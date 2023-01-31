Mrs. Joann (Young) Morgan, of Edmonton, Kentucky, formerly of Albany, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 31, 2023. at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky having attained the age of 74 years, 8 months, and 27 days. She was born on Tuesday, May 04, 1948 in Clinton County, Kentucky the daughter of Charlie and Mary (Looper) Young. She was a Christian woman of the Baptist faith, member of the Pink Ridge Baptist Church in Edmonton, Kentucky, a cook for The Lighthouse Restaurant in Sulphur Well, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Janie Messner, Gertie (Craig) Cummings, Ruth Stockton, Clara (Mills), Sue Young, brother, Andrew Young.

