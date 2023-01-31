ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigertv.tv

HIGLIGHTS | LSU WBB vs. GEORGIA | 2.2.2023

The LSU Women's Basketball team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 82-77 in their closest game of the season. The Purple and Gold struggled to get points up at the start of the game, only going 2-11 in the first quarter. Although they were able to pick up the pace, it was not enough to keep up with the Bulldogs, who shot 55 percent from the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

LSU battles underage drinking in Tigerland

Tigerland is normally a hotspot for LSU students to have fun and unwind with friends, but students are bringing up safety concerns related to underage drinking. Following the death of Madison Brooks, the community seems to have had enough of the lax regulations on underage drinking and other risks that put students in danger. But on the other side many students feel that it'll take much more than that to make it safe.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

LSU medical student shot in random attack

A 26-year-old LSU medical student was violently shot in a random attack Monday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Two men pulled out of a dark-colored Dodge Avenger with passenger and rear windows covered to attack the woman when she fought back. The two men proceeded to shoot her several times in the hands, arms and legs before retreating to their car and driving away afterward.
NASHVILLE, TN
tigertv.tv

Calling Baton Rouge: How Baton Rouge is attracting new residents

Visit Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Chamber are working to attract people to Louisiana through events such as Mardi Gras parades and the 225 Fest this spring. Louisiana is ranked the 35th least moved-to state in the country this past year, according to the U-Haul annual growth index, which analyzes the gains and losses of one-way trucks entering and leaving each state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

Direct Flights from Baton Rouge to Washington D.C. Have Arrived

A direct flight between Washington Reagan National Airport and Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is starting on June 1, meaning travelers can fly capital to capital and avoid New Orleans traffic. Airport and state officials worked toward the development over the past decade, according to a tweet posted by Mayor Broome....
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

How bar-goers can take their safety back into their own hands

Bar-goers are concerned about safety following recent crimes in Baton Rouge that involved bars, including the death of Madison Brooks and a shooting at Dior. Many organizations and students created new ways to get people safely home from bars in response to these concerns. Two organizations stepped forward to offer...
BATON ROUGE, LA

