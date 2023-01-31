Read full article on original website
Related
First pictures of the tiny Rio Tinto radioactive capsule recovered after ‘relentless’ search of 870-mile stretch of Australian outback: ‘We found a needle in a haystack’
Authorities feared they could be searching for the potentially deadly devise for up to a year.
Radioactive capsule missing in WA after falling off a transport truck
A tiny radioactive capsule with the potential to cause skin burns has gone missing as it was transported from a West Australian mine.
Warning as cancer-causing radioactive capsule lost in Australia
Authorities have sounded a radiation alert in parts of the Western Australia state on Saturday after a tiny radioactive capsule being transported from a mine was lost en-route to state capital Perth.Officials said the small silver capsule containing Caesium-137 was misplaced during transportation from a mine north of Newman – a small town from Kimberley region – to a storage facility in the northeast suburbs of Perth.An alert has been sounded for a “radioactive substance risk” in several areas, the department of fire and emergency services said.Newman is about 1,200km (750 miles) northeast of Perth.Exposure to Caesium-137 can increase...
Missing radioactive capsule located on remote road in Australia: reports
After an arduous search that was undstandably compared to trying to find a needle in a haystack, authorities have finally located what they’ve been searching for along a remote Australian highway. That thing being a tiny, missing, radioactive capsule, according to reports from CNN and BBC. State emergency authorities...
Food blogger fined $18,500 after sharing a video of her illegally buying and eating a great white shark
A popular Chinese food blogger, known as Tizi, recently faced the consequences of breaking wildlife protection laws in China by illegally buying and eating a great white shark.
Australia mining company sorry for losing radioactive device
A mining corporation apologized for losing a highly radioactive capsule over a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) stretch of Western Australia, as authorities combed parts of the road looking for the tiny but dangerous substance. The capsule was part of a device believed to have fallen off a truck while being transported between a desert mine site and the city of Perth on Jan. 10. The truck transporting the capsule arrived at a Perth depot on Jan. 16. Emergency services were notified of the missing capsule on Jan. 25.Western Australia emergency services have called on other Australian states and the federal government...
What is the radioactive capsule missing in WA used for and how dangerous is it?
As authorities scour the desert for the missing source, here’s what we know about how it works and what threat it poses to humans
Japanese Researchers Uncover Seven-Foot Iron Sword from Ancient Burial Mound
Japanese researchers discovered a large dakō iron sword and a giant bronze mirror in a 4th-century burial mound in the city of Nara. The two items were found last November in the Tomio Maruyama Tumulus. Nara’s board of education and the city’s archeological institute, who supported the excavation of both items, issued a press release about the discovery this week. According to the local government groups, the 125-pound, shield-shaped decorated mirror was the first of its kind to be discovered, and the seven-foot iron serpentine dakō sword is the largest and oldest from the Kofun period (300 CE–710 CE) to be found....
Popculture
Chocolate Cake Recall Extended to US After Metal Objects Discovered Inside
Almondy's recall of certain Almondy chocolate cakes has been extended. After first issuing the recall in December 2022, the company on Jan. 25 extended the initial recall in England, Scotland, and Wales to now include the United States, according to a notice shared to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website. The recalled cakes were sold at IKEA stores in all affected locations.
Missing radioactive capsule found in Western Australia after massive week-long search effort
Officials have found a tiny but highly-radioactive capsule that fell off a lorry while it was on a 870-mile highway through Western Australia last month. The capsule – 6mm in diameter and 8mm long – was found south of the mining town of Newman on the Great Northern Highway. It was detected by a search vehicle when specialist equipment picked up radiation emitting from the capsule. It was then located about six feet from the side of the road.“This is an extraordinary result ... they have quite literally found the needle in the haystack,” said the emergency services minister...
Digital Trends
A search team somehow found that tiny radioactive capsule
A search team in Australia has found a tiny radioactive capsule that recently fell off a truck along an 870-mile (1,400-kilometer) stretch of road. Likened to finding a needle in a haystack, the team spent days scouring a highway in Western Australia, performing a visual search and also using specialist equipment capable of detecting radiation.
My Clallam County
Radioactive capsule lost in Australia could potentially be deadly with prolonged exposure, expert says
(PERTH, Australia) — The health effects of coming into contact with a radioactive capsule no bigger than a coin that is currently lost in Western Australia could potentially be severe, according to experts. Caesium-137 is a manmade fission project often used in radiological laboratories as well as in industrial...
‘Needle in a haystack find:’ Missing radioactive capsule found in Australian outback
Authorities had feared it would take weeks to scour hundreds of miles of an Australian outback for the device.
A tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule has been found that fell off a truck last month in Australia
We hear a lot of news every now and then that we have got saved from a huge tragedy and that authorities have averted the dangerous implications of something that could happen.
How do you lose a radioactive capsule? Australian investigators are wondering too
The discovery of a tiny lost radioactive capsule beside a remote highway in Western Australia raises many questions -- not least how it escaped layers of radiation-proof packaging loaded onto a moving truck.
Australia deploys more experts, equipment to search for lost radioactive capsule
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian authorities on Tuesday sent out more personnel and specialised detection equipment to search for a tiny radioactive capsule missing somewhere in the outback, including a team from the country's nuclear safety agency.
Australia's radioactive capsule en route to storage as investigation begins
SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A lost radioactive capsule found after a search along a 1,400 km stretch of the arid Western Australian outback is due to arrive in Perth on Thursday evening as investigators work on piecing together just how it fell from a truck.
investing.com
South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's economy inched toward its first recession in three years as data on Wednesday showed its January trade deficit soared to a record thanks to a plunge in exports caused by a combination of long holidays and cooling global demand. Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on...
Europe on the verge of water catastrophe as groundwater reserves dry up, scientists warn
Europe is on the verge of a catastrophe as groundwater reserves dry up, scientists have warned.During the summer months of 2018 and 2019, there was a severe water shortage in Central Europe.Since then, there has been no significant rise in groundwater levels, which have remained constantly low.The severe drought is damaging natural habitats, affecting agriculture and creating major energy shortages, a new study reveals.The effects of this prolonged drought were evident in Europe during the summer of 2022.Dry riverbeds and the slow disappearance of stagnant waters severely impacted both nature and people.Numerous aquatic species lost their habitats, while dry...
investing.com
Ransomware attack on data firm ION could take days to fix -sources
LONDON/MILAN (Reuters) -A ransomware attack that hit ION Trading UK could take days to fix, leaving scores of brokers unable to process derivatives trades, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. ION Group, the financial data firm's parent company, said in a statement on its website that the...
Comments / 0