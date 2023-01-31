Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
Winnfield lawmaker says paying homeowners to fortify against hurricanes will lower property coverage, ease state’s insurance crisis.
As lawmakers continue to debate a plan to help alleviate soaring property insurance costs and availability in Louisiana, there is growing support for a plan to incentivize homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs and lower their coverage costs. Winnfield Representative Jack McFarland proposed the idea of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program…:
lincolnparishjournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Postel responds to allegations
Letters to the editor do not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal and its staff. The LPJ reserves the right to decline publishing submitted Letters to the Editor on a letter-by-letter basis. Letters to the Editor can be submitted via email to lpjnewsla@gmail.com. _________________________________. Prior...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Habitat for Humanity receives donation
Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana received $25,000 from Frank and Kathie Cordaro who owns Today’s Reality in Ruston. This donation will be used to fund Ruston’s newest Habitat for Humanity home this year. The home that will be built in the Cordaro’s name will be constructed in...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Argent Financial Group announces continued sponsorship for Hambidge Creative Residency Program
Argent Financial Group, a leading fiduciary wealth management firm, announced today that the company will sponsor a fellowship for the Hambidge Creative Residency Program. This will be the company’s fifth consecutive year sponsoring. The Argent Financial Distinguished Fellowship is available to residents of Ruston who work in writing, visual...
lincolnparishjournal.com
CASA of NELA in search of advocates
Will you be the next #CASAman for 2023? Cody Albritton is our first #CASAman to highlight this year. Cody is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer who serves children in Northeast Louisiana. He and his wife Christina have three children and live in Monroe. When he isn’t busy as the Discipleship Pastor at North Monroe Baptist Church, he enjoys hunting and family time.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling State among recipients of $75K Ascend grant to support student parents
Grambling State University is one of eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) to join Ascend at the Aspen Institute’s Black and Native Family Futures Fund. This new capacity-building fund provides financial support and expert technical assistance to selected HBCU and TCU campuses...
myneworleans.com
Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
magnoliareporter.com
Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep
The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Spotlight on Black History Month in America
In celebration of the contributions to society and cultural influences Black people have had in America over the last 400 years, the Lincoln Parish Journal will feature each week for the month of February, a spotlight on some of those men and women, who have pioneered and built upon their successes as more contemporary history makers. Today we start with the aviation industry.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling State School of Nursing to host forum January 31 for prospective healthcare professionals
It’s a profession that has always been important and in demand. Nursing has become even more crucial and needed than ever before in recent years and Grambling State University (GSU) can provide the education and experience needed to become part of that demand. Those interested in the field have an opportunity to learn more about Grambling State’s School of Nursing during a forum to be held both in-person and virtually at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 live from the Bettye Smith Nursing building auditorium on GSU’s campus.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech Debate takes state
Louisiana Tech’s Debate Team repeated its success at last year’s state tournament and are the 2023 Louisiana State Champions. The competed at the Southern Forensics Championship recently at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. This tournament is the state competition for Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. In addition to...
KSLA
Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Former Ouachita Parish deputy clerk Donald J. Ryder, Jr. was arrested this morning on charges such as money laundering, computer fraud and malfeasance in office. Ryder is accused of diverting public funds from the Clerk of Court to himself via PayPal. An audit report released...
West Monroe Police Department advises residents to avoid scammers
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Several cases of money scams have been investigated by the West Monroe Police Department. Recently, scammers have been telling people that they’ve won a lottery or a Publisher’s Clearing House prize. The scammers are also instructing people to go buy gift cards and put money on them. This is a […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
They built Lincoln…
As an acknowledgement of our past during this year of Lincoln Parish’s sesquicentennial, The Lincoln Parish Journal is inviting readers to identify men and women who played a significant role in building up the community and had an influence on individual lives during the 1950s through 2000s. We will...
theadvocate.com
Come hungry: Biscuits and more great eats in Monroe and West Monroe
There are few things in life more nostalgic to a Southerner than a perfectly created biscuit. Top that off with delicious breakfast items and an ambiance reminiscent of New Orleans, and you’ve reached Southern culinary heaven. That’s the idea behind Delta Biscuit Co. of Monroe, a popular eatery started...
East Texas police departments warning of 4 'armed and dangerous' inmates who injured jailers, escaped from Arkansas jail
MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — The New Boston Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after four inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail. According to the Columbia County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office, the following inmates drove away from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia around 1:20 a.m. Monday:
The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure on East Alabama Avenue between North Bonner Street, and North Vienna Street as of 7:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until further notice. The Downtown Revitalization Improvement Project will remain closed in order to proceed. If you have any questions you can […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
QT construction moves forward
Drive in front of the Lincoln Parish Library near the interstate, and you’ll see the cracking of rock and the tilling of dirt readying another new business location for Ruston: a QuikTrip convenience store and gas station, better known as “QT”. “QuikTrip is excited to be coming...
KTBS
Mother and child hit by car on School Street, child dies.
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Tuesday, Ringgold Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash on School Street that left a woman and her child, 10, injured. According to RPD, both victims were treated and transported to a local hospital in the Shreveport area. Officials confirmed that around...
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
