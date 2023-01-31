Read full article on original website
Strange Reports of ‘Hellhounds’ in Missouri’s Mark Twain Forest
The Mark Twain National Forest is one of the wildest wildernesses in America. Miles and miles of trees and wildlife. If new stories are to be believed, there is also something else roaming these Missouri woods. Strange beasts that many describe as "hellhounds" are now a part of numerous stories of encounters there.
Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’
What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
Rare Missouri Mountain Lion Hit By Car, Photo Shows
A mountain lion, a species that remains incredibly rare in the state, was hit on a Missouri highway north of Villa Ridge. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), mountain lions have been extirpated (or locally extinct) since the 1920s. Occasional individuals do wander in from bordering states, however. This is the most likely cause for a large mountain lion appearing on Old Highway 100 north of Villa Ridge, MO before being struck by a vehicle. The predator was able to flee the scene, but may have sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Missouri, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Show-Me State?
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
Thousands of remote workers took $10,000 to move to Tulsa for a year. Now they don’t want to leave
“Hi, remote workers! We’ll pay you to work from Tulsa. You’re going to love it here.”. That’s what you’ll read on the ambitious landing page of the website for Tulsa Remote, a program that pays remote workers $10,000 to relocate to the Oklahoma city for one year. So far, it doesn’t appear to be false advertising.
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show
Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
Panthers? Mountain Lions? Bobcats?: Dozens respond to reported sighting of Mississippi black panther with unofficial sightings of their own
In the first reported sighting to a newspaper since 2019, a Bogue Chitto man ignited a flame illuminating tales of black panthers across the state this week. While the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officially claims there has never been an official reported sighting, hundreds of people have chimed in to tell their stories.
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like it
Denver, Colorado has received over 3,500 migrants and the city is overwhelmed by the influx of new arrivals. The migrants arrived with little money, support, and have to get integrated into a new country to fit in.
