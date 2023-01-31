ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kings interested in trading for Sixers' Matisse Thybulle?

After getting off to a 28-21 start and seeming poised to end their 16-season playoff drought, the third-seeded Sacramento Kings are a buyer as the 2023 NBA trade deadline approaches. The Kings are looking to add "a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter" and they are "monitoring the availability of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Dubs interested in 76ers' defensive star Thybulle

The NBA's trade deadline is on Feb. 9 and the Warriors reportedly are ready to add guard depth while improving their perimeter defense. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Warriors have had internal conversations about Philadelphia Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle. Golden State values Thybulle's qualities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd: Kings sent gifts to West coaches to boost their All-Star candidates

The Sacramento Kings did not get the All-Star Game selections they were hoping for, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. The Kings entered Thursday third in the West at 29-21. They seemed like a good candidate to have De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis make it as All-Stars reserves. The Kings apparently sent some nice gifts to the Western Conference coaches to drum up support for Fox and Sabonis.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR

