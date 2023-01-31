Happy Groundhog’s Day to one and all. I know that our friend Punxsutawney Phil is not really a meteorologist but it’s a fun tradition we follow each year. I guess it must not be rainy and overcast in Pennsylvania today because the newscasters have declared that he did see his shadow, and has forecast 6 more weeks of winter for the nation. It certainly feels like winter around here today. Maybe we will get the chance to play in some snow.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO