Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WGAU
Lady Dogs take No. 3 LSU to OT, lose in Baton Rouge
“We played hard, we fought hard, I’m very proud of our team."
tigertv.tv
"No, you give Georgia credit" Head Coach Kim Mulkey on OT win against Georgia
The LSU Women's Basketball team faced one of their toughest challenges this season Thursday night. The Bayou Bengals went to overtime with SEC opponent Georgia and almost picked up their first loss of the season. The purple and gold even found themselves down by nine points during the game. But...
Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese showed little interest in celebrating after extending her LSU-record double-double streak to help the third-ranked Tigers maintain their unblemished record. She wasn’t all that pleased with how she or her team played. Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night. “Honestly, it’s a wake-up call,” Reese said. “We beat Tennessee (on Monday) and then we came into Georgia thinking they were going to lay down.
Major LSU football star launches personal logo, website, and merchandise
LSU football fans eager to represent their favorite players ahead of the 2023 season are in luck. Today, another Tigers star player announced his new website, logo, and apparel line. LSU football linebacker Harold Perkins is the latest prominent college athlete to take advantage of NIL opportunities. The 2nd year...
LSU Pitcher Thatcher Hurd Donates NIL Money to Baton Rouge Charity
We've seen an increase in college athletes getting paid through the NIL deal. This has changed many lives, and it's beautiful to see. But what if the athlete comes from money, what do they do? Well LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd donated his entire NIL deal to charity. What a great...
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
After huge victory, No. 4 Alabama gets LSU next
No. 4 Alabama bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to have its largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent. Its next opponent knows just how explosive the Crimson Tide can be. Alabama visits LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., three weeks after the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Make the Cut, Ranked No. 25 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll has LSU ranked No. 25. The Tigers have been ranked in this preseason poll for 17 consecutive years. Including LSU, the SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25 with three ranked in...
Brian Kelly, LSU See 2023 Recruiting Class Go As Planned
No National Signing Day surprises for the Tigers after signing all 25 commitments in December.
LSU Football: The Tigers' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of LSU's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana The LSU Women’s Basketball Team Got A NIL Deal
Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan scores big once again after offering Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) partnerships to all eligible players on the Tigers Women’s Basketball team. McKernan signed his first NIL deal with Lady Tiger Alexis Morris in December 2021. Since then, the personal injury attorney has become...
brproud.com
Southern announces 2023 football schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
Here’s a List of All The Acadiana Division 1 Signings on National Signing Day 2023
With the Super Bowl upon us, and college football completed for about a month or so football in the 2022-2023 season is almost over. But with that National Signing Day is upon us. This day is such a monumental day for all the kids in high school looking to continue their athletic aspirations.
lafourchegazette.com
Trojans keep playoff hopes in tact with win over 19-win Terrebonne
To make the playoffs, the Central Lafourche boys’ basketball team has to get red-hot in the second round of district play. The Trojans beat Terrebonne 60-53 on Tuesday night in Houma, scoring a huge victory over a 19-win opponent. The victory improves the Trojans to 13-11 on the season...
theadvocate.com
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
225batonrouge.com
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
tigertv.tv
LSU medical student shot in random attack
A 26-year-old LSU medical student was violently shot in a random attack Monday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Two men pulled out of a dark-colored Dodge Avenger with passenger and rear windows covered to attack the woman when she fought back. The two men proceeded to shoot her several times in the hands, arms and legs before retreating to their car and driving away afterward.
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
tigertv.tv
Student organizations lead the way for a safer community
Many female students at LSU are speaking out about their own experience with sexual assault on social media following the death of Madison Brooks. Multiple women shared similar stories of being roofied at bars and taken advantage of afterward. Emily Hebert, the vice president of Tigers Against Sexual Assault (TASA),...
Comments / 0