How the 'Cat in the Hat' Took Not-So-Straight Line to NASCAR Hall of Fame

In 1971, Jack Roush partnered with Wayne Gapp to compete in major-league drag racing, even winning a Pro Stock title in the National Hot Rod Association. In 1984, Roush jumped into road racing. He was a quick success in both Sports Car Club of America and International Motor Sports Association series, scoring with drivers Tommy Kendall, Scott Pruett and Willy T. Ribbs.
Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?

“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
14-year-old bull rider dies in North Carolina rodeo accident

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a bull-riding accident at a North Carolina rodeo.On Saturday, the teen bull rider died after he was thrown from a bull at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series in King, North Carolina, a county emergency management director told the Winston-Salem Journal. Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry told the newspaper first responders were called to the scene for a cardiac arrest report.In a statement, the rodeo company identified the teen as Denim Bradshaw.Rafter K Rodeo Company offered condolences to Bradshaw's family and thanked emergency personnel for responding to the scene."Our sport is truly a...
NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move

NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Friday 5: Clash at Coliseum provides a reset for RFK Racing

Mired in traffic was not where Chris Buescher expected to be. Sure, he knew that racing 22 cars on a quarter-mile track inside a stadium that has hosted the Super Bowl, Olympics and World Series would put him in tight confines, but when the green flag waved for last year’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Buescher was in traffic on the freeway.
NASCAR Goes International? Jeff Gordon Has Some Exciting Ideas About the Sport's Future.

If you've looked at the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, then you've probably taken note of the changes that the auto sanctioning body has made to appeal to both relatively new fans as well as more seasoned viewers who were introduced to the sport decades ago. The new fans will be catered to when NASCAR heads to Los Angeles for a repeat of the Clash at The Coliseum and to Chicago in July for the Chicago Street Race. The old fans? They're probably going to be most pumped about the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, as NASCAR hasn't regularly raced at the Wilkes County, North Carolina track since the mid-'90s.
Denny Hamlin Made NASCAR History at the 2006 Busch Clash

Today, Denny Hamlin is a seasoned vet in the Cup Series, with nearly 20 years of experience in NASCAR's highest level. The longtime racer for Joe Gibbs Racing has seen Victory Lane at a number of major events, including three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, one Coca-Cola 600, and one All-Star Race. His 48 wins make him tied for 16th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. But, long before he was the Denny Hamlin we all know today, he was a fresh-faced, 25-year-old rookie in the Nextel Cup Series.
NASCAR Race Lengths: 2023 (Stages)

The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin this weekend with the Clash at the Coliseum. Ahead of the season, NASCAR has released the race and stage lengths for the season. View stage lengths for every NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023 below. 2023 NASCAR Race Lengths. Date | Track...

