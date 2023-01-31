ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Some St. Cloud Residents Advised to Run Water After Main Break

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After working for several hours, St. Cloud city crews have repaired a water main break. The repairs were at Cooper Avenue and 30th Street South. Residents and business owners in that area are advised to run water from all faucets for optimal water quality. It is common after a disruption in service to see color in the water. Starting with cold water, run your faucets for at least a few minutes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Traffic warning issued for downtown St. Paul Saturday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nothing can screw up best-laid plans like getting caught in a major traffic jam. If you're venturing into downtown St. Paul Saturday, especially to attend an event at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium or somewhere nearby, driving or parking could be a major headache.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud’s Official Bird Should Be the Savers Parking Lot Seagulls

Ahh, the seagull flock that sits in the parking lot by Savers and Joann Fabric. Such majestic creatures. If you have ever been in that parking lot you know exactly what flock I'm talking about. There is a flock of seagulls that hangs out in the "no-mans-land" of that lot between Burger King and Harbour Freight. They just chill there. Walk in circles, fly a little bit, and I don't know, plot their takeover of the city?
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Joseph Development Update

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph had a big year in 2022 with more growth expected here in the new year. Community Development Director Nate Keller says 2022 was a record year for permit activity in St. Joseph with a new development of townhomes by the Kennedy School as well as commercial development.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Gov. Walz approves disaster assistance for St. Louis County

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz approved a request from seven counties, including St. Louis County for disaster assistance. According to the news release, the request is to provide state public disaster assistance with response, clean up, and repair costs related to a winter storm that struck the region Dec. 12 through Dec. 16, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota

No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Is this Restriction Enforced in St. Cloud?

This winter has been particularly snowy. We already have as much snow, actually even more than we normally get during a whole winter. And we still have at least 2 more months of it. We have all seen those cars that have become snow mounds. Cars that haven't been moved...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Lincoln Center Topic Of Another St. Cloud Council Discussion

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council had another long discussion about a homeless shelter on the east side of St. Cloud. The Lincoln Center was under the new business section on Monday night's meeting. Community Development Director Matt Glaesman updated the council on the progress of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kroxam.com

GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES

Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

St. Joseph Asking Lawmakers, Voters for Half Cent Sales Tax

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph city council would like to add a half-cent sales tax. The council approved a resolution during a special meeting Monday. It now needs approval from the Minnesota State Legislature with city residents getting the final say with a referendum question on a ballot. Mayor Rick Schultz says he doesn't know if that would happen this fall or sometime next year.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
MIX 94.9

Ice Fishing Conditions Improving in Central MN

The recent sub-zero degree temperatures isn't bad for everyone in Central Minnesota. The cold weather is helping to firm up ice conditions on area lakes and help with mobility on lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He indicates the slush has frozen on lakes and some of the moisture between the snow and ice has also frozen. Schmitt says this helps with mobility on lakes but many roads on area lakes will be a bit bumpy so be aware of that.
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn.  "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud’s Copper Lantern Granted Beer, Wine License

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular breakfast place on the east side of St. Cloud has been granted a beer and wine license. The St. Cloud City Council approved the application for the Copper Lantern, which is transitioning to the new name Copper Kitchen. Owner Maddie Waseka says she...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

