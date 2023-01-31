Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff
BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
darientimes.com
Fairfield U. delivers 150 stuffed animals to St. Vincent's patients
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About 150 teddy bears were delivered to the St. Vincent's Medical Center's emergency department in Bridgeport as part of Fairfield University's "Teddy Bears with Love" drive, which was spearheaded by the Student Alumni Association with the Office of Alumni Relations.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport center planned as reintegration point for formerly incarcerated residents
BRIDGEPORT — A former retail site downtown could soon serve as a center for helping formerly incarcerated residents get their lives back on track. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz visited The Bridge on Main, a planned facility where for nonprofit agency workers to help reintegrate people back into society after their release.
darientimes.com
Competency hearing ordered for Maryland man accused in Darien stabbing
STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge ordered a competency hearing for a Maryland man accused of attempting to stab a car hire service driver during a robbery in Darien then fleeing the state. Abiola Shonowo, 28, will undergo an examination to determine if he is capable of understanding...
darientimes.com
'We will die on same day,' husband threatened Bethel woman before murder-suicide, records show
BETHEL — Two weeks before her death, Traci-Marie Jones told police her estranged husband repeatedly threatened her life, according to an application for a temporary restraining order obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. And about one week before Tuesday's murder-suicide, New York State Police said they arrested Lester Jones...
darientimes.com
Editorial: Help for ex-prisoners benefits everyone
Connecticut has made significant strides in criminal justice reform in the past decade, with the clearest example the closure of prisons due to falling inmate populations. Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing this year, the latest in a series of moves as the state’s prison population has decreased by 44 percent since 2012.
darientimes.com
Darien's new school security will wear body cams and be trained in de-escalation, school board told
DARIEN — With candidate interviews set to begin shortly, Darien schools’ new Director of Security unveiled the equipment, training and vetting procedures for the district’s incoming school security officers. Darien is set to hire six school security officers (SSOs) — armed former law enforcement officers — for...
darientimes.com
Hartford then and now: How housing, factories and parking lots tell the story of the last 30 years
When you think of change and development in Hartford, it’s easy to recall the construction of Dunkin’ Donuts Park and surrounding luxury apartments downtown. However, downtown Hartford is not the only neighborhood that has evolved in the last few decades. The city has demolished numerous housing projects, revamped...
darientimes.com
Stamford planned to hire an outside firm to allocate COVID business grants. Now it will do it in-house.
STAMFORD — Nearly eight months after city boards approved a request from Mayor Caroline Simmons’ administration to use $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 recovery money to provide grants to struggling small businesses, the money remains untouched. The administration planned to use a portion of the federal funding to...
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
darientimes.com
Waterbury woman is sixth person charged in connection with Elmer's Diner shooting in Danbury
DANBURY — A 27-year-old city woman has been arrested in connection with last year’s shooting at Elmer’s Diner. Waterbury resident Shanice Taylor Cole is facing carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, accessory to illegal discharge of a firearm and other charges stemming from the July 2022 incident.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Building a better future for Bridgeport
I write this letter as a founding member of the Greater Bridgeport Ed Gomes Black Democratic Club, a political action committee committed to identifying, electing and holding accountable candidates who will ensure justice, equity and parity for the greater good. The nation just celebrated the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s...
darientimes.com
January was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, 3rd-warmest for Hartford
January 2023 was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center. Connecticut and the rest of the Northeast experienced an exceptionally mild January, with 10 major climate sites in the region breaking average temperature records, the NRCC reported. Bridgeport's average January temperature surpassed the 2017 record to reach 39.9 degrees, it's highest mean temperature for the month since the the station began recording in 1948, according to the National Weather Service. January was also the least snowy for the city, which accumulated barely any snow.
darientimes.com
Darien police arrest NJ man accused of car break-ins at Noroton Heights station
DARIEN — A New Jersey man is facing burglary and larceny charges after police say he was seen trying to break into cars at the Noroton Heights train station last week. Jose Borgen-Reyes, of Patterson, N.J., was charged with third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle, sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer, Darien police said in a news release Wednesday. The 32-year-old was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics.
darientimes.com
Police: Pedestrian killed in New Haven hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway
NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sherman Parkway early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash. Around 3 a.m., police and firefighters responded to scene near West Division Street after a person reported "a male was on the ground bleeding from his head," New Haven police Captain Rose Dell said in a news release.
darientimes.com
Police identify pedestrian killed in Meriden hit-and-run
MERIDEN — Police say they are looking for the driver of a white SUV who struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday. Meriden police identified the pedestrian as Clarence Harkless, 58, of New Britain. According to Meriden Police Sgt. Stanley Zajac, officers responded around 11:40...
darientimes.com
Woog's World: Heroes live quietly among us in Westport; here are some
The other day, I met Ben Pepper. He’s lived in Westport since 1958. I moved here as a toddler with my parents two years earlier. Yet in nearly 70 years, I’d never heard his name. What a shame. He’s a remarkable man. Five months shy of 100 years...
darientimes.com
Bethel woman sought protection from man accused of killing her in murder-suicide, records show
BETHEL — The woman killed in a murder-suicide had a court order protecting her from the man officials say killed her Tuesday night inside a Reservoir Street home. Traci-Marie Jones, 52, was the victim of a homicide and Lester Jones, 58, died by suicide, the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday. They both died of gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said.
darientimes.com
Police: Illegal guns found in cars during West Hartford traffic stops
WEST HARTFORD — Two men were arrested after police say they found loaded handguns in their cars during separate traffic stops. Sergio Cruz, 31, of Bridgeport, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, West Hartford Police Capt. Daniel Moffo said.
