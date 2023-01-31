Officials have found a tiny but highly-radioactive capsule that fell off a lorry while it was on a 870-mile highway through Western Australia last month. The capsule – 6mm in diameter and 8mm long – was found south of the mining town of Newman on the Great Northern Highway. It was detected by a search vehicle when specialist equipment picked up radiation emitting from the capsule. It was then located about six feet from the side of the road.“This is an extraordinary result ... they have quite literally found the needle in the haystack,” said the emergency services minister...

1 DAY AGO