ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localemagazine.com

8 Valentine’s Day Date Spots in San Diego That’ll Put You in the Mood for Love

Celebrate your special someone with the best views and menus in town. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and we’re already feeling the love. We all know that delicious food and expertly crafted cocktails can be the key to your special someone’s heart (along with good views and even better company!); this year, we’re here to help you plan the perfect evening with your lovebird. We’re breaking down the best foodie date spots in San Diego to celebrate your love life—whether you’re celebrating the start of a new relationship or decades of love. These eight San Diego restaurants are sure to make Valentine’s Day 2023 one to remember.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Reasons Your Next Meal Out Should Be at This NOLA-Inspired Oyster Bar in Oceanside

Indulge in Creole Cuisine and Celebrate Mardi Gras at This O’side Hotspot. Not much digging needs to be done to get to the good stuff, especially when it comes to oysters—but we’ll get into it anyway. The Southern hospitality of Louisiana just landed in San Diego with a charming coastal location and cuisine that’s to die for. So we’ve conjured up five reasons to check out the new Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar, which is situated in Oceanside’s boutique Brick Hotel! This buzzy ground-floor hot spot will transport you right to the heart of the French Quarter with Creole cuisine and a charming antique ambiance. Come for the party and leave an oyster aficionado (or just tipsy after a few NOLA-style cocktails). How’s that for a shuckin’ good time?
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy