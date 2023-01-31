ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Associated Press

Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese showed little interest in celebrating after extending her LSU-record double-double streak to help the third-ranked Tigers maintain their unblemished record. She wasn’t all that pleased with how she or her team played. Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night. “Honestly, it’s a wake-up call,” Reese said. “We beat Tennessee (on Monday) and then we came into Georgia thinking they were going to lay down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

After huge victory, No. 4 Alabama gets LSU next

No. 4 Alabama bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to have its largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent. Its next opponent knows just how explosive the Crimson Tide can be. Alabama visits LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., three weeks after the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brproud.com

Southern announces 2023 football schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football will host six home games for the 2023 season. The home games include matchups against Jackson State, FAMU, and Prairie View A&M. The Jaguars released its full football schedule Wednesday night. The Jaguars open the season on the road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Trojans keep playoff hopes in tact with win over 19-win Terrebonne

To make the playoffs, the Central Lafourche boys’ basketball team has to get red-hot in the second round of district play. The Trojans beat Terrebonne 60-53 on Tuesday night in Houma, scoring a huge victory over a 19-win opponent. The victory improves the Trojans to 13-11 on the season...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

LSU medical student shot in random attack

A 26-year-old LSU medical student was violently shot in a random attack Monday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Two men pulled out of a dark-colored Dodge Avenger with passenger and rear windows covered to attack the woman when she fought back. The two men proceeded to shoot her several times in the hands, arms and legs before retreating to their car and driving away afterward.
NASHVILLE, TN
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

Student organizations lead the way for a safer community

Many female students at LSU are speaking out about their own experience with sexual assault on social media following the death of Madison Brooks. Multiple women shared similar stories of being roofied at bars and taken advantage of afterward. Emily Hebert, the vice president of Tigers Against Sexual Assault (TASA),...
BATON ROUGE, LA

