Read full article on original website
Related
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Elon Musk's reported payments plan for Twitter sends dogecoin skyrocketing 10%
Elon Musk is looking at adding a payments system to Twitter, according to the Financial Times. Dogecoin climbed as much as 10% on speculation the meme coin could be a part of Twitter's revenue stream. Dogecoin has surged more than 30% so far in 2023 amid a broader crypto rally.
Elon Musk considering crypto payments for Twitter in push to build ‘everything app’
Three months after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform is laying the groundwork to introduce payment tools, according to a report from the Financial Times. With Twitter reportedly hemorrhaging millions of dollars a day, Musk has been searching for new sources of revenue, with payments offering a potential path forward. The billionaire entrepreneur known for electric cars and rockets got his start with PayPal, after all.
Twitter Pay Could Challenge PayPal, Financial Censorship as Company's Advertising Revenue Plummets
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is determined to make a difference. The billionaire entrepreneur's acquisition of the social media giant in October for $44 billion was just the beginning of his ambitions.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry deletes his Twitter profile after ominous 'sell' warning
Michael Burry deleted his Twitter profile a day after tweeting a single word: "Sell." The "Big Short" investor has quit Twitter several times before, often after his tweets went viral. Burry has predicted an inflation resurgence, a stock-market crash, and a multiyear recession. Michael Burry certainly has a flair for...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Meta stock could jump 30% as Mark Zuckerberg sobers up on his metaverse ambitions and focuses on other initiatives, Gene Munster says
Meta stock could see a 30% upside as Mark Zuckerberg shows he's listening to investors, Gene Munster says. Despite the Meta CEO's ambitions in the metaverse, Zuckerberg promised investors a "year of efficiency." The metaverse isn't among its top priorities this year, after the company burned through $13.72 billion in...
Elon Musk plans to turn Twitter into a rival to PayPal’s online payment system
Elon Musk is investigating new ways to enhance Twitter’s revenue following his historic takeover, and his next step will be to target one of his former enterprises. In the months following his $44 billion acquisition, Musk has significantly changed the social media powerhouse. Despite widespread ridicule for his paid...
Twitter is developing a payments feature, they should call it X and crush PayPal
One of Elon Musk’s grand visions for Twitter is to become an “everything” app similar to the WeChat giant in China. Since taking over the most influential social network in the world, Musk has not been quiet about his ideas for Twitter’s future, which includes a built-in platform for payments. This would also be centered around the ability to park capital in money market accounts, shop for goods, and support a creator marketplace in ways that might be similar, or better, than YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook, as examples.
CoinDesk
Elon Musk Wants Twitter Payments System to Accommodate Crypto: FT
Twitter is designing a system to permit payments through the social-media platform, and although billionaire owner Elon Musk wants it "first and foremost" to be for fiat currencies, he wants the ability to add cryptocurrencies later, the Financial Times reported Monday. Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use,...
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs, or 7% of its workforce
PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls "the challenging macro-economic environment." PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some of its organizations affected more than others. The company did not further specify. PayPal is the parent of payment apps Venmo and Xoom and the coupon service Honey, among other brands.The company, based in San Jose, California, is the latest in the technology sector to trim its headcount. During the month of January alone, Google, Microsoft and...
dailyhodl.com
Twitter Shuts Down ‘Doge Tipping Bot’, Prompting Appeals to Elon Musk, Backlash From Dogecoin Community
Social media giant Twitter is shutting down a bot that allows users to tip others in meme crypto Dogecoin (DOGE), prompting appeals to CEO Elon Musk. According to one of the program’s designers, the bot got purged alongside many other robots as a part of Twitter’s new policy to combat automated spam.
ffnews.com
Airswift Technology and Cloud Payments Partner to Enable Instant Access to Crypto with VISA and MasterCard
Airswift Technology Limited, a leading Web3.0 native payment company, and Cloud Payments, a digital payments and banking technology platform provider have joined forces to enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale using VISA and MasterCard payment methods. The collaboration will simplify crypto-based purchases by providing crypto...
fintechfutures.com
US payments platform Moov lands $45m Series B
Moov, an open source platform enabling users to integrate payments into their products, has raised $45 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Commerce Ventures and saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Visa and Sorenson Ventures. Announcing Moov’s $45 million Series B, the firm’s co-founder...
How Airbnb Saved the Company from Bankruptcy by Selling Cereal
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 5 years, you’re probably familiar with the home rental site Airbnb.com. Airbnb was founded in August 2008, by Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk, and Joe Gebbia.
Report: Network International Close to $700M Mashreq Payments Deal
Network International is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment business. The deal could value Mashreq’s payments operation at as high as $700 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), citing unnamed sources. A spokesperson for Network International declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS Wednesday...
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls “the challenging macro-economic environment.”. PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some...
Comments / 0