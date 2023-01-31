Read full article on original website
AHS Girls Basketball Spotlight
With the start of Varsity Basketball, Albany High School can expect great things this year and hopefully another shot at a State title. Last year, Albany girls varsity basketball received the Section ll Champions plaque after their victory against Shenendehowa in the Class AA Championship at Hudson Community College in Troy, N.Y. on March 5th 2022. The final score was 58-52 and was the first sectional title Albany girls varsity basketball had won nine years. A particularly memorable moment took place after the buzzer went off and Albany was crowned the victor when point guard, Jordan Johnson, celebrated by doing flips down the court.
Girls Basketball Roundup: A foul ending for Lady Knights in loss to Jackets
The varsity girls basketball game between Roanoke Rapids and Northern Nash had a foul ending as far as the Knights were concerned. Northern Nash had numerous chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights made just 3 of 15 shots from the foul line and suffered a 42-41 loss to the Yellow Jackets in a Big East 2A/3A Conference game at home. The teams were tied...
Photos: BHS Girls Beat B-U on Senior Night
The Bridgeport High School girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 57-42 win against Buckhannon-Upshur on Wednesday. Four seniors, Gabby Reep, Bailey Tomes, Reagan Moore and Eowyn Knapp, were honored before the game as part of Senior Night festivities. Reep was also honored for surpassing the 1,500-point mark for her career.
Vote for The State’s girls high school basketball player of the week
Sports scores, highlights: Somerset hockey winning streak ends, Durfee girls top Attleboro
The winter high school season is midway through the season for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Wednesday local high school action: Boys Ice hockey: Somerset Berkley vs. Dartmouth ...
