Michigan State

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
At Least 6 Romance Novels That Are Set in Michigan

Love is in the air. That and, a lot of snow. It's cold out there. But, with Valentine's Day around the corner, yes love is also in the air. If you're a reader or, perhaps your significant other is a reader, there are a number of books that are actually based in Michigan.
42 Biggest Celebrities From Michigan

From action heroes to singers and even a U.S. President, Michigan has turned out some of our nation's biggest celebrities. It turns out that many of the celebrities we grew up watching, listening to, or rooting for may have grown up near us. I'm talking about huge stars like Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels, and Terry Crews.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
Meet Woody: Michigan’s own Groundhog Meteorologist

Groundhog's Day is coming up yet again, and I'm not talking about the beloved movie about the holiday starring Bill Murray. I'm talking about one of the strangest American traditions, where we look to a groundhog based in the middle of nowhere Pennsylvania to let us know if it's going to snow more, or not. (In the case of Michigan, it will no, matter what he says)
Make VERNOR’S The Official Drink of Michigan

Vernor’s fans, it is time to unite and rise up. Let’s make Vernor’s the official drink of Michigan. Please sign my petition and show your support for the 150+ year Michigan tradition. Here’s a snippet from my petition:. James Vernor was a pharmacist who created this...
Return of the Nerd

Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Good morning Northern Michigan!

On this day in Michigan history, I-94 was completed in 1967. “Half of life is getting out of bed in the morning. After that, it’s all downhill.”. Below is a pic of the front end of the old Willy’s, sitting inside and begging for Spring. ###. We cover...
It’s not ghosts or whale songs - Why I-496 sounds haunted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For those who have driven down I-496 recently, you may have noticed some other-worldly noises. Rest assured, it’s not ghosts, it’s the asphalt. According to Aaron Jenkins, with the Michigan Department of Transportation, the sound is caused by a texture the asphalt takes on when it’s laid down in colder temperatures. Asphalt is typically laid down in warmer months, but the I-496 project saw delays.
