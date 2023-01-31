OLD BRIDGE, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School ice hockey team lost 12-2 on Tuesday to Old Bridge High School. Oscar Paradysz scored two power play goals for CBR. Sean Aronson, Parker Lane and Sonny Lawson had assists for CBR. Old Bridge's Chris LoCicero had five goals and two assists for the Knights. Shane Albrect and Nick Gallo both had two goals apiece for Old Bridge. Anthony Fattorusso, Shane Culley and Chase Lynch also had goals for the Knights. Eryk Miastkowski played the first two periods of the game in net for CBR. Miastkowski faced 28 shots and made 19 saves. Sophomore Dominick Spicuzzo made his goaltending debut for CBR in the third period. Spicuzzo faced six shots and made three saves. Logan Schroeder picked up the victory in net for the Knights. Schroeder faced 34 shots and made 32 saves. CBR returns to the ice on Friday afternoon at the Club at Woodbridge to play Colonia-Woodbridge High School. Colonia-Woodbridge won the previous meeting between the two teams. Game time is at 3 p.m.

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO