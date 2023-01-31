Tigerland is normally a hotspot for LSU students to have fun and unwind with friends, but students are bringing up safety concerns related to underage drinking. Following the death of Madison Brooks, the community seems to have had enough of the lax regulations on underage drinking and other risks that put students in danger. But on the other side many students feel that it'll take much more than that to make it safe.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO