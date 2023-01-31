Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tigertv.tv
"No, you give Georgia credit" Head Coach Kim Mulkey on OT win against Georgia
The LSU Women's Basketball team faced one of their toughest challenges this season Thursday night. The Bayou Bengals went to overtime with SEC opponent Georgia and almost picked up their first loss of the season. The purple and gold even found themselves down by nine points during the game. But...
tigertv.tv
HIGLIGHTS | LSU WBB vs. GEORGIA | 2.2.2023
The LSU Women's Basketball team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 82-77 in their closest game of the season. The Purple and Gold struggled to get points up at the start of the game, only going 2-11 in the first quarter. Although they were able to pick up the pace, it was not enough to keep up with the Bulldogs, who shot 55 percent from the field.
tigertv.tv
LSU battles underage drinking in Tigerland
Tigerland is normally a hotspot for LSU students to have fun and unwind with friends, but students are bringing up safety concerns related to underage drinking. Following the death of Madison Brooks, the community seems to have had enough of the lax regulations on underage drinking and other risks that put students in danger. But on the other side many students feel that it'll take much more than that to make it safe.
tigertv.tv
LSU medical student shot in random attack
A 26-year-old LSU medical student was violently shot in a random attack Monday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Two men pulled out of a dark-colored Dodge Avenger with passenger and rear windows covered to attack the woman when she fought back. The two men proceeded to shoot her several times in the hands, arms and legs before retreating to their car and driving away afterward.
tigertv.tv
Calling Baton Rouge: How Baton Rouge is attracting new residents
Visit Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Chamber are working to attract people to Louisiana through events such as Mardi Gras parades and the 225 Fest this spring. Louisiana is ranked the 35th least moved-to state in the country this past year, according to the U-Haul annual growth index, which analyzes the gains and losses of one-way trucks entering and leaving each state.
tigertv.tv
Direct Flights from Baton Rouge to Washington D.C. Have Arrived
A direct flight between Washington Reagan National Airport and Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is starting on June 1, meaning travelers can fly capital to capital and avoid New Orleans traffic. Airport and state officials worked toward the development over the past decade, according to a tweet posted by Mayor Broome....
tigertv.tv
How bar-goers can take their safety back into their own hands
Bar-goers are concerned about safety following recent crimes in Baton Rouge that involved bars, including the death of Madison Brooks and a shooting at Dior. Many organizations and students created new ways to get people safely home from bars in response to these concerns. Two organizations stepped forward to offer...
tigertv.tv
Baton Rouge Glen Oaks residents create new law in the fight for neighborhood safety
Glen Oaks neighborhood residents received alarming news in December that a 10-foot-tall fence was being constructed around what was formerly a nursing home in the community, which also happens to be located a fence away from an elementary school. “We heard that one of the neighbors saw someone building a...
