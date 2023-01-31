ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

LG&E restores power to downtown Louisville customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A power outage in downtown Louisville affected businesses and events planned for Wednesday. The power went out at 3:15 p.m. according to the outage map. The LG&E power outage map showed the power was out from Second Street down to Ninth Street and impacted 38 different customers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

State Street in New Albany seeing increase in new business

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new businesses, especially in the northern part of the city. Construction and new projects can be seen up and down State Street, just off Interstate 265. It's growth that can seem like it's all happening at once.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wounded veteran gifted custom SUV from southern Indiana dealership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trampus Miller, a retired Army veteran, leg amputee, former firefighter, and single dad doesn't get many 'thank yous', but that doesn't stop him from serving others. "I always feel like there's other people that deserve it more than me," said Miller. But Jeff Wyler Auto and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs restaurants purchased by Miami-based investment group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands. According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
LOUISVILLE, KY
manualredeye.com

The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly

Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Portion of Spring Street in New Albany to be converted into two-way street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-way street in New Albany could soon see drivers traveling in both directions, if both the city and the state of Indiana have their way. There's a plan to convert a portion of Spring Street, from State Street to 5th Street, into a two-way street. If that section of Spring Street is converted from one-way to two-way, it could increase access to downtown, as well as visibility for businesses.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has reinstated mask requirement for its Louisville-area hospitals Wednesday evening. According to the release, DNV, Norton’s accrediting agency has recommended all employees, patients and visitors to wear masks in areas of the hospitals where patients may be present. Vaccination status doesn’t play a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Humana names key executive, gets Medicare back on track

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville-based Humana Inc.’s corporate reorganization came into sharper focus Wednesday when the company announced a leader for one of its two main segments. Dr. Sanjay Shetty, a radiologist who leads the Dallas-based Steward Health Care System, will become the first president of CenterWell, Humana’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Charlestown Pike expansion in Jeffersonville moves forward with land acquisition

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A major Clark County road design is in the works and is expected to begin next year. Officials say Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville is in need of expansion. With roughly 15,000 cars a day traveling on the roadway, the street needs to be widened. Plans for the project were unveiled in Dec. 2021, after public feedback and planning.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Award-winning chef opening new restaurant in Oldham County on Feb. 15

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch is opening in La Grange on Feb. 15. Wally's will soon become the newest restaurant to open in Oldham County, and it started from a life-long dream by chef Laurent Geroli. The Montreal native was the executive chef at the Brown Hotel, along with other international experiences.
LA GRANGE, KY

