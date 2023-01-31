Read full article on original website
Related
bladenonline.com
Let’s Eat Out, But Where?
Happy Groundhog’s Day to one and all. I know that our friend Punxsutawney Phil is not really a meteorologist but it’s a fun tradition we follow each year. I guess it must not be rainy and overcast in Pennsylvania today because the newscasters have declared that he did see his shadow, and has forecast 6 more weeks of winter for the nation. It certainly feels like winter around here today. Maybe we will get the chance to play in some snow.
bladenonline.com
Mother County Genealogical Society Meeting Feb. 11
The Mother County Genealogical Society will meet on Saturday February 11 at 12:30 p.m. inside the Bladenboro Historical Society Building located at 818 South Main Street. All with an interest in history and genealogy are welcome. Albert Shaw will present a program on the history and methods for extracting tar...
bladenonline.com
Bladen Recreation Blastball Registration Now Open
Bladen Recreation’s Blastball registration is now open and will continue through March 3. Blastball is coed for ages 3-5. Age is determined as of April 1, 2023. The fee is $30 to play. Registration can be completed online (Registration Link) or in person at the Bladen County Parks and...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Friday
1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen is home against Red Springs in a Southeastern Athletic Conference tripleheader. East Bladen is scheduled to play at Fairmont. Junior varsity boys games start at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. (STANDINGS) 2. Community...
bladenonline.com
Motown Special with Denise Tichenor February 18 at Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater
The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will present an evening of Motown on Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m. with “The Motown Special with Denise Tichenor and Friends.” The show will feature full back-up band and singers, many costume changes, and a musical tour of this special music genre.
bladenonline.com
Bladen’s Unemployment Rate At 4.3% In December, 3.2% Statewide
Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in December and increased in four, according to figures released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Commerce. Bladen County’s unemployment was at 4.3% for December, which was a 0.7% drop compared to November’s 5.0% rate, the state...
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: High School Spring Sports Games Begin End Of February
Basketball season is red-hot. Take Monday’s East Bladen at West Bladen boys game as an example with the homestanding Knights winning against their county rivals in overtime. The ACC is heading into the home stretch with Clemson surprisingly on top. North Carolina is lurking, NC State is winning and Duke beat Wake Forest 75-73 on Tuesday in a thriller.
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Bladen Basketball Teams Gear Up For Stretch Drive
Down the stretch we come and still a lot on the line with two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference boys standings with only three games remaining. East Bladen (15-4 overall), Red Springs (15-6) and St. Pauls (11-10) each are 7-2 in league play with West Bladen (15-6) only a game back at 6-3.
bladenonline.com
Middle School Girls Basketball: Clarkton School School of Discovery 13, Bladenboro 8
BLADENBORO – Nevaeh Brown scored 5 of her game-high 7 points in the 2nd half as Clarkton School of Discovery rallied for a 13-8 Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls‘ basketball victory over Bladenboro Thursday. Coach Hakeem Swindell’s Lady Blue Devils moved into 1st place in the Waccamaw’s ‘A’...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Basketball: Emereau Bladen 38, Riverside Christian 24
FAYETTEVILLE – Emereau Bladen closed the game with a 13-5 run that secured a 38-24 middle school boys’ basketball victory over Riverside Christian Thursday that was the Aviators 3rd win of the season. Tyler Eason drained a 3-point shot in the opening period for the Aviators. Joel Lewis...
bladenonline.com
Girls Basketball: Fairmont 56, West Bladen 31
FAIRMONT – A 15-2 2nd quarter spurt propelled Fairmont to a 24-10 halftime lead and eventual 56-31 Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over West Bladen Wednesday night. Senior Lainey Autry sparked the Lady Knights to the early lead, sinking a free throw, turning a Megan Pait assist into...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Girls Basketball: Elizabethtown 28, Tar Heel 7
TAR HEEL – Sana’a Singletary and Aaliyah Monroe fired in 8 points each Thursday to lead Elizabethtown to a 28-7 Waccamaw Middle School ‘AA’ Division girls’ basketball victory over Tar Heel. Singletary battled inside for a trio of 1st quarter baskets, and point guard Aaliyah...
bladenonline.com
Photos: Huskies vs. Tigers
The Huskies defeated the Tigers 12-4 on Tuesday night in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 10-12-year-old girls basketball league at King Street Gym in Elizabethtown. In other games, the Celtics beat the Heat 24-19 in 10-12-year-old boys basketball and the TarHeels beat the Longhorns 8-4 in 7-9-year-old girls basketball.
Comments / 0