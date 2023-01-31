With the start of Varsity Basketball, Albany High School can expect great things this year and hopefully another shot at a State title. Last year, Albany girls varsity basketball received the Section ll Champions plaque after their victory against Shenendehowa in the Class AA Championship at Hudson Community College in Troy, N.Y. on March 5th 2022. The final score was 58-52 and was the first sectional title Albany girls varsity basketball had won nine years. A particularly memorable moment took place after the buzzer went off and Albany was crowned the victor when point guard, Jordan Johnson, celebrated by doing flips down the court.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO