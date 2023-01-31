LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-way street in New Albany could soon see drivers traveling in both directions, if both the city and the state of Indiana have their way. There's a plan to convert a portion of Spring Street, from State Street to 5th Street, into a two-way street. If that section of Spring Street is converted from one-way to two-way, it could increase access to downtown, as well as visibility for businesses.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO