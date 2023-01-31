Mexico has no shortage of vacation-worthy destinations, from party-fueled hotspots like Cancún and Tulum to culinary- and culture-rich cities like Mexico City, Oaxaca, San Miguel de Allende and Merida. If it’s a beach trip you’re after, you have your pick of coastlines, with great beaches and hotels up and down the Riviera Maya on the eastern Yucatan as well as the Pacific coast and the Baja peninsula to the west. But if you want to save yourself hours of research, just head to Mayakoba. This protected enclave of good living is located next door to Playa del Carmen and can be easily accessed from the Cancún airport. With four resorts on site, you’ve got options, and all of them are good. Here’s what you need to know before booking your trip.

2 DAYS AGO