Parkland Resident Hosts Virtual Residential Assisted Living Seminar

PARKLAND, FL- As families grow and age in South Florida, one Parkland resident and local business owner is spreading the word about how to get involved with Residential Assisted Living Facilities, from supporting and helping loved ones to the opportunities of involvement from a business standpoint.

Corlette Deveaux, owner of the Deveaux Group, is hosting a seminar about how to get involved with Residential Assisted Living Facilities in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association. The seminar, to be held on February 8-9, 2023, is a "Turnkey Virtual Seminar" that can be attended from anywhere in the world and will help inform people about how to open, operate, and grow a Residential Assisted Living Facility.

According to the National Institute on Aging, in 2022 the senior industry is valued at 91.8 billion dollars and in less than 10 years it will be 140 billion dollars.

"There is no greater time than now to capitalize on this significant opportunity to enter the senior industry and establish your legacy," says Deveaux. "Opening a Residential Assisted Living Academy (RALF) is not easy, but great news, we can help! Let us do the work for you and take tasks off your plate."

The seminar will include the following:

2 full days of education & training with industry leaders.



Interactive workshops:

– application process

– brand development

– business plan creation

– facility build out

– getting residents

Application, lending, funding and budgeting process.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit DGI Turnkey Seminar 2023 online.

