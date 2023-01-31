Read full article on original website
React Gaming’s Compete.gg and LOOT.BET Platforms Receive AI Boost
The publicly-traded holding company continues to double down on non-stop innovation in its mission to provide a stellar esports tournament and betting experience. The next step in React Gaming’s vision relies on the burgeoning possibilities of AI and machine learning. The company hopes that integrating these technologies into its offerings would significantly benefit users and boost engagement.
DATA.BET to Enhance Esports Offering via Bayes Esports’ Data
Esports data provider DATA.BET announced it has signed a license agreement with Bayes Esports to help enhance its product offering to betting partners. The partnership with Bayes Esports will see DATA.BET utilize official live data provided by Bayes Esports for its product offering to sports betting partners, adding official CS:GO live data of tournaments from numerous organizers, including ESL, DreamHack, and BLAST Premier.
Bragg Gaming Entered Belgium with Napoleon Sports and Casino
Gaming content and technology provider Bragg Gaming announced a new content rollout with the largest casino operator in Belgium, Napoleon Sports and Casino. As a result of the partnership with Napoleon Sports and Casino and obtaining its license last year, players in the Benelux country can now enjoy Bragg’s portfolio of games while the Canadian-based gaming supplier continues to expand its presence in Europe.
GRID and Pinnacle Continue Esports Data Relationship
The extended collaboration will focus on the continuation of the Pinnacle Cup Series, a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition that has been accepted well by the esports community and is Pinnacle’s further dedication to the vertical. Entering the Fifth Year of Successful Esports Partnership. GRID and Pinnacle are collaborating for...
FunFair Games Adds Trio of Experts to Bolster Key Operations
The company, which is the author of some of the most innovative titles in the iGaming industry, has bolstered its management team, as it seeks to ensure the longevity and sustainability of its business operations. FunFair Games Brings the Right People for the Job. As such, the new appointments include...
Oddin.gg Supplies QTech with Its Full Portfolio
Oddin.gg, a leading esports betting business-to-business provider, has agreed to provide QTech Games with its full suite of esports solutions. Oddin.gg Powers QTech with Esports Betting Solutions. Under the agreement, the leading gaming distributor for Asia will receive access to Oddin’s esports odds feeds, iFrame solution, esports-optimized UX and risk...
Digitain Subsidiary Sport Generate Appoints Simon Westbury as CEO
Boasting substantial management experience and industry insight, Westbury should be the perfect candidate for the position. His new responsibilities will focus on fostering growth and bolstering Sport Generate’s worldwide brand recognition. The appointment is part of Digitain’s ongoing expansion plans as it strives to provide the best possible service to its growing client base.
Sportradar Powers In-House Operators via Insight Tech Services
The new standalone Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions are aimed at sportsbook operators looking to enhance their risk management, marketing, and trading abilities. The fresh tools will help Sportradar’s in-house operators optimize their commercial performance. The new suite complements the company’s current Managed Trading Services. Unlocking Real-Time Insights to...
Galaxys Inks Deal with Mostbet for Skill and Fast Games
The 2009-launched Mostbet sportsbook platform that also offers casino services currently gathers more than one million customers spread across 93 countries. With the help of the newly signed agreement, the platform will now put Galaxys’ cutting-edge games on full display for its impressive database of players. Galaxys, “Happy” to...
Pragmatic Play Continues Brazilian Push via Jacare.bet Deal
The latest collaboration further boosts the company’s presence in the country and expands the reach of its leading content. Thanks to the deal with Pragmatic Play, Jacare.bet’s customers gain access to popular games provided by the leading game developer. Such titles include live casino, virtual sports and slot products, delivering engaging experiences for online customers and a new revenue stream for the gambling operator.
How to choose the best real money pokies
Technological advances, high win probability, and a chance to win real money, even when investing a dime, attract many to dive into the online slots arena. On the other hand, the abundance of titles makes players wonder how to choose the best pokies and which guides to follow. Before getting...
GiG Acquires AskGamblers.com via Share Purchase by Innovation Labs
Last December, the leading technology company in the iGaming industry sealed the historical acquisition deal with Catena Media Plc. Now, Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has announced the completion of the acquisition process for casino affiliate sites Askgamblers.com, Johnslots.com and Newcasinos.com along with a series of smaller domains from Catena Media Plc.
Stakelogic Launches with Goldrun Casino for “Must Have” Content
The collaboration further helps establish Stakelogic’s significant presence in the Netherlands as a tier-one provider of online casino content. Goldrun Casino, for its part, is a trusted and licensed local operator with a considerable reach and pull among online gamblers. Slots, More Slots!. Goldrun Casino has found the right...
Nexiux Solutions Adds Content Firepower with Kingmaker Games
The partnership focuses on Kingmaker’s exclusive content developed to cover blockchain gaming experiences with games such as Plinko, Rocket, Minesweeper, and Crash-style games, among others. Bringing Innovation to Nexiux Solutions’ Network of Operators. Nexiux, which provides a diverse range of services for the iGaming sector, will further leverage...
Rivalry Expands Casino Offering by Adding New Games
On Monday, the company unveiled that it is expanding its casino products by delivering eight new games. The new content includes popular casino-style titles such as Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette and more. Thanks to the expansion, customers of the company will be able to access different single-player table games. Additionally, Rivalary...
Mancala Gaming Joins Betbazar to Boost Content Reach
As a result, Mancala Gaming’s portfolio of titles will now be made available to Betbazar and its network of top-tier operators. Betbazar has a strong pull with a number of regulated entities across Latin America, Asia, and not least Europe where Mancala Gaming is based. Expanding Mancala Gaming’s Content...
GiG Confirms Deal with Swiss Operator
Several weeks ago, Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), an iGaming company offering cloud-based products, announced that it had inked a Head of Terms agreement with a notable Swiss company. Now, the supplier confirmed that the deal has been signed. Gaming Innovation Group Confirms Swiss Entry. As reported by GiG, the deal...
Aspire Global Makes Another Stride in UK with Metropolitan Gaming
The NeoGames subsidiary will now power the new digital offering for the land-based UK operator group, which has made a shift toward online gaming options. Aspire Global will deploy its dedicated proprietary online solution, and offer Metropolitan access to a state-of-the-art platform managed services and casino aggregation solution. Kickstarting Metropolitan...
Better Collective Buys 5% Stake in Catena Media
The news was reported in a very short press release from Better Collective stating that the company is satisfied with its investment and does not wish to comment on it any further. The Start of a Collaboration Between Fierce Rivals. It is interesting to see how the two companies will...
ESA Gaming Brings Josefin Uppeke as New Head of Game Production
Moving forward, Josefin Uppeke will take over the new position as she helps the studio expand on its current development pace and focus. Uppeke is no chance of hiring either, sporting a significant industry experience herself. ESA Gaming Boosts Production with New Talent. The addition of Uppeke is an important...
