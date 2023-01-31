ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

sungazette.news

PHOTOS: Wakefield tops McLean in hoops action

The Wakefield Warriors took on the McLean Highlanders in boys basketball action Jan. 27, 2023, with Wakefield coming out on top. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt; click on any photo to start the slide show and click on the “i” at bottom left of photos to see captions.
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Potomac School repeats as swim and dive champs

The strategy of adjusting and maneuvering their lineup to maximize the number of team points paid off with another championship for the Potomac School Panthers. The boys high-school swimming and diving team won the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championships for the second straight season by scoring 494 points. The Flint Hill Huskies were second with 453 and Georgetown Day third with 430.
POTOMAC, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: A busy sports venue

The Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington is always a busy sports venue. This winter, though, the facility was even much busier with multiple and various girls and boys indoor high-school track and field meets held at T.J. Some meets included more teams than others. One of the meets included...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: An impressive banquet

The popular Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame banquet is set for Sunday, March 5 at the McLean Hilton Hotel. The social hour begins at 2:30 p.m., with dinner about 3:30 p.m. The event is attended by hundreds with many honored during the afternoon festivities. Top high school and youth...
Watchful Eye

Virginia's 2nd managed elk hunt: Lottery opened Feb. 1

A select group of hunters once again have the chance to hunt bull elk in Virginia’s Elk Management Zone (EMZ) this fall. Virginia hosted its first managed elk hunt in EMZ last year, and according to the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), all six hunters who won the lottery were successful in claiming a bull.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

YOUR PHOTOS: Brief burst of snow coats parts of southwest, central Virginia on Groundhog Day

ROANOKE, Va. – It - so far - has been a pretty snowless winter in southwest and central Virginia, so it doesn’t take much at this point to get some of us excited. Despite ground temperatures of 33 to 37° early Groundhog Day, temperatures above the surface were way colder. That resulted in wet snowflakes that either accumulated in higher elevations or on things like grass, decks, etc.
VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Advisories for tonight, freezing rain and snow for some

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 10 AM Wednesday. Clouds, fog and rain are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 35 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%. We could see some freezing rain over eastern Kentucky and also across Buchanan, Dickenson, Wise, Russell, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counites in southwest Virginia. Light icing will be possible in those areas along with the chance of some light snow overnight into the early morning hours with a slight chance of a light snowfall accumulation.
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

Fairfax County History, 2/3/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• As he waits for NASA to iron out some kinks in his planned orbital mission, John Glenn is back in Northern Virginia with his family. The Sun notes that Glenn earns $1,149 a month in pay (including hazardous-duty pay) as a lieutenant colonel in the Army.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

County Council of PTAs taps Reflections honorees

The Arlington County Council of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) has honored the 2022-23 Reflections contest winners at the county level. Reflections is a nationwide contest and arts-promotion program that encourages students to create works in dance choreography, film production, literature, musical composition, photography and visual arts, based on a common theme. This year’s theme was “Show Your Voice!” All students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to enter.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

After roller-coaster ride, Va. home sales back to pre-pandemic levels

A lot of people probably wish they could turn back the clock to 2018 or 2019. And in a sense, the Virginia real-estate market already has. New data from the Virginia Realtors trade group suggest that the market – knocked higgledy-piggledy from its traditional norms by COVID – has returned to something akin to pre-pandemic behavior.
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

Missing Middle vote showcases divisions among Arlington leaders

They tried and they tried, but in the end, Arlington County Board members Christian Dorsey and Katie Cristol were unable to convince their three colleagues to move forward on more aggressive implementation options for the controversial Missing Middle housing initiative. “I’m deeply disappointed,” Dorsey said on Jan. 25 as board...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

