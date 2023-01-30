Read full article on original website
How the 'Cat in the Hat' Took Not-So-Straight Line to NASCAR Hall of Fame
In 1971, Jack Roush partnered with Wayne Gapp to compete in major-league drag racing, even winning a Pro Stock title in the National Hot Rod Association. In 1984, Roush jumped into road racing. He was a quick success in both Sports Car Club of America and International Motor Sports Association series, scoring with drivers Tommy Kendall, Scott Pruett and Willy T. Ribbs.
One of NASCAR’s few female team owners, Jodi Geschickter embarks on her 29th season
Jodi Geschickter, who co-owns JTG Daugherty Racing, talks about a momentous date at the 1989 Coke 600, her naivete as a young race team owner and the future of women in motorsports.
This ex-NASCAR star now runs a different type of race — and he’s most likely faster than you
The Fox Sports analyst finished 13th overall out of 1,276 runners at a marathon in South Carolina earlier this winter. One of the keys? “I love misery,” he says.
Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?
“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
14-year-old bull rider dies in North Carolina rodeo accident
A 14-year-old boy was killed in a bull-riding accident at a North Carolina rodeo.On Saturday, the teen bull rider died after he was thrown from a bull at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series in King, North Carolina, a county emergency management director told the Winston-Salem Journal. Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry told the newspaper first responders were called to the scene for a cardiac arrest report.In a statement, the rodeo company identified the teen as Denim Bradshaw.Rafter K Rodeo Company offered condolences to Bradshaw's family and thanked emergency personnel for responding to the scene."Our sport is truly a...
Remembering 2 Daytona 500s That Went Completely Off the Rails, and 1 That Was a Total Dud
The Daytona 500 is, bar none, the crown jewel of the NASCAR Cup Series season. In fact, no race even remotely compares to the 500 — appropriately nicknamed “The Great American Race” — in terms of grandeur, notoriety, and prestige. But even with all the buzz...
If Brad Keselowski Isn’t Being Vengeful, Then He’s at Least Being Ironic
We figured the 2023 Superstar Racing Experience schedule would pique the interest of current NASCAR drivers. But Brad Keselowski skipped piqued and took the plunge by revealing he would compete in all six races in SRX’s third season. It’s hard to tell how much of it is a case...
NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move
NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASCAR makes several big changes ahead of the 2023 season
NASCAR has made several major changes to its rulebook as the 2023 season is coming soon. Check out the latest evaluations of the recent changes!
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Brehanna Daniels Broke Barriers as the First Black Woman Pit Crew Member in NASCAR
When Brehanna Daniels started school at Norfolk State University, making NASCAR history wasn't even the smallest blip on her radar. But, sometimes you make your mark on the world where you least expect it. In 2016, the Virginia native was recruited into the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. This took...
NBC Sports
Friday 5: Clash at Coliseum provides a reset for RFK Racing
Mired in traffic was not where Chris Buescher expected to be. Sure, he knew that racing 22 cars on a quarter-mile track inside a stadium that has hosted the Super Bowl, Olympics and World Series would put him in tight confines, but when the green flag waved for last year’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Buescher was in traffic on the freeway.
Justin Marks comments as NASCAR has made a wall ride rule
Ross Chastain rode the wall at Martinsville Speedway, passing five cars; The car will now be preserved. Last year at Martinsville Speedway, Ross Chastain needed 2 positions as he took the white flag. So, he grabbed 5th gear for the first time all day. Hear from the team co-owner below.
NASCAR remains in discussions for a big return to Rockingham Speedway
NASCAR reportedly had early discussions with Rockingham Speedway relating to a possible return after Cup Series racing ended in 2004.
NASCAR Confirms Cup Series Will Include In-Car Cameras in 2023 for All Cars Like 2022 Playoffs
NASCAR heard a lot of feedback last year in the first season of the Next Gen car. Some good. Some bad. Fans enjoyed the entertaining racing product and numerous different winners. Conversely, drivers consistently complained about harder impacts, and the resulting concussions backed up their claims. Toward the end of...
NASCAR could introduce mufflers for short tracks in the future
NASCAR reportedly could add mufflers to the NextGen cars at short track races depending on feedback from the fans and drivers.
NASCAR Goes International? Jeff Gordon Has Some Exciting Ideas About the Sport's Future.
If you've looked at the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, then you've probably taken note of the changes that the auto sanctioning body has made to appeal to both relatively new fans as well as more seasoned viewers who were introduced to the sport decades ago. The new fans will be catered to when NASCAR heads to Los Angeles for a repeat of the Clash at The Coliseum and to Chicago in July for the Chicago Street Race. The old fans? They're probably going to be most pumped about the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, as NASCAR hasn't regularly raced at the Wilkes County, North Carolina track since the mid-'90s.
Denny Hamlin Made NASCAR History at the 2006 Busch Clash
Today, Denny Hamlin is a seasoned vet in the Cup Series, with nearly 20 years of experience in NASCAR's highest level. The longtime racer for Joe Gibbs Racing has seen Victory Lane at a number of major events, including three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, one Coca-Cola 600, and one All-Star Race. His 48 wins make him tied for 16th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. But, long before he was the Denny Hamlin we all know today, he was a fresh-faced, 25-year-old rookie in the Nextel Cup Series.
NASCAR Race Lengths: 2023 (Stages)
The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin this weekend with the Clash at the Coliseum. Ahead of the season, NASCAR has released the race and stage lengths for the season. View stage lengths for every NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023 below. 2023 NASCAR Race Lengths. Date | Track...
