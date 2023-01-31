Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
LG&E restores power to downtown Louisville customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A power outage in downtown Louisville affected businesses and events planned for Wednesday. The power went out at 3:15 p.m. according to the outage map. The LG&E power outage map showed the power was out from Second Street down to Ninth Street and impacted 38 different customers.
wdrb.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 1 of 2 stores in Louisville as company nears bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing one of its two Louisville stores. In a release on its website, the company listed the store on Summit Drive as one targeted for closing. That's in the Paddock Shops in east Louisville. The remaining location in Louisville is in...
Louisville's new Large Item Pickup by appointment system
Out with the old, in with the new.
wdrb.com
State Street in New Albany seeing increase in new business
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new businesses, especially in the northern part of the city. Construction and new projects can be seen up and down State Street, just off Interstate 265. It's growth that can seem like it's all happening at once.
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
WLKY.com
Wounded veteran gifted custom SUV from southern Indiana dealership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trampus Miller, a retired Army veteran, leg amputee, former firefighter, and single dad doesn't get many 'thank yous', but that doesn't stop him from serving others. "I always feel like there's other people that deserve it more than me," said Miller. But Jeff Wyler Auto and...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs restaurants purchased by Miami-based investment group
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands. According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
wdrb.com
Portion of Spring Street in New Albany to be converted into two-way street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-way street in New Albany could soon see drivers traveling in both directions, if both the city and the state of Indiana have their way. There's a plan to convert a portion of Spring Street, from State Street to 5th Street, into a two-way street. If that section of Spring Street is converted from one-way to two-way, it could increase access to downtown, as well as visibility for businesses.
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has reinstated mask requirement for its Louisville-area hospitals Wednesday evening. According to the release, DNV, Norton’s accrediting agency has recommended all employees, patients and visitors to wear masks in areas of the hospitals where patients may be present. Vaccination status doesn’t play a...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Wave 3
Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
WHAS 11
Louisville businesses react to new late-night safety recommendations from metro committee
The guide is a list of suggested best practices for businesses that sell alcohol after midnight. It's been in the works since a Metro Council resolution last year.
wdrb.com
Humana names key executive, gets Medicare back on track
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville-based Humana Inc.’s corporate reorganization came into sharper focus Wednesday when the company announced a leader for one of its two main segments. Dr. Sanjay Shetty, a radiologist who leads the Dallas-based Steward Health Care System, will become the first president of CenterWell, Humana’s...
WLKY.com
Amtrak routes connecting Louisville to Nashville, Chicago and Cincinnati head to feds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones and Chris Wetterich) — New passenger rail routes connecting Louisville to Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee, have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in Amtrak's plans for Midwest expansion,according to Louisville Business First. Watch WLKY's previous coverage of Amtrak plans for...
WLKY.com
Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
wdrb.com
Charlestown Pike expansion in Jeffersonville moves forward with land acquisition
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A major Clark County road design is in the works and is expected to begin next year. Officials say Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville is in need of expansion. With roughly 15,000 cars a day traveling on the roadway, the street needs to be widened. Plans for the project were unveiled in Dec. 2021, after public feedback and planning.
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
wdrb.com
Award-winning chef opening new restaurant in Oldham County on Feb. 15
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch is opening in La Grange on Feb. 15. Wally's will soon become the newest restaurant to open in Oldham County, and it started from a life-long dream by chef Laurent Geroli. The Montreal native was the executive chef at the Brown Hotel, along with other international experiences.
