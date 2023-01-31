ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff

BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Fairfield U. delivers 150 stuffed animals to St. Vincent's patients

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About 150 teddy bears were delivered to the St. Vincent's Medical Center's emergency department in Bridgeport as part of Fairfield University's "Teddy Bears with Love" drive, which was spearheaded by the Student Alumni Association with the Office of Alumni Relations.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Competency hearing ordered for Maryland man accused in Darien stabbing

STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge ordered a competency hearing for a Maryland man accused of attempting to stab a car hire service driver during a robbery in Darien then fleeing the state. Abiola Shonowo, 28, will undergo an examination to determine if he is capable of understanding...
STAMFORD, CT
Editorial: Help for ex-prisoners benefits everyone

Connecticut has made significant strides in criminal justice reform in the past decade, with the clearest example the closure of prisons due to falling inmate populations. Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing this year, the latest in a series of moves as the state’s prison population has decreased by 44 percent since 2012.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Opinion: Building a better future for Bridgeport

I write this letter as a founding member of the Greater Bridgeport Ed Gomes Black Democratic Club, a political action committee committed to identifying, electing and holding accountable candidates who will ensure justice, equity and parity for the greater good. The nation just celebrated the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
January was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, 3rd-warmest for Hartford

January 2023 was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center. Connecticut and the rest of the Northeast experienced an exceptionally mild January, with 10 major climate sites in the region breaking average temperature records, the NRCC reported. Bridgeport's average January temperature surpassed the 2017 record to reach 39.9 degrees, it's highest mean temperature for the month since the the station began recording in 1948, according to the National Weather Service. January was also the least snowy for the city, which accumulated barely any snow.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Darien police arrest NJ man accused of car break-ins at Noroton Heights station

DARIEN — A New Jersey man is facing burglary and larceny charges after police say he was seen trying to break into cars at the Noroton Heights train station last week. Jose Borgen-Reyes, of Patterson, N.J., was charged with third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle, sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer, Darien police said in a news release Wednesday. The 32-year-old was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics.
DARIEN, CT
Police: Pedestrian killed in New Haven hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sherman Parkway early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash. Around 3 a.m., police and firefighters responded to scene near West Division Street after a person reported "a male was on the ground bleeding from his head," New Haven police Captain Rose Dell said in a news release.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Police identify pedestrian killed in Meriden hit-and-run

MERIDEN — Police say they are looking for the driver of a white SUV who struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday. Meriden police identified the pedestrian as Clarence Harkless, 58, of New Britain. According to Meriden Police Sgt. Stanley Zajac, officers responded around 11:40...
MERIDEN, CT
Bethel woman sought protection from man accused of killing her in murder-suicide, records show

BETHEL — The woman killed in a murder-suicide had a court order protecting her from the man officials say killed her Tuesday night inside a Reservoir Street home. Traci-Marie Jones, 52, was the victim of a homicide and Lester Jones, 58, died by suicide, the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday. They both died of gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said.
BETHEL, CT
Police: Illegal guns found in cars during West Hartford traffic stops

WEST HARTFORD — Two men were arrested after police say they found loaded handguns in their cars during separate traffic stops. Sergio Cruz, 31, of Bridgeport, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, West Hartford Police Capt. Daniel Moffo said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

