ffnews.com

Loans Available at Conotoxia for a Larger Amount and for 12 Months

Conotoxia, a global fintech from Poland, introduces a novelty in terms of its multi-currency lending services. Customers can now apply for up to 5,000 PLN or the equivalent amount in euros, dollars, pounds or francs and repay the liability in 12 instalments. At Conotoxia, users determine the loan amount they...
The News-Messenger

Student loan payments postponed ... again

We often think of the new year as a fresh start, but one obstacle that’s still lingering in the background for so many is the burden of student loan debt. The good news is that you don’t have to carry that burden forever, and you don’t have to do it alone. More:1 million...
Markets Insider

FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors

FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
USA Diario

Loans you can apply for in 2023 in the United States

At the beginning of 2023, U.S. citizens are required to pay their taxes on time. The objective is to avoid incurring penalties and also to be favored with government refunds. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus, taxpayers have been receiving large amounts of tax refunds. The financial support has been related to the desire for families to resolve an economic situation exacerbated by the pandemic.
MyNorthwest

Retirees seeking other countries to maximize their dollars

Twelve percent of American retirees are leaving the country, according to an Aegon Retirement Readiness survey from 2022, with the main reason being affordability. For someone to comfortably retire at age 67 in 2023, according to sites like NerdWallet, they would need nearly $1.8 million to comfortably live over the next 20 years. On the other hand, Zoomers — a term used to refer to members of Generation Z — would need closer to $3 million because of the rising costs of inflation.
dailyhodl.com

Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market

A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
Business Insider

Payoff Personal Loans from Happy Money Review 2023

7.99% - 29.99% APR. No prepayment or late fees. You won't be charged any fees for paying off your loan early or for making a late payment. Low minimum APR. Happy Money's lowest APR is one of the better rates out there, though you'll only qualify for that rate with a good credit score.
solarpowerworldonline.com

Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart

American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
