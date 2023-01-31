Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Institutional Investors Are Quietly Allocating to Bitcoin, Sparking BTC Rallies
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo thinks institutions could be the driving force behind the recent Bitcoin (BTC) rally. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that the BTC rally coincides with a new pattern of billions of dollars worth of stablecoins flowing onto exchanges “during work days only.”. “Seems...
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Crypto Asset Surges 219% After Contentious SEC Decision – Could XRP Do the Same?
LBRY’s native token LBC is in the midst of a parabolic run-up following new developments relating to its battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The file-sharing and payments protocol lost a court case with the SEC in November of last year after a federal judge ruled that it violated securities laws when it sold LBC.
US News and World Report
Coinbase Wins Dismissal of Lawsuit Claiming It Sold Tokens Illegally
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit by Coinbase Global Inc customers who accused the cryptocurrency exchange of selling unregistered securities and failing to register as a broker-dealer. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said customers who transacted on the Coinbase and...
CoinDesk
Market Maker B2C2 Teams With Blockdaemon, Stakewise to Provide Ethereum Staking Liquidity
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto market maker B2C2 has teamed up with blockchain infrastructure firm Blockdaemon and staking protocol Stakewise to provide liquidity for staked ether (sETH), according to an emailed announcement shared with CoinDesk. B2C2 says it...
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
coinjournal.net
These 5 Long-term Crypto Projects Will Boom in 2023
It’s no secret that crypto markets have struggled to weather the storm of 2022, with FTX, the latest big-name crypto company to go bankrupt, and the broader global economic conditions contributing to the current bear market conditions. Knowing where to put their money safely and with the promise of returns is equally challenging for investors. The good news is that the crypto market outlook looks likely to show green shoots of recovery in 2023, with some metaverse crypto projects set to skyrocket.
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
The cryptocurrency's momentum just might accelerate this year. But the sizzle could also fizzle.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
This industry-leading company has been caught up in the bear market carnage, but it's setting the stage for a massive rebound.
ChatGPT's massive hype has made these 5 artificial intelligence stocks some of the hottest on the market
The success of ChatGPT has sparked a rally in artificial intelligence stocks. Shares of AI tech suppliers like Nvidia and Ambarella have jumped since the launch of ChatGPT. Here's a list of five AI stocks that have surged since OpenAI launched ChatGPT on November 30. Everyone is talking about ChatGPT,...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom
Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
Will Twitter Embrace Dogecoin Like Tesla? Elon Musk Reportedly Seeks Crypto Options In Payments Push
Twitter is reportedly working on a system that would allow users to make payments directly through the social media platform. Billionaire owner Elon Musk is said to be pushing for a fiat currency priority but wants the system to incorporate cryptocurrencies later on. What Happened: According to a Financial Times...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bulls plan to flip $23K to support by aiming to win this week’s $1B options expiry
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has been trading above $22,500 for 12 days. Of course, this situation can change even if Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell issues positive statements about the economy in today’s post-FOMC presser. Even if the decision matches the market consensus, the post-meeting statement should be investors’...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption
Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...
u.today
Shiba Inu-Supporting Head of Movie Theater Giant Touts Success of Crypto Payments
In a recently published tweet, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron claims that usage online "soared" after America's biggest cinema chain moved to add support for digital currencies as well as ApplePay and GooglePay. Adding support for cryptocurrencies was one of the top retail suggestions alongside the introduction of AMC-branded merchandise...
msn.com
NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2030, doubling down on its bullishness for the world's largest cryptocurrency
Ark Invest said bitcoin could hit nearly $1.5 million by 2030, a 6,326% increase from its current price. Bitcoin is off 65% from its record high amid a lengthy crypto bear market. The famed money manager predicted bitcoin will scale unto a "multi-trillion dollar market," per a recent report. Cathie...
usethebitcoin.com
Bitcoin Surges Above $24,000 Hitting New 6-month High
Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new 6-month high as the virtual currency hits $24,000. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, continues to move higher as it has already expanded by almost 50% in just a few months. The question is whether the current bull market will continue in the near future and if Bitcoin will hit $30,000.
Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Bitcoin Joining Trillion Dollar Club By 2030 — Here Are Its Bearish, Average And Bullish Price Views
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Management has released its seventh edition of the ‘Big Ideas 2023’, which suggests that apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD is on a trajectory that could see it become a multi-trillion dollar market in the coming years. What Happened: This comes at a time when Bitcoin...
Bitcoin could hit $1.5 million in just 7 years according to a new report from Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest
In the midst of a brutal Crypto Winter, one of Bitcoin’s biggest bulls is as optimistic as ever.
