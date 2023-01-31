Read full article on original website
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
Best Cancun Hotels In 2023: Stunning Stays In Mexico’s Tropics Most Recommended By Experts
Cancun is a popular vacation destination located on the eastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. With its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and a range of luxury resorts, it’s no wonder that Cancun is a popular destination for travelers worldwide. If you’re planning a trip to Mexico’s coast, you’ll want to stay in one of the best hotels in Cancun. We’ve got you covered!
From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories
New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...
What It’s Like to Stay at Corazon Cabo, the Luxe Resort Nestled in One of Mexico’s Most Idyllic Beaches
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue-in-cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa Describe the property in three words: Artsy. Modern. Chic. What’s the Deal?At the center of Medano Beach, the city’s largest swimmable beach, the Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa debuted in the fall of 2021 with the largest beach club on the sandy strip,...
The 6 best hotels in Trepalle, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Trepalle, Livigno, Province of Sondrio, Lombardy including Hotel Bait de Angial, Al Solif, Baita Laura, Hotel Lanz, Appartamenti Trela, Bait Nof - Trepalle. 1. Hotel Bait de Angial. Via Ross n. 56 Livigno (Trepalle), 23030 Trepalle, Livigno Italy. Excellent. 77%. Good. 15%. Satisfactory. 4%. Poor.
Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts
Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
Why This Gorgeous City Is One Of The Most Underrated Destinations In Europe
I’m one of those travelers who are hard to impress. In my 25+ years of travel to Europe, I rarely return to a destination unless it blows me away. This past fall, I found myself on a solo trip to Stuttgart, Germany. I had no expectations and knew very little about the city, except for its reputation as the home of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. As it turns out, the city has more to offer than luxury automobiles, and I was so enamored, I’m already planning a return trip. Here’s why Stuttgart should be on your “must-visit” list.
10 of the best group trips for solo travellers
From wild camping in the Sahara and the Lakes to culinary adventures and tours of Europe, these holidays are also a fun way to meet new people
7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert
Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
The Top 10 Places in the World to Visit in 2023, According to Airbnb
Airbnb dropped the top 10 places to visit in 2023, and Australia and Brazil claimed six spots. Here are the can’t-miss activities from skiing to snorkeling, food, art and culture. What are you waiting for? Pack those bags.
Well Traveled In Lisbon, Portugal: Hotels, Hot Spots & More
Where to stay What to do Where to eat What to pack. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey...
The 5 best hotels in Ojodu, Nigeria
6 Animashaun Close Opposite Hubmart Mall, Opposite Omole Phase 1 Gate, Akiode Bus Stop, Ojodu 101233 Nigeria. Hotel Capitol is 15 minutes away from Muritala Muhammed International Airport. It is a classic and clean hotel that provides great comfort, fulfilling guests' relaxation needs at affordable rates. It is located at 6, Animashaun Close, Opposite Hubmart Mall, Opposite Omole phase 1 gate, Akiode bus stop, Ojodu, Ikeja, Lagos. The hotel has an exquisite architectural masterpiece and the rooms were designed with guests' satisfaction at heart. The rooms are fitted with necessities such as functional Air conditioners, mini-fridges for keeping drinks chilled, a reading table for working and studying, a wide bed with clean bedding materials, free fast Wifi, cable TV, and an en-suite bathroom with branded toiletries. The room categories include Classic, Executive, Suites, and Apartments Hotel Capitol has a restaurant, a beautiful lounge with VIP section, Gym centre to checked-in guests and event/meeting room. Guests enjoy 24 hours of electricity. Hotel Capitol renders laundry/dry cleaning, housekeeping, and airport shuttle services. Adequate parking space has been provided. The premises are guarded by professional security guards. Interesting Places to Visit near Hotel Capitol: Ikeja City Mall Domino’s Pizza The Place Restaurant And Bar Kalakuta Museum Ikeja Golf Club Hotel Capitol is a top-class hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.
11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
A riverside city in West Virginia, a wildlife refuge in Georgia, and a Utah national park hotspot have made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
10 fascinating places that tourists can’t visit – A Luxury Travel Blog
By Paul Johnson on Feb 01, 2023 in Asia, Attractions, Australia, Brazil, China, Europe, France, Going Out, Iceland, India, Japan, New Mexico, New York, North America, Norway, Oceania, Regions, South America, USA, Western Europe, Worldwide. There are many interesting places in the world that are off-limits to tourists and travellers....
The Orient Express train heads out to sea as the world’s largest sailing ship
The Orient Express Silenseas is a new holiday destination for the super-rich
Beaches of Cuba
Cuba is a Caribbean island country known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and warm tropical climate. Whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation spot or an adventure-filled destination, Cuba's beaches have something to offer for everyone.
5-Star Mexican Eco-Luxury Resort Makes Splash With Stunning New Beach Club
Book the Fairmont Mayakoba’s sleek 55-ft. VanDutch yacht for a truly over-the-top experience. When the next super-stylish, megabucks spy movie is announced, we won’t be at all surprised if it’s shot on location in Mexico. Specifically at the new multimillion-dollar Maykana beach club at Fairmont Mayakoba, one of the top beachfront luxury destinations in the world. International men of mystery have a fondness for such places, and Hollywood producer types are sure to have their eye on Mexico’s newest gem.
Mayakoba Is a Grown-Up Vacation Spot Just South of Cancún
Mexico has no shortage of vacation-worthy destinations, from party-fueled hotspots like Cancún and Tulum to culinary- and culture-rich cities like Mexico City, Oaxaca, San Miguel de Allende and Merida. If it’s a beach trip you’re after, you have your pick of coastlines, with great beaches and hotels up and down the Riviera Maya on the eastern Yucatan as well as the Pacific coast and the Baja peninsula to the west. But if you want to save yourself hours of research, just head to Mayakoba. This protected enclave of good living is located next door to Playa del Carmen and can be easily accessed from the Cancún airport. With four resorts on site, you’ve got options, and all of them are good. Here’s what you need to know before booking your trip.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below
Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
