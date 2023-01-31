ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Let’s Eat Out, But Where?

Happy Groundhog’s Day to one and all. I know that our friend Punxsutawney Phil is not really a meteorologist but it’s a fun tradition we follow each year. I guess it must not be rainy and overcast in Pennsylvania today because the newscasters have declared that he did see his shadow, and has forecast 6 more weeks of winter for the nation. It certainly feels like winter around here today. Maybe we will get the chance to play in some snow.
Mother County Genealogical Society Meeting Feb. 11

The Mother County Genealogical Society will meet on Saturday February 11 at 12:30 p.m. inside the Bladenboro Historical Society Building located at 818 South Main Street. All with an interest in history and genealogy are welcome. Albert Shaw will present a program on the history and methods for extracting tar...
Bladen Recreation Blastball Registration Now Open

Bladen Recreation’s Blastball registration is now open and will continue through March 3. Blastball is coed for ages 3-5. Age is determined as of April 1, 2023. The fee is $30 to play. Registration can be completed online (Registration Link) or in person at the Bladen County Parks and...
3 Things To Know For Friday

1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen is home against Red Springs in a Southeastern Athletic Conference tripleheader. East Bladen is scheduled to play at Fairmont. Junior varsity boys games start at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. (STANDINGS) 2. Community...
Bladen’s Unemployment Rate At 4.3% In December, 3.2% Statewide

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in December and increased in four, according to figures released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Commerce. Bladen County’s unemployment was at 4.3% for December, which was a 0.7% drop compared to November’s 5.0% rate, the state...
Couch Potato: High School Spring Sports Games Begin End Of February

Basketball season is red-hot. Take Monday’s East Bladen at West Bladen boys game as an example with the homestanding Knights winning against their county rivals in overtime. The ACC is heading into the home stretch with Clemson surprisingly on top. North Carolina is lurking, NC State is winning and Duke beat Wake Forest 75-73 on Tuesday in a thriller.
Couch Potato: Bladen Basketball Teams Gear Up For Stretch Drive

Down the stretch we come and still a lot on the line with two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference boys standings with only three games remaining. East Bladen (15-4 overall), Red Springs (15-6) and St. Pauls (11-10) each are 7-2 in league play with West Bladen (15-6) only a game back at 6-3.
Girls Basketball: Fairmont 56, West Bladen 31

FAIRMONT – A 15-2 2nd quarter spurt propelled Fairmont to a 24-10 halftime lead and eventual 56-31 Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over West Bladen Wednesday night. Senior Lainey Autry sparked the Lady Knights to the early lead, sinking a free throw, turning a Megan Pait assist into...
Middle School Girls Basketball: Elizabethtown 28, Tar Heel 7

TAR HEEL – Sana’a Singletary and Aaliyah Monroe fired in 8 points each Thursday to lead Elizabethtown to a 28-7 Waccamaw Middle School ‘AA’ Division girls’ basketball victory over Tar Heel. Singletary battled inside for a trio of 1st quarter baskets, and point guard Aaliyah...
Photos: Huskies vs. Tigers

The Huskies defeated the Tigers 12-4 on Tuesday night in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 10-12-year-old girls basketball league at King Street Gym in Elizabethtown. In other games, the Celtics beat the Heat 24-19 in 10-12-year-old boys basketball and the TarHeels beat the Longhorns 8-4 in 7-9-year-old girls basketball.
