Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Related
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
76ers Rumors: Warriors Another Team Linked to Matisse Thybulle
The Golden State Warriors could enter the market for 76ers' Matisse Thybulle.
These Four Teams Reportedly Have Interest in Trading for Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard
The NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and there are sure to be plenty of rumors. The Boston Celtics currently are the best team in the NBA with a 37-15 record and are looking to make their way back to the NBA Finals after losing last year against the Golden State Warriors. Boston swung a ...
De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis combine for epic Sacramento record not seen in 55 years
With both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis humming Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings collected another win, as they took down the San Antonio Spurs on the road, 119-109. Fox dropped 31 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field and added 10 assists, two rebounds, three steals, and a clock...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Kings interested in trading for Sixers' Matisse Thybulle?
After getting off to a 28-21 start and seeming poised to end their 16-season playoff drought, the third-seeded Sacramento Kings are a buyer as the 2023 NBA trade deadline approaches. The Kings are looking to add "a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter" and they are "monitoring the availability of...
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Warriors and Kings interested in Matisse Thybulle; Knicks a suitor for Pistons forward
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is now just over a week away on Thursday, Feb. 9, and as such the rumor mill is heating up. So far there hasn't been much in the way of news about potential blockbusters, but there are plenty of role players available that could help contenders bolster their squads for the stretch run.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: 'Half the league' after Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic; Warriors interested in Matisse Thybulle
There is now just more than a week until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9, which means teams across the league are working harder than ever to either bolster their squad for the stretch run or move their best players to get into a better draft position.
NBC Sports
Report: Dubs interested in 76ers' defensive star Thybulle
The NBA's trade deadline is on Feb. 9 and the Warriors reportedly are ready to add guard depth while improving their perimeter defense. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Warriors have had internal conversations about Philadelphia Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle. Golden State values Thybulle's qualities...
76ers' Matisse Thybulle Addresses Recent Trade Rumors
Matisse Thybulle has been linked to a couple of teams in the NBA's rumor mill as a potential trade target.
NBA Insiders Skeptical About Sixers' Desire to Trade Thybulle
Do the Sixers want to move Matisse Thybulle this year? NBA Insiders dish their thoughts on the current situation.
Yardbarker
Report: Indiana Pacers closely monitoring Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are one of a few teams "closely monitoring" Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. McDaniels, who turned 25 yesterday, was drafted by the Hornets late in the second round of 2019....
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd: Kings sent gifts to West coaches to boost their All-Star candidates
The Sacramento Kings did not get the All-Star Game selections they were hoping for, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. The Kings entered Thursday third in the West at 29-21. They seemed like a good candidate to have De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis make it as All-Stars reserves. The Kings apparently sent some nice gifts to the Western Conference coaches to drum up support for Fox and Sabonis.
FOX Sports
Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game
Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
76ers vs. Magic: Joel Embiid's Playing Status on Wednesday
Will Joel Embiid face the Magic on Wednesday night?
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Comments / 0