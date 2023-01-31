Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Wakefield tops McLean in hoops action
The Wakefield Warriors took on the McLean Highlanders in boys basketball action Jan. 27, 2023, with Wakefield coming out on top. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt; click on any photo to start the slide show and click on the “i” at bottom left of photos to see captions.
sungazette.news
Potomac School repeats as swim and dive champs
The strategy of adjusting and maneuvering their lineup to maximize the number of team points paid off with another championship for the Potomac School Panthers. The boys high-school swimming and diving team won the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championships for the second straight season by scoring 494 points. The Flint Hill Huskies were second with 453 and Georgetown Day third with 430.
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A busy sports venue
The Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington is always a busy sports venue. This winter, though, the facility was even much busier with multiple and various girls and boys indoor high-school track and field meets held at T.J. Some meets included more teams than others. One of the meets included...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: An impressive banquet
The popular Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame banquet is set for Sunday, March 5 at the McLean Hilton Hotel. The social hour begins at 2:30 p.m., with dinner about 3:30 p.m. The event is attended by hundreds with many honored during the afternoon festivities. Top high school and youth...
athleticbusiness.com
Virginia Trans Bill Would Regulate Trans Female Athletes, But Not Trans Males
A bill making its way through the legislature in Virginia would ban transgender women and girls from competing in women's sports, however, the bill doesn't place any restrictions on transgender men and boys. WRIC-TV reported that the Virginia House of Delegates advanced HB 1387 on Monday. The bill would ban...
Tracking weapons found at area schools; how schools can improve security
A teacher shot, a student stabbed, and loaded guns taken into classrooms. All recently made headlines in Virginia, causing safety concerns among parents and school leaders.
Virginia's 2nd managed elk hunt: Lottery opened Feb. 1
A select group of hunters once again have the chance to hunt bull elk in Virginia’s Elk Management Zone (EMZ) this fall. Virginia hosted its first managed elk hunt in EMZ last year, and according to the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), all six hunters who won the lottery were successful in claiming a bull.
WSLS
YOUR PHOTOS: Brief burst of snow coats parts of southwest, central Virginia on Groundhog Day
ROANOKE, Va. – It - so far - has been a pretty snowless winter in southwest and central Virginia, so it doesn’t take much at this point to get some of us excited. Despite ground temperatures of 33 to 37° early Groundhog Day, temperatures above the surface were way colder. That resulted in wet snowflakes that either accumulated in higher elevations or on things like grass, decks, etc.
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
wjhl.com
Clouds, light rain and fog tonight – Freezing rain possible across eastern Kentucky
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with areas of fog tonight along with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be 42 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain. Parts of eastern Kentucky and our extreme northern areas of southwest Virginia could see some freezing rain.
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 2/3/23 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• As he waits for NASA to iron out some kinks in his planned orbital mission, John Glenn is back in Northern Virginia with his family. The Sun notes that Glenn earns $1,149 a month in pay (including hazardous-duty pay) as a lieutenant colonel in the Army.
Virginia State Police launches illegal gaming tip line
According to Virginia State Police, anyone looking to report violations of gaming laws pertaining to the Virginia Lottery, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, horse racing or pari-mutuel wagering can now do so by calling 1-833-889-2300 or by filling out a form on VSP's website.
sungazette.news
County Council of PTAs taps Reflections honorees
The Arlington County Council of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) has honored the 2022-23 Reflections contest winners at the county level. Reflections is a nationwide contest and arts-promotion program that encourages students to create works in dance choreography, film production, literature, musical composition, photography and visual arts, based on a common theme. This year’s theme was “Show Your Voice!” All students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to enter.
NBC12
Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
Areas of fog this morning before rain moves back in
Rain will develop along and behind a cold front arriving this morning. Temperatures will remain in the 40s throughout the day.
sungazette.news
After roller-coaster ride, Va. home sales back to pre-pandemic levels
A lot of people probably wish they could turn back the clock to 2018 or 2019. And in a sense, the Virginia real-estate market already has. New data from the Virginia Realtors trade group suggest that the market – knocked higgledy-piggledy from its traditional norms by COVID – has returned to something akin to pre-pandemic behavior.
13newsnow.com
Black History Month: Lawrence Douglas Wilder
Wilder was Virginia's first Black governor. He was also the first Black governor in America as a whole.
sungazette.news
Missing Middle vote showcases divisions among Arlington leaders
They tried and they tried, but in the end, Arlington County Board members Christian Dorsey and Katie Cristol were unable to convince their three colleagues to move forward on more aggressive implementation options for the controversial Missing Middle housing initiative. “I’m deeply disappointed,” Dorsey said on Jan. 25 as board...
