this historic home has charming details throughout. The post This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WDTN
Get Ready for the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready for a “hole” lot of fun with the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour! Lisa Grigsby with Dayton937 shared everything you need to know. According to Lisa, the Dayton Donut Festival runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 with 11 participating shops.
Preble County woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather
A woman in Preble County is facing charges following an animal cruelty investigation back in December, according to a Preble County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Several dogs dead after Huber Heights house fire
Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the residence and began their fire attack.
WISH-TV
Ridgeville ‘mono mono’ twins: a miracle birth
RIDGEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Randolph County couple is now opening up about navigating a high-risk pregnancy. The mother went on a journey that doctors say happens in 1% of twin pregnancies. Brittnay Woodbury and her family live in Ridgeville. Doctors told her she had a 50% chance of...
Woman charged for abandoning beagle puppy in freezing temps
Deputies brought the dog for emergency treatment at a local veterinarian. The veterinarian determined the puppy was approximately 22 weeks old and suffered from muscle loss, malnourishment and dehydration.
WLWT 5
Women's locker room incident at area YMCA stirs controversy
XENIA, Ohio — A 31-year-old from Fairborn faces three counts of public indecency for an incident inside the Xenia YMCA. On all of the police reports and court documents obtained by WLWT, the suspect is listed as a male named Darren Glines, but, according to police reports, Glines claimed to be a woman when Glines reportedly exposed private parts.
WDTN
Stay Emergency-Ready with Montgomery County’s CodeRED
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you ready for an emergency situation? Montgomery County’s CodeRED notification system can make sure you’re always in the know. Jeff Jordan, Director of the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, explained how it works. Notifications will come from the dispatch center...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 26, 2023 at 01:33 AM Offcers were dispatched to 205 Rhoades Avenue, in reference to a vehicle alarm, which had been activated twice within a fifteen minute period. The rear cargo light of a 2003 gray Ford F150 in the driveway of 205 Rhoades Avenue was on and the right-rear passenger door was ajar. The owner, Brett Kane, indicated a Sentry safe containing cash, silver certificates, Oxycodone tablets and other items as well as a backpack with content were stolen from the rear seat area of the Ford F150. Brett Kane indicated the last known time he knew the items were in his vehicle was on January 25, 2023 at 10 PM and at that time, the vehicle was locked. There were no signs of forced entry. Brett Kane stated there are times, the rear doors on the involved vehicle will not lock when utilizing the vehicle’s key fob. One set of old, iced over footprints located in the snow on the driver’s side of the involved vehicle could be seen. The officers did not observe any type of footprints on the roadway leading to/from the involved vehicle/driveway.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
Daily Standard
Search goes on for missing man
CELINA - A 79-year-old endangered Beavercreek man remained missing on Tuesday night as temperatures dropped below 20 degrees. Robert Hageman, who has dementia, was initially reported missing at 8:08 p.m. Monday to the Beavercreek Police Department, according to Mercer County Sheriff's Office Capt. Megan Baker. His vehicle, a 2005 silver...
Cold temps, deep freeze can wreak havoc on pipes; 3 tips to protect your home
DAYTON — Winter weather not only does a number on area roadways but also on your home. A frozen pipe is not something a homeowner ever hopes to deal with. However, it is something that homeowners should take precautions to prevent with both metal and plastic pipes. >> Not...
WKRC
Restaurant with future speakeasy opens in Covington
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A tapas restaurant that will expand its operations to a speakeasy has opened its doors in Covington’s Mainstrasse Village. Juniper’s, located in the historic John R. Green building, held its official soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022. The restaurant’s ownership is working to schedule a grand opening.
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
dayton.com
TELL US: Where is your favorite place to get soup in Dayton?
On a cold day like today, there’s nothing better than a warm bowl of soup. 🍲. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory broth, meat and vegetables really just heats the bones and the soul. From Blind Bob’s pickle soup to Coco’s Bistro’s tomato bisque, there are several places around the city that take soup to the next level.
