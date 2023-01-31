ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Crypto Asset Surges 219% After Contentious SEC Decision – Could XRP Do the Same?

LBRY’s native token LBC is in the midst of a parabolic run-up following new developments relating to its battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The file-sharing and payments protocol lost a court case with the SEC in November of last year after a federal judge ruled that it violated securities laws when it sold LBC.
US News and World Report

Coinbase Wins Dismissal of Lawsuit Claiming It Sold Tokens Illegally

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit by Coinbase Global Inc customers who accused the cryptocurrency exchange of selling unregistered securities and failing to register as a broker-dealer. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said customers who transacted on the Coinbase and...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
coinjournal.net

These 5 Long-term Crypto Projects Will Boom in 2023

It’s no secret that crypto markets have struggled to weather the storm of 2022, with FTX, the latest big-name crypto company to go bankrupt, and the broader global economic conditions contributing to the current bear market conditions. Knowing where to put their money safely and with the promise of returns is equally challenging for investors. The good news is that the crypto market outlook looks likely to show green shoots of recovery in 2023, with some metaverse crypto projects set to skyrocket.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom

Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
dailyhodl.com

Binance Partners With Mastercard for Prepaid Crypto Cards in New Push for Adoption

Crypto giant Binance is teaming up with financial titan Mastercard to launch the “Binance Card” in Brazil. In a new announcement, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, says it is committed to growing a relationship between traditional financial services and crypto. “Binance Card is...
u.today

Shiba Inu-Supporting Head of Movie Theater Giant Touts Success of Crypto Payments

In a recently published tweet, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron claims that usage online "soared" after America's biggest cinema chain moved to add support for digital currencies as well as ApplePay and GooglePay. Adding support for cryptocurrencies was one of the top retail suggestions alongside the introduction of AMC-branded merchandise...
msn.com

NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
usethebitcoin.com

Bitcoin Surges Above $24,000 Hitting New 6-month High

Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new 6-month high as the virtual currency hits $24,000. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, continues to move higher as it has already expanded by almost 50% in just a few months. The question is whether the current bull market will continue in the near future and if Bitcoin will hit $30,000.

